Kia ora koutou,

I've been searching for clarification and so far not been put out my misery yet so here's hoping someone here can, OR have some good news regarding the upcoming Pixel 6!



Any information, confirmations if it's going to be released here in Aotearoa please?

Appreciate it's still a touch early and not all the information is out yet but I've also seen that historically the older Pixels never got here because our market is "too small". From what I've read recently the P6 is going to be a premium phone release (both P6 & P6 Pro) and this is something they've not done for a few models so that's my hope it may get a NZ release.



In my own phone journey I've done well over the years with my last 2 phones being the HTC m8 which was amazing, I ran that from new release 2014 to death...HTC pretty much died after that phone too 😔 and then I got the LG G7 ThinQ in 2018 which I'm currently running but sadly its cracked, screen bleeding out (beyond economic repair) and funnily enough LG are pretty much dead now in the phone business too😬...so unfortunately now I'm back in the phone market and hunt for a new device.



The Pixel 6 is looking intriguing but I'm not sure if it is going to get here or not and no one has come forward to say yay or nay at this stage. In an ideal scenario I'd absolutely love to continue my run of sweet phones that are not Apple/SS but finding it's getting increasingly more difficult with the market share and availability Apple/SS hold. Also from what it is clear, the S21 & S21 Ultra are ridiculously good phones so perhaps I'm being ridiculous by not falling in line...

Anyhow, your time has already been appreciated and hopefully this thread can be the start of compiling some Pixel 6 news!

Ngā mihi nui

V