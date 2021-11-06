Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsHome Theatre (including HTPC and EPG Collector)LG C1 into Yamaha RX-V6A — Sound Problems

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


#290369 6-Nov-2021 20:53
Send private message

I'm in the initial stages of setting a RX-V6A with an LG C1 and having sound issues.  I am using the eARC/ARC output from the receiver into HDMI 2 (which is marked eARC/ARC) on the TV using this cable from PBTech  and I am unable to get sound back from the TV to the receiver.  That is to say I have sound from the Sky Box, but if I use the YouTube app or play an MP4 via the TV USB input, I have no sound.

 

Is this likely to be the HDMI cable?  I have probably ballsed up the settings on the TV, but AFAICT I have it set to external speaker with the TV speaker disabled.

 

It's taken me three days to set up the speakers and lay the cables, but that includes putting a ceiling speaker hole in the wrong place.  I used that trick with the bent wire that you set to the radius of the speaker hole, and poke it through a small hole and if you can rotate it 360° you are good to go.  Unfortunately I found a joist/baton whatever 50mm clear of the drywall, which was not deep enough to clear the speaker, so I had to move the hole 90mm and patch the erroneous hole.  That was a mission all in itself as I am not the world's greatest plasterer, but I got it flat after realising I needed to thin down the last coat, but I have not exactly matched the texture of the rest of the ceiling. 

 

I started the installation after dropping my wife off at the airport for a two month trip to the UK to look after her mum, which is just as well as there is no way I could have made that mess while she was here!




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
Batman
Mad Scientist
27654 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2808589 6-Nov-2021 21:44
Send private message

can you explain which source is plugged into what?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2808599 6-Nov-2021 22:27
Send private message

Batman:

 

can you explain which source is plugged into what?

 

 

I'm keeping it simple to start with so I have the Sky Plus as the source into HDMI 1 on the receiver  (Images of rear panel on this page)

 

Then HDMI Out eARC on the receiver into HDMI 2 (which is marked eARC/ARC) on the TV.  

 

The picture and sound from the Sky plus box play OK but that is coming from the Sky box.  No sound is getting back from the TV to the receiver.

 

Does that make sense?  It is most likely that I just haven't got it set up right yet, so I'll work through it all tomorrow.  I was hoping it would be a plug and play situation, but life is not that simple.

 

 




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

lxsw20
2866 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808602 6-Nov-2021 23:04
Send private message

Should be pretty much as simple as that and setting the audio source on the TV to ARC. Maybe try disable eARC on the TV to see if that works for a start. 

 

Does the TV volume adjust the amp volume? 



Oblivian
6545 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2808604 6-Nov-2021 23:12
Send private message

https://manual.yamaha.com/av/20/rxv6a/en-US/317885323.html

Did this right? Normally need to enable HDMI/cec control on both so it works out it has bidirectional capabilities

And ensure any 'tv audio' option also off so it uses smp.

Dunnersfella
4023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808609 6-Nov-2021 23:40
Send private message

Plug the Sky box into HDMI.

 

The first 3 x HDMI inputs on the RXV6A are for newer devices, while HDMI 4-7 are for legacy products like MySky boxes.

 

Then change the HDCP to 1.4 and 4K Mode of that input to Mode 2.

 

 

 

This is done in-case the cable you're using isn't quite up to it as it will force the HDMI 4 input to 10Gbps maximum.

 

This will not effect any other HDMI input etc.

 

 

 

Next, go to the Yamaha and enure HDMi CEC is turned on and that ARC is also selected.

 

On the LG you'll need to turn on Simplink for the audio to return to the AVR.

 

It will then identify the Yamaha receiver and you can go from there.

 

You may need to power both devices down for the sync to work.

 

 

 

 

Dunnersfella
4023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2808793 7-Nov-2021 13:28
Send private message

Sorry - my first line should have read 'plug the MySky box into HDMI 4-7.

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2808825 7-Nov-2021 15:05
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

Sorry - my first line should have read 'plug the MySky box into HDMI 4-7.

