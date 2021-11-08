Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)Google Pixel 6 and 5G and Volte
bazbear

11 posts

Geek


#290393 8-Nov-2021 19:42
Send private message

Hi,

 

 

 

I have a Google Pixel 6 which i have imported from Australia via the Google Australia Store.

 

I am on a Skinny plan.

 

I was in Christchurch CBD over the weekend and 5G would just not connect.  It stayed on 4G the whole time.  SKinny support couldn't work it out.

 

Phone has the prereq bands as stated on the Spark website:

 

Our initial 5G deployment is 'NSA' (non-stand-alone). What this means is that a device needs to connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G. This means that at minimum, a device must support both Band 1 | LTE 2100MHz and N78 | 5G.

 

So i am not sure what else could be wrong.

 

Also, VOLTE does not work but i think that might cause Skinny has not enabled it.

 

Any help would be great :)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2809571 8-Nov-2021 19:52
Send private message

I am with Spark and I have a similar/the same problem with Pixel 5a 5G.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2809574 8-Nov-2021 20:00
Send private message

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=289813&page_no=14#2804726

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=280371
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=289035

 

5G isn't going to happen any time soon, same with VoLTE. Google doesn't care about NZ and there's no configuration within the modem for our networks.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2809578 8-Nov-2021 20:11
Send private message

Yep we have discussed this in the existing current Pixel 6 topic.

I think it's appropriate to raise this in the Spark forum for Spark users as the OP has done here.

Btw, Pixel 5/6 has a feature called Adaptive Network. This feature is intended to reduce power demand by activating 5G only when bandwidth is demanded. I switched this off, it made no difference for Spark NZ.



Linux
9115 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809584 8-Nov-2021 20:36
Send private message

You can easily test if VoLTE is enabled on your mobile number

Pop your SIM into another handset and test

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2809723 9-Nov-2021 07:38
Send private message

Plenty of other threads on here incl the other Pixel 6 thread at the moment which is linked above.

 

If you want a guarantee of working 5G, VoLTE and WiFi calling on a handset you *need* to buy it from a carrier in NZ.

 

For any handset purchased elsewhere or overseas the assumption now needs to be that none of these will work, and if one or more of these do work it's just a lucky bonus.

 

There really never has been a worse time than now to be buying handsets, because we have such limited choice here due to the size of the market, and having VoLTE support in particular has now become so critical if you rely on voice calling due to the huge number of RCG sites that are being deployed.

 

 

 

 

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2809873 9-Nov-2021 14:05
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Plenty of other threads on here incl the other Pixel 6 thread at the moment which is linked above.

 

If you want a guarantee of working 5G, VoLTE and WiFi calling on a handset you *need* to buy it from a carrier in NZ.

 

For any handset purchased elsewhere or overseas the assumption now needs to be that none of these will work, and if one or more of these do work it's just a lucky bonus.

 

There really never has been a worse time than now to be buying handsets, because we have such limited choice here due to the size of the market, and having VoLTE support in particular has now become so critical if you rely on voice calling due to the huge number of RCG sites that are being deployed.

 

 

With the Exception of iPhones which are universally supported 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2810085 9-Nov-2021 20:13
Send private message

In the sense that both major carriers in NZ sell iPhone at this time, yes. There were definitely iPhone shenanigans occuring in the distant past.



gzt

gzt
13743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2810089 9-Nov-2021 20:29
Send private message

Linux: You can easily test if VoLTE is enabled on your mobile number. Pop your SIM into another handset and test

Unless like me your other phone is an VoLTE capable Nokia 7.2 purchased from Spark and Spark have not enabled VoLTE for that device ever according to other owners I talked to 😂. I don't know any details and I'm not making any judgements about that. Presumably that's still the case @jamesrt?.

jamesrt
1244 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2810092 9-Nov-2021 20:39
Send private message

gzt: Presumably that's still the case @jamesrt?.

Yes, still no VoLTE for me on Skinny on my Nokia 7.2

techwizard
47 posts

Geek


  #2812661 14-Nov-2021 15:13
Send private message

bazbear:

 

Hi,

 

 

 

I have a Google Pixel 6 which i have imported from Australia via the Google Australia Store.

 

I am on a Skinny plan.

 

I was in Christchurch CBD over the weekend and 5G would just not connect.  It stayed on 4G the whole time.  SKinny support couldn't work it out.

 

Phone has the prereq bands as stated on the Spark website:

 

Our initial 5G deployment is 'NSA' (non-stand-alone). What this means is that a device needs to connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G. This means that at minimum, a device must support both Band 1 | LTE 2100MHz and N78 | 5G.

 

So i am not sure what else could be wrong.

 

Also, VOLTE does not work but i think that might cause Skinny has not enabled it.

 

Any help would be great :)

 

 

 

 

Thought you would have more luck with an Australian model as most NZ sold devices are the same as Australias. Try Vodafone, you might have some luck with them. 

ztytian
31 posts

Geek


  #2831838 14-Dec-2021 08:19
Send private message

techwizard:

bazbear:


Hi,


 


I have a Google Pixel 6 which i have imported from Australia via the Google Australia Store.


I am on a Skinny plan.


I was in Christchurch CBD over the weekend and 5G would just not connect.  It stayed on 4G the whole time.  SKinny support couldn't work it out.


Phone has the prereq bands as stated on the Spark website:


Our initial 5G deployment is 'NSA' (non-stand-alone). What this means is that a device needs to connect to 4G before it can connect to 5G. This means that at minimum, a device must support both Band 1 | LTE 2100MHz and N78 | 5G.


So i am not sure what else could be wrong.


Also, VOLTE does not work but i think that might cause Skinny has not enabled it.


Any help would be great :)



 


Thought you would have more luck with an Australian model as most NZ sold devices are the same as Australias. Try Vodafone, you might have some luck with them. 



It’s not what you phone or what region you buy your phone from, but rather IF the manufacturer included the relevant configurations specific to each network. In googles case they refuse to include any carrier config for regions they don’t officially sell phones in, and that includes NZ.

The Pixel 6 uses a Samsung modem if memory serves. You can get VoLTE and WiFi working on a qualcomm Pixel device by manually injecting the appropriate configurations, but that’s not the case with the Pixel 6.

droidxt
41 posts

Geek


  #2871959 21-Feb-2022 12:50
Send private message

 

 

It's absolute BS. My $500 Poco F3 I got from Aliexpress ran 5G and VoLTE perfectly on the stock and custom firmwares. My new Pixel 6 from Bestbuy (GA02900-US) which is double the price doesn't work on 5G and no VoLTE. 

 


Gonna have to probably root it to get it to work but then gotta deal with the BS with hiding root from google pay etc.  

bazbear

11 posts

Geek


  #2871975 21-Feb-2022 12:56
Send private message

yup, after having a Nexus 4, Nexus 5x and Pixel 4, this will be my last Google phone.   Will go to Samsung next.

nztim
2345 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2871976 21-Feb-2022 12:58
Send private message

I keep repeating myself in these threads if you want 5G/VoWiFi/VoLTE to just work stick with Apple




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

droidxt
41 posts

Geek


  #2871981 21-Feb-2022 13:03
Send private message

I've used the iphone as a work phone and still can't stand iOS. Too many limitations and super boring layout, let alone the price.

The fact that my cheap Xiaomi phone worked with 5G out of the box yet the expensive Pixel doesn't is a little ridiculous.

Not a huge deal for me as 4g is fast enough, just disappointing.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 