Lizard1977

Chromebooks are brilliant for basic education stuff as the cost-of-ownership is relatively low. Device misbehaving? Powerwash it. Connect to Wi-Fi. Login. You're good to go.

While my kids are past Chromebooks, the advice used to be avoid 2Gb RAM devices unless budget is tight. These days, this probably translates to 'get 8Gb of RAM budget allows, otherwise 4Gb will be fine). As an experiment I used a 14" Chromebook as a companion device for a few months back in 2019. It worked brilliantly. I couldn't cope with the web version of Outlook at the time. :)

eMMC storage is fine. I've not seen this be a performance bottleneck and I've never seen an NVME Chromebook. I've also not come across someone who has hit the storage limit of a device as the local vs cloud storage seems to be self-managing. If you were dumping lots of photos from a digital camera onto the device that might cause a temporary problem. Caching movies might also cause a temporary problem. Both are edge-cases.

My suggested research would be processor performance vs battery life, though I've also never seen a Chromebook that would not last a full school day.

11.6" still seems to be the standard screen size. 14" is quite a bit bigger in a schoolbag.

The major retailers like Noel Leeming often have back-to-school specials where a Chromebook, a sleeve, and a 'kid-proof-warranty' are bundled at a sharp price. I've suggested this bundle in the past as it doesn't have to be your kid that does something dumb resulting in tech damage.