 

 

Well I'm getting there, thanks.  HDMI 4 worked better, but one issue was getting the receiver's setup to appear on the TV screen. The only way I am able to make that work is to disconnect all inputs.  I was then able to set things up as per your advice in your previous post.  I am still stuffing things up I think because whereas the input was showing as the V6A it now shows Yamaha Sound Bar.  The main thing is that things are working, and I have been able to set initial sound levels.   I'm in a position now where I can use the system and plug away at it working my way through the user guide. 

 

The biggest impact I have found so far is not so much with Atmos as with simply playing a music CD.  It is clearly better than the old amp.

 

Thanks everyone for your help. I love these forums.  There is so much knowledge and expertise here.  I bet America, with its >300,000,000 population, doesn't have anything as good as Geekzone.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)



Dunnersfella
4023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2809007 7-Nov-2021 19:33
Send private message

Question - have you updated the firmware on the Yamaha AVR?

 

One aspect of HDMI 2.1 that I believe both Yamaha and LG have embraced is correct identification of connected devices... so if it's telling you it's a Yamaha sound bar, I'm not surprised that you're missing the AVR's on-screen GUI (only 2 x Yamaha sound bars have this, the YSP2700 and YSP5600 - and they are close to 6 years old).

 

 

 

Edit - current firmware should be 1.36

 

Download from here or updated via the amp itself.

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2809306 8-Nov-2021 14:03
Send private message

Dunnersfella:

 

Question - have you updated the firmware on the Yamaha AVR?

 

Edit - current firmware should be 1.36

 

 

I'd read about the V6A needing firmware updates to support HDMI standards, but unit identification had not occurred to me.  I was able to move forward much easier after getting the Setup menu to show on the TV screen.  That showed the firmware to be 1.31, so it is now updated and the TV is showing more sensible IDs.

 

The PDF download links page was super useful — I am way too old to be able to read those tiny print booklets that come with equipment nowadays — and I found a similar page for the TV   I feel like it is under control now so thanks everyone again for the help.

 

My one remaining concern is that when my wife gets back from the UK she is going have trouble turning things on and selecting what she wants to watch and/or listen to, so I am mapping that out for her.  It mostly works automatically, but there is a delay while the receiver switches to the appropriate inputs and my wife has zero patience and will keep pressing buttons and screw it up.   So any printed instructions will be liberally interlaced with all CAPS and Bolded 'and WAIT' at the end of each instruction.  It sounds dreadfully patronizing, but even then she'll still be unable to wait the three or four seconds it takes for the receiver to switch over.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

Dunnersfella
4023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2809964 9-Nov-2021 17:56
Send private message

Happy you seem to be sorted :-)

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2810019 9-Nov-2021 19:00
Send private message

The only thing I have not worked out yet, is how to tune in the tuner.  I can see how to store a station, but not how to search for it.  In fact it's fair to say that I have not got the hang of the smaller knob yet. 

 

I'm chuffed with how it sounds, and couldn't help myself from popping out and getting a second subwoofer today, because the Audioholics guy was making a strong case for having two of them.  The V6A can not control its two subwoofer outputs individually, but you can go in and make manual adjustments after the autotune microphone has done its thing. After a couple of hours with decent volume levels last night, I was thinking that I was getting much more from the nearer left side of the room (3M) than the right (4M) so I'll increase the levels for that side.  Is it normal to need to fine tune?  I corrected the distances in the settings, but did not actually measure them.  (I was going to use DecibleX on my phone)  I think I'll go do that right now.

 

There's a long thread on the Audioholics forums on the V6A so I'll work my way through that when I catch up.

 

The best news is that the misplaced hole I had to repair has pretty much disappeared so I am not so concerned about my wife getting back now.   




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816715 21-Nov-2021 19:09
Send private message

My setup has been working fine since I started this thread, but two days ago I lost the picture from V6A to TV.  Sources from within the TV play with their audio through the V6A, but nothing that has the V6A in series.  

 

To simplify things I tried disconnecting all sources to the receiver so I only have the eARC out from the receiver to the eARC HDMI 2 of TV to see if I could then view the V6A setup menu on the TV, but still no go.  With that single cable I can still view YouTube and MP4 files via the TV USB input with audio through the receiver

 

I've tried two different HDMI cables. TV and V6A firmware are both up to date.

