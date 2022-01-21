Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
LG 65C14K oled 2021 won't connect to Yamaha RX-A840
xyeovillian

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#293445 21-Jan-2022 19:25
Send private message

I have just bought LG 65C14K oled 2021 and I can't seem to get it to recognize Yamaha RX-A840 which use for surround sound, used to work with my old  LG 55LA 6230.
Is the Yamaha RX-A840  not compatible with LG 65C14K something to do with Dolby Atmos.

Create new topic
ARIKIP
167 posts

Master Geek


  #2855727 24-Jan-2022 13:59
Send private message

as long as you connect the eARC output of the TV to the HDMI Out on your Yamaha. HDMI Control needs to be turned on via the Yamahas setup menu. You also have to setup the same on the TV(HDMI Simplelink CEC)to output audio to your receiver.

rugrat
2737 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2855751 24-Jan-2022 14:44
Send private message

HDMI control caught me out to. Once turned on both ends it worked fine.

 

If that doesn’t work can also try turning TV on first, then turn AMP on. I have one set up with older gear, where if do it the other way round get no sound. 

Once everything is working, turning TV off and on should auto turn AMP on and off. The off works with my older equipment but not the on, so I just have to remember to do in correct order.

jonathan18
6154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855754 24-Jan-2022 14:50
Send private message

I haven't read into this thoroughly, but do recall someone else having audio issues with the same tv and a Yamaha receiver. Here's the thread on that, in case it's of any relevance:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=290369



xyeovillian

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2855794 24-Jan-2022 16:19
Send private message

I have got it working but is only showing sound in PCM as on my previous TV set up it would show Dolby Digital.

 

I don't know if its possible or is something to do with Dolby Atmos?

jonathan18
6154 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2855797 24-Jan-2022 16:31
Send private message

You don't want the tv outputting PCM as that's not going to give you DD, Atmos etc.

As luck would have it, this was raised in another recent thread in relation to an LG TV!

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=34&topicid=293378&page_no=1#2852503

lxsw20
2924 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855865 24-Jan-2022 20:38
Send private message

Dolby Atmos should be turned off on the TV as your amp doesn't support it. Digital Sound Output should be set to auto, and eARC to off.

 

 

 

 

xyeovillian

297 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2861824 4-Feb-2022 16:48
Send private message

I have finally got it to work with a Sony DVD player it works showing Dolby digital with the connected speakers,  still can't figure how to Dolby digital with something from Apple TV content from the Oled  Television seems like can't quite get the source right.

Create new topic





