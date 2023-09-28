Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Playing AOE2 causes me to lose internet connection (Sometimes)
Finch

#309203 28-Sep-2023 15:16
Hi everyone

 

I have a bit of unique problem

 

Sometimes when I'm playing AOE2:DE (Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition) the game will start lagging, then a minute or so later I will get booted out of the game. It appears what's happening is I'm losing internet connection. After being booted out of the game, I load up Chrome and webpages aren't loading, however my phone right next to me is fine (Obviously on the same wifi network), so something is going wrong with my laptop. This ONLY happens when I'm playing AOE2, I can Stream/Youtube/Browse etc perfectly fine, it's simply when playing AOE, and it doesn't happen every time.

 

Sometimes I can play two games in a row perfectly fine, other times it's first game of the day and the problem arises. 

 

It's fairly new laptop (About a month old), HP Victus with a 1650 Graphics Card/8GB Ram 

 

I posted on the AOE2 Reddit page last night, one of the ideas was to update the wireless driver (Which I did). I've also made sure to update the graphics driver, Windows Update and have just this morning uninstalled the game itself and reinstalled it.

 

I haven't played since doing the above suggested fixes (I'll try tonight), but thought I'd ask now if anyone would know where I should be looking to fix it if the above fixes don't work. Am I going to have to do a factory reset of my laptop or what other options are there? 

 

Perhaps it's something on Steam killing the internet? (Although Steam is idle all day long and don't lose connection)

 

Thanks heaps!

RunningMan
  #3135979 28-Sep-2023 15:27
Network drivers would be the first thing to check, which it seems you have. Get the latest manufacturer's ones though, not what Windows itself goes for.

 
 
 
 

Finch

  #3135982 28-Sep-2023 15:31
RunningMan:

 

Network drivers would be the first thing to check, which it seems you have. Get the latest manufacturer's ones though, not what Windows itself goes for.

 

 

 

Would MediaTek be the manufacture one? Or am I looking in the wrong spot?

 

 

Linux
  #3135983 28-Sep-2023 15:34
Have you tested over LAN does the same issue happen?



bagheera
  #3135987 28-Sep-2023 15:39
https://rog-forum.asus.com/t5/gaming-network-adaptors/mediatek-wi-fi-6-mt7921-wireless-lan-card-disconnects-solved/td-p/923830

Finch

  #3136001 28-Sep-2023 16:12
bagheera:

 

https://rog-forum.asus.com/t5/gaming-network-adaptors/mediatek-wi-fi-6-mt7921-wireless-lan-card-disconnects-solved/td-p/923830

 

 

 

 

Very interesting read, turns out I'm not alone then, and someone even pointed out it only happens when they play games on Steam. Someone else also mentioned the heat, I feel my laptop and it barely heats up, so I don't think that's it.

 

 

 

Would the fix the OP listed on the first page work for me do you think, or would the driver be incompatible? 

Finch

  #3136002 28-Sep-2023 16:12
Linux:

 

Have you tested over LAN does the same issue happen?

 

 

 

 

I have not (yet)

Finch

  #3136026 28-Sep-2023 17:22
So I'm curious, hypothetically if none of the above solutions work, how much am I going to need to spend to get a Wireless LAN Card that'll work? Looks like $100 or less?

 

 

 

Also more curious, why does it only happen when playing via Steam? Like what triggers the wireless card to say "Oh, time to close off the internet"

 

Thanks!



Linux
  #3136028 28-Sep-2023 17:31
Have you checked event viewer when it happens?

Finch

  #3136054 28-Sep-2023 17:52
Linux:

 

Have you tested over LAN does the same issue happen?

 

 

 

 

No Ethernet Port I've just discovered

 

 

 

Linux: Have you checked event viewer when it happens?

 

 

 

Have never heard of Event Viewer, just looked into it now though, I'll do it next time it happens (Hopefully it doesn't)

 

Where should I be looking?

RunningMan
  #3136055 28-Sep-2023 17:54
Finch:

 

Would MediaTek be the manufacture one? Or am I looking in the wrong spot?

 

 

 

 

Or Realtek if you are using a wired connection (which you should if you possibly can).

RunningMan
  #3136058 28-Sep-2023 17:57
Finch:

 

Also more curious, why does it only happen when playing via Steam? Like what triggers the wireless card to say "Oh, time to close off the internet"

 

 

Don't know if that's the issue yet as you haven't said the problem is solved yet, but a particular app may be sending packets a rate too high for the driver or something similar. High numbers of very small packets may look like low network throughput, but overload some buffer somewhere.

