Was curious after reading (quickly) this thread: Time to replace with Oled? (geekzone.co.nz)

And seeing some on new TV versions from Sony: SONY 2022 OLED & LCD LINE UP. (geekzone.co.nz)

So though who's got the oldest tv still as a daily driver.

I have a 46" 2008 Samsung, full bevel. Was one of the first that came out with the DVB-T tuner and was not stupid price (ie > $5k). I believe was $3500 when we got it. Has no smarts, but has 4 HDMI, a composite, S-video and Components connections. Also has Optical Out. No network (what's a network it asks).

It doesn't need smarts, as it's been connected to: a NextPVR media PC, DVD Players, Roku3, Apple TV3 and Nintendo 64.

It is currently connected to a Playstation 4, a Wii, a chromecast and an Apple tv 4k. It's primary uses are with the DVB-T tuner and the apple tv.

Currently don't really have any plans to replace it, ideally I'd like a slightly bigger screen size, maybe 49-59" in the same physical size and less bevel. Network would be handy, but only so I can know when it's turned on and/or turn on remotely via home assistant. Smarts I'll continue to provide via Apple TV4 (or it's next version). But no current need.