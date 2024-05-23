Just switched over to Quic HyperFibre and not getting the expected speeds, especially upload.

My setup: New Nokia ONT 10G port > UDM-Pro SPF+ WAN (Mikrotik S-RJ10 Module) > USW-24-Enteprise SPF+ via Ubiquiti 10G DAC

PC Connected to Port 13/2.5G on USW-24-Enterprise

UDM has nothing enabled that could potentially impact speed.

I'm using DHCP Auth.

Just wondering if anyone else is running a UDM-Pro and getting good speeds, what is your settings. Am I missing something?

I seem to average 1700/780 - tested from 2 different PC's both 2.5G NIC's.

and from a linux host running speedtest cli