Hi,

I have a Google Pixel 6 which i have imported from Australia via the Google Australia Store.

I am on a Skinny plan.

I was in Christchurch CBD over the weekend and 5G would just not connect. It stayed on 4G the whole time. SKinny support couldn't work it out.

Phone has the prereq bands as stated on the Spark website:

Our initial 5G deployment is 'NSA' (non-stand-alone). What this means is that a device needs to connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G. This means that at minimum, a device must support both Band 1 | LTE 2100MHz and N78 | 5G.

So i am not sure what else could be wrong.

Also, VOLTE does not work but i think that might cause Skinny has not enabled it.

Any help would be great :)