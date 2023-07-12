Evening folks, I'm looking to finally upgrade my laptop and have narrowed it down to the below options. It will be my first "Gaming Laptop", except the only game I'll be playing is Age Of Empires 2:Defenitive Edition, it's highly unlikely I'll be playing any other game. Besides that, just the generic Youtube/Browsing Reddit/Discord/Streaming Disney+ etc etc - No high intensity work

I did go into JB Hi-Fi yesterday and was all set to buy this one - But I saw one next to it which had GTX 1650 and was $300 cheaper, however they only had display model so I didn't get it

The choice I've narrowed it down to....

First of all, this Dell G15 from Noel Leeming - $1349 - It's also at JB Hi-Fi for $1398 - It has a GTX 3050, and says intel 12th core - What am I missing here? The 256GB SSD doesn't bother me, I don't need that much

Secondly is this one from Harvey Norman , Lenovo Ideapad Gaming 3, however costing $1398 and a GTX 1650, it feels like the Dell is more bang for buck?

Finally is this HP Victus from Noel Leeming at $1499, it's also available at Heathcotes for $1399 - It does "Only" have a GTX 1650, so again it's a step down in that department, but I really like the look and build of the Victus the most. The version from NL has an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor, while the Heathcotes has 12th Generation Intel Core i5-12450H, I'm not sure which is better?

My order of preference would be Dell - HP - Lenovo, it looks like the Dell has the best specs and it's the cheapest? Is there anything "bad" about Dell?

Thanks for any advice/tips