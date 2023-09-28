Hi everyone

I have a bit of unique problem

Sometimes when I'm playing AOE2:DE (Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition) the game will start lagging, then a minute or so later I will get booted out of the game. It appears what's happening is I'm losing internet connection. After being booted out of the game, I load up Chrome and webpages aren't loading, however my phone right next to me is fine (Obviously on the same wifi network), so something is going wrong with my laptop. This ONLY happens when I'm playing AOE2, I can Stream/Youtube/Browse etc perfectly fine, it's simply when playing AOE, and it doesn't happen every time.

Sometimes I can play two games in a row perfectly fine, other times it's first game of the day and the problem arises.

It's fairly new laptop (About a month old), HP Victus with a 1650 Graphics Card/8GB Ram

I posted on the AOE2 Reddit page last night, one of the ideas was to update the wireless driver (Which I did). I've also made sure to update the graphics driver, Windows Update and have just this morning uninstalled the game itself and reinstalled it.

I haven't played since doing the above suggested fixes (I'll try tonight), but thought I'd ask now if anyone would know where I should be looking to fix it if the above fixes don't work. Am I going to have to do a factory reset of my laptop or what other options are there?

Perhaps it's something on Steam killing the internet? (Although Steam is idle all day long and don't lose connection)

Thanks heaps!