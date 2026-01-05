Lizard1977

My eldest is starting year 7 in a few weeks, and in the enrolment letter they mentioned she would need a device (e.g. Chromebook) for school. While the school has a library of devices so students can borrow a device for the day, I would prefer to have a dedicated device for her.
Chromebooks are a new device-category for me, so I'm trying to work out what to look for. I scanned PB Tech's deals over Christmas and noticed that most devices use eMMC storage. Is this something to avoid, or not really a big issue for this class of device? Are there any other specs I should be looking for or avoiding?