xyeovillian

I have just bought LG 65C14K oled 2021 and I can't seem to get it to recognize Yamaha RX-A840 which use for surround sound, used to work with my old LG 55LA 6230.
Is the Yamaha RX-A840 not compatible with LG 65C14K something to do with Dolby Atmos.
as long as you connect the eARC output of the TV to the HDMI Out on your Yamaha. HDMI Control needs to be turned on via the Yamahas setup menu. You also have to setup the same on the TV(HDMI Simplelink CEC)to output audio to your receiver.
HDMI control caught me out to. Once turned on both ends it worked fine.
If that doesn’t work can also try turning TV on first, then turn AMP on. I have one set up with older gear, where if do it the other way round get no sound.
Once everything is working, turning TV off and on should auto turn AMP on and off. The off works with my older equipment but not the on, so I just have to remember to do in correct order.
I have got it working but is only showing sound in PCM as on my previous TV set up it would show Dolby Digital.
I don't know if its possible or is something to do with Dolby Atmos?
Dolby Atmos should be turned off on the TV as your amp doesn't support it. Digital Sound Output should be set to auto, and eARC to off.
I have finally got it to work with a Sony DVD player it works showing Dolby digital with the connected speakers, still can't figure how to Dolby digital with something from Apple TV content from the Oled Television seems like can't quite get the source right.