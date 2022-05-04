Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Who's got the oldest telly as their daily driver.
davidcole

5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#295912 4-May-2022 16:29
Was curious after reading (quickly) this thread: Time to replace with Oled? (geekzone.co.nz)

 

And seeing some on new TV versions from Sony: SONY 2022 OLED & LCD LINE UP. (geekzone.co.nz)

 

So though who's got the oldest tv still as a daily driver.

 

I have a 46" 2008 Samsung, full bevel.  Was one of the first that came out with the DVB-T tuner and was not stupid price (ie > $5k).  I believe was $3500 when we got it.  Has no smarts, but has 4 HDMI, a composite, S-video and Components connections.  Also has Optical Out.  No network (what's a network it asks).

 

It doesn't need smarts, as it's been connected to: a NextPVR media PC, DVD Players, Roku3, Apple TV3 and Nintendo 64. 

 

It is currently connected to a Playstation 4, a Wii, a chromecast and an Apple tv 4k.  It's primary uses are with the DVB-T tuner and the apple tv.

 

Currently don't really have any plans to replace it, ideally I'd like a slightly bigger screen size, maybe 49-59" in the same physical size and less bevel.  Network would be handy, but only so I can know when it's turned on and/or turn on remotely via home assistant.  Smarts I'll continue to provide via Apple TV4 (or it's next version).  But no current need.

 

 

 

 




SheriffNZ
581 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2910190 4-May-2022 16:40
The tv my wife and I have in the bedroom is a Sony KDL 32v4000 which we bought in 2009 in London when we moved there. Probably should have just left the TV in London, as I didn't realise how cheap they were until we got home.

 

We watch via either a Chromecast or an AppleTV 3, depending on whether the app we want to watch is on the AppleTV or not.

 

Been thinking of upgrading it for a long time, but it does the job. I try to do more "serious" watching on the main 4k tv we have. . 

Behodar
8354 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910195 4-May-2022 17:23
SheriffNZ:

 

The tv my wife and I have in the bedroom is a Sony KDL 32v4000

 

 

I think that's what I have. The number sounds familiar, at least! (Edit: KDL-32EX400)

 

I have a projector with 120/133" screen for movies though 😁 (physically 120", but it's 2.39:1 so equivalent to a 133" TV when watching 2.39 movies).

tchart
2124 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2910199 4-May-2022 17:33
We have a 42 inch LG plasma in the bedroom that gets used daily. I think we bought it circa 2009 as well. It’s not even full HD (720p)

But man oh man those blacks. Has the best picture in the house.



davidcole

5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2910201 4-May-2022 17:37
tchart: We have a 42 inch LG plasma in the bedroom that gets used daily. I think we bought it circa 2009 as well. It’s not even full HD (720p)

But man oh man those blacks. Has the best picture in the house.

 

yeah that was my other stipulation when buying mine.  Digital tuner and 1080p and a few hdmi ports.  




tdgeek
26434 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910204 4-May-2022 17:45
We have two Panny plasmas, about 2008, 42 and 50, just before they included USB  and Freeview. Great picture, hard to justify a replacement. About $3600, and the 42 was $2300 on special

sleepy
309 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2910206 4-May-2022 18:00
Still use Pioneer plasma 50" as our main tv bought it in time for 2008 olympics in china

 

Think I might cry  little when it dies, do look at tv's instore occasionally but not sure i can get a better picture

robjg63
3497 posts

Uber Geek


  #2910208 4-May-2022 18:12
2009 panasonic plasma 50" 1080p with freeview tuner. Had something like a $5000 price tag, but were often down as low as $3300 which was what we paid.
Still the main tv with a great picture. Probably gets 5 hours use a day every day. The smarts are a chromecast with google tv.

Only problem has been when it didn't turn on one day and flashed the power LED a number of times. Looked online and found that the flashes meant the cooling fans (it has 2) had failed. They were choked with dust. Found a video on taking the back off and cleaned out the dust and problem solved. Might be time to check it again now I think of it.....




nztim
2320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2910214 4-May-2022 18:17
My parents still have a functioning Phillips K9 you have to use an old VHS player to convert the Aux in to VHF signal

 

 

 

tdgeek
26434 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910215 4-May-2022 18:19
sleepy:

 

Still use Pioneer plasma 50" as our main tv bought it in time for 2008 olympics in china

 

Think I might cry  little when it dies, do look at tv's instore occasionally but not sure i can get a better picture

 

 

Agree. Despite the age, any closeup of a face is often highly detailed skin, hairs etc, yet its old, its 1080p, its just really good

 

Smarts four ours are a Freeview Panny recorder thats hardly ever used now, and an Apple TV 4 that has all the NZ apps plus the usual other apps

tdgeek
26434 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2910216 4-May-2022 18:20
nztim:

 

My parents still have a functioning Phillips K9 you have to use an old VHS player to convert the Aux in to VHF signal

 

 

 

EDIT: Its not the daily driver

 

 

White? Mine had one too

MadEngineer
3055 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2910217 4-May-2022 18:21
The K9 has to be the quintessential classic tv that if your parents didn’t have one then an uncle or aunt would have. So easy to fix too. Everything on its own slide out card.




nztim
2320 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2910220 4-May-2022 18:25
tdgeek:

 

nztim:

 

My parents still have a functioning Phillips K9 you have to use an old VHS player to convert the Aux in to VHF signal

 

 

 

EDIT: Its not the daily driver

 

 

White? Mine had one too

 

 

its an old wooden thing, treble speaker in the top half bass speaker in the bottom  the tuning to the VCR is slightly off and the drawer to the tuning box is broken and I fear I will damage it more trying to open it




alasta
5735 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2910238 4-May-2022 19:50
You guys are making me feel better about my 42" LG that I bought back in 2012 for under $1000. I keep thinking I should replace it but I don't watch much TV and, with the Apple TV connected, it's perfectly fine for my needs. Also I figure that TVs are probably an environmental nuisance when you dispose of them so I might as well use it until it dies. 

WyleECoyoteNZ
976 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2910248 4-May-2022 20:20
I'm watching a Sony Bravia KLV-40V300A at the in-laws. It was mine, until I upgrade a year or 2 ago. I believe this TV was launched in 2007. My brother was the original buyer of the KLV-40V300A, then he passed it on to me when he upgraded, and i did the same.

 

Prior to the in-laws using the Sony, they had my Sharp Aquos LCD Televisions LC-32AW5X. That's been long gone, but I remember buying the Sharp in 2007, and it cost a good chunk of change for a 32!

cddt
271 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2910261 4-May-2022 21:25
Our "daily driver", the only TV we have actually, is a Toshiba REGZA 37WL66.

 

This review was published in mid-2006, so I guess that's how old it is: https://www.trustedreviews.com/reviews/toshiba-37wl66-37in-lcd-tv

 

That makes it 16 years old...

 

 

 

Edit: think I'm winning so far!

