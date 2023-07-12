Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLaptops and mobile computersLooking to purchase a new laptop, need a bit of help deciding...
Finch

2778 posts

Uber Geek


#306322 12-Jul-2023 18:53
Send private message quote this post

Evening folks, I'm looking to finally upgrade my laptop and have narrowed it down to the below options. It will be my first "Gaming Laptop", except the only game I'll be playing is Age Of Empires 2:Defenitive Edition, it's highly unlikely I'll be playing any other game. Besides that, just the generic Youtube/Browsing Reddit/Discord/Streaming Disney+ etc etc - No high intensity work

 

I did go into JB Hi-Fi yesterday and was all set to buy this one - But I saw one next to it which had GTX 1650 and was $300 cheaper, however they only had display model so I didn't get it

 

The choice I've narrowed it down to....

 

 

 

  • First of all, this Dell G15 from Noel Leeming - $1349 - It's also at JB Hi-Fi for $1398 - It has a GTX 3050, and says intel 12th core - What am I missing here? The 256GB SSD doesn't bother me, I don't need that much

 

 

  • Secondly is this one from Harvey Norman , Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, however costing $1398 and a GTX 1650, it feels like the Dell is more bang for buck?

 

 

  • Finally is this HP Victus from Noel Leeming at $1499, it's also available at Heathcotes for $1399 - It does "Only" have a GTX 1650, so again it's a step down in that department, but I really like the look and build of the Victus the most. The version from NL has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, while the Heathcotes has 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12450H, I'm not sure which is better?

My order of preference would be Dell - HP - Lenovo, it looks like the Dell has the best specs and it's the cheapest? Is there anything "bad" about Dell?

 

 

 

Thanks for any advice/tips

Create new topic
Wakrak
1291 posts

Uber Geek


  #3103423 12-Jul-2023 19:06
Send private message quote this post

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

 

MINIMUM:

- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64x2 5600+
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 420 or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 4000 or better with 2 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 2GB of video memory + 4GB of system memory required

 

RECOMMENDED:

- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: 2.4 Ghz i5 or greater or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GTX 650 or AMD HD 5850 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space

 

Save 75% on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on Steam (steampowered.com)

 
 
 
 

Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more (affiliate link).
Finch

2778 posts

Uber Geek


  #3103426 12-Jul-2023 19:16
Send private message quote this post

Wakrak:

 

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

 

MINIMUM:

- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64x2 5600+
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GT 420 or ATI™ Radeon™ HD 6850 or Intel® HD Graphics 4000 or better with 2 GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space
- Additional Notes: 2GB of video memory + 4GB of system memory required

 

RECOMMENDED:

- OS: Windows 10 64bit
- Processor: 2.4 Ghz i5 or greater or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia® GTX 650 or AMD HD 5850 or better
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 15 GB available space

 

Save 75% on Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition on Steam (steampowered.com)

 

 

 

 

Thanks, yes I currently play it on my laptop, but it's 6 and a half years old and isn't too flash anymore

 

 

 

Mainly just looking to see what others think which laptop I linked would be the best for me, I'm assuming the Dell as it's cheapest with the best specs?

Wakrak
1291 posts

Uber Geek


  #3103432 12-Jul-2023 19:38
Send private message quote this post

Finch:

 

Thanks, yes I currently play it on my laptop, but it's 6 and a half years old and isn't too flash anymore

 

 

 

Mainly just looking to see what others think which laptop I linked would be the best for me, I'm assuming the Dell as it's cheapest with the best specs?

 

 

I should have mentioned that I just posted the above requirements so that others that have decent advice to give know where the bar is set. 

 

My initial reaction is that $1300 seems like a lot of money to spend on a laptop just to stream videos and play one game. But then again I'm no expert in this space. 



Finch

2778 posts

Uber Geek


  #3103435 12-Jul-2023 20:04
Send private message quote this post

Wakrak:

 

Finch:

 

Thanks, yes I currently play it on my laptop, but it's 6 and a half years old and isn't too flash anymore

 

 

 

Mainly just looking to see what others think which laptop I linked would be the best for me, I'm assuming the Dell as it's cheapest with the best specs?

 

 

I should have mentioned that I just posted the above requirements so that others that have decent advice to give know where the bar is set. 

 

My initial reaction is that $1300 seems like a lot of money to spend on a laptop just to stream videos and play one game. But then again I'm no expert in this space. 

 

 

 

 

It would be my daily driver besides my phone, so o course some work related things as well, but nothing serious

Qazzy03
65 posts

Master Geek


  #3103444 12-Jul-2023 20:38
Send private message quote this post

All of those laptops only have 8gb of ram which is incredible low for the amount of money they are asking for.

Tbh if it was me, I wouldnt get any of the ones you listed.

If you were set on getting one of the three,
I would get the RTX 3050 as it is the latest GPU and you will have access to dlss, if you do want to try newer games. 

However if I could choose a laptop in your current price range I would go for something like this.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKMSI621477B/MSI-GF63-Thin-12UCX-156-FHD-Gaming-Laptop---Intel

 

Or

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU506040/ASUS-TUF-F15-TUF506HF-HN040W-RTX-2050-Gaming-Lapto

 

Or

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/asus-laptops/tuf-gaming-a15/asus-tuf-gaming-a15-r5-4600h-16gb-512gb-gtx1650-gaming-laptop

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Finch

2778 posts

Uber Geek


  #3103452 12-Jul-2023 21:15
Send private message quote this post

Qazzy03:

 

All of those laptops only have 8gb of ram which is incredible low for the amount of money they are asking for.

Tbh if it was me, I wouldnt get any of the ones you listed.

If you were set on getting one of the three,
I would get the RTX 3050 as it is the latest GPU and you will have access to dlss, if you do want to try newer games. 

However if I could choose a laptop in your current price range I would go for something like this.

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKMSI621477B/MSI-GF63-Thin-12UCX-156-FHD-Gaming-Laptop---Intel

 

Or

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKASU506040/ASUS-TUF-F15-TUF506HF-HN040W-RTX-2050-Gaming-Lapto

 

Or

 

https://www.computerlounge.co.nz/shop/laptops/gaming-laptops/asus-laptops/tuf-gaming-a15/asus-tuf-gaming-a15-r5-4600h-16gb-512gb-gtx1650-gaming-laptop

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks mate, I did have a look at PB Tech as well, just heard bad stories so it somewhat puts me off, but end of the day people have bad experiences at all shops

 

 

 

Do you think the 3050 would be "too much" for me? I'm not planning on playing the latest AAA games Ultra settings 

Qazzy03
65 posts

Master Geek


  #3103468 12-Jul-2023 21:47
Send private message quote this post

Having too much power is never a bad thing but the 1650 GPUs would run AoE 2 just fine for your use case.

I am more concerned about the 8gb of ram in the laptops, some you can install more into but you need to look that up per model. As some manufacturers solider there ram to the motherboard.

I have had a laptop with only 8gb of ram and i didn't enjoy my experience.

Windows, web browsers and just a few programs can eat through 8gb so quick imo.
If the laptops you were looking at were sub $1000.00, I would be like less concerned but ram is so cheap there is no reason any laptop more than $1000.00 doesn't have at least 16gb.

On the PB Tech front, I have never had an issue yet .. but yes there are stories of repairs or returns going a bit pear shaped but that can be most or any retail store these days.


Create new topic





News and reviews »

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 