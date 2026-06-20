I'm an NZer , sometimes based overseas but I'm looking for anyone in New Zealand who has an interest in any of the following areas -

#selfhosting, #openstreetmap #panoramax @Panoramax #telematics or using images like those you would get from #googlestreetview.

I'm interested in creating a panoramax.fr server for New Zealand and finding people and organisations that might be interested in partnering to do this.

So if you have the capability to #selfhost, you have any spare #compute or #storage or #hosting capability, your organisation has a network of vehicles on the road, you pay for #streetview data or think what your organisation does could benefit from it - then please get in touch. If you work in it for any communication, utility or delivery organisations - Shoot me a message.

Boosts and recommendations are also really appreciated.