 

It feels like a Catch 22 because I can't view and check the V6A setup menu, but I have the simplest possible connection to test things now.  I have literally been at this on and off for two days now, and feel stuck.  The user guide is making 'is the amp plugged in and turned on' type suggestions, which are not helpful.  If anyone could give me a clue it might just save my sanity. 

 

[EDIT] I can at least view the Sky box by plugging it directly to the TV's HDMI 1 input with full audio from the amp via the eARC connection, but still unable to view the V6A setup menu, and don't have the receivers auto functions.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

TLD

TLD

848 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2816982 22-Nov-2021 11:39
Send private message

OK< I now have everything working after more than three days of frustration and hours of RTFMs.  It was starting to look like the unit had a fault as I found a bunch of near identical issues with the same receiver on various forums (Audioholics and Home Theatre Shack).  Several posters suggested a hard reset, but others had returned their units after failing to fix HDMI issues.  So what fixed mine?  After all the hard resets and return to vendor suggestion, a poster on Home Theatre Shack suggested I start with a soft reset — that is power down the receiver from the wall (like we do with problem modem/routers).  I did that this morning and after 45 minutes unplugged, I could tell straight awa that the receiver was behaving differently when powered back on.  The TV now went to a fully black screen instead of the Wed OS dashboard.  There was no click when I het the setup button (I'd been told that shouldn't be happening) and the setup menu came right up on the screen.  I reconnected the original plumbed in HDMI cables with Sky box now connected to the receiver as well as the blueray player, and everything works as it should.  The receiver auto switches to the powered on source, and I had not lost the individual HDMI settings suggested by Dunnersfella back up this thread.

 

One more useful bit of info.  Most of the hard reset suggestions were more complicated than they apparently needed to be.  The same poster who suggested the soft reset (power down) also had much more straightforward process to reset the RX-V6A

 

Press the MENU/CONNECT button just below the select knob on the front panel. Then, turn the knob until you see Settings and press it. Turn the knob again until you see Initialization and press it. You will see All Initialization. Press the knob again and you will see Cancel. Turn the knob to Execute and then press it. You will see Reconfirmation and Cancel. Turn the knob to Execute and press it. The receiver will power off and turn back on in factory reset mode.




Trevor Dennis
Rapaura (near Blenheim)

Dunnersfella
4023 posts

Uber Geek


  #2817236 22-Nov-2021 18:45
Send private message

HDMI chipsets certainly do get confused from time to time - especially with multiple HDMI CEC elements involves (ARC / eARC etc) so a soft reset is not out of this world.

 

Removing ARC/eARC seems to remove a lot of these issues - but with the compromise of reduced simplicity.

 

BTW, the next step of a soft reset is to hold down the power button for 10 seconds, this should reset the microprocessor within the AVR.

 

With more firmware updates for the TV / AVR / products in the chain, the chances of this sort of thing happening again should decrease considerably. However with network connected HDMI sources, switches and displays - consistent HDMI performance is certainly becoming a moving target for all manufacturers of said products.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41

Apple, Google and Microsoft Commit to Expanded Support for FIDO Standard
Posted 12-May-2022 17:38

Poly Announces New Pro-grade Devices, Poly Studio R30 and Poly Sync 10
Posted 12-May-2022 17:32

Logitech Introduces New Mouse Devices With Both Left and Right Hand Options
Posted 12-May-2022 17:25

Epson Unveils Smallest, Lightest and Most Compact 20,000 Lumens Projector
Posted 12-May-2022 17:23

New Zealand's Most Remote Schools Connected With 4G Network Upgrade
Posted 12-May-2022 17:20

D-Link A/NZ Launches G415 AX1500 4G Smart Router
Posted 12-May-2022 17:11

Synology RT6600ax Review
Posted 11-May-2022 15:00

Seagate Introduces New Collectible External Drives Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy
Posted 4-May-2022 17:45

OPPO Find X5 Pro Review
Posted 3-May-2022 17:42

Norton Utilities Ultimate Review
Posted 26-Apr-2022 18:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Geekzone offers
NZ Price Comparison
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Hatch
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 