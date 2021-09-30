Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsAndroidPixel 6 Availability?

VG

VG

18 posts

Geek


#289813 30-Sep-2021 14:27
Send private message quote this post

Kia ora koutou,

 

I've been searching for clarification and so far not been put out my misery yet so here's hoping someone here can, OR have some good news regarding the upcoming Pixel 6!

Any information, confirmations if it's going to be released here in Aotearoa please?

 

Appreciate it's still a touch early and not all the information is out yet but I've also seen that historically the older Pixels never got here because our market is "too small". From what I've read recently the P6 is going to be a premium phone release (both P6 & P6 Pro) and this is something they've not done for a few models so that's my hope it may get a NZ release.

In my own phone journey I've done well over the years with my last 2 phones being the HTC m8 which was amazing, I ran that from new release 2014 to death...HTC pretty much died after that phone too 😔 and then I got the LG G7 ThinQ in 2018 which I'm currently running but sadly its cracked, screen bleeding out (beyond economic repair) and funnily enough LG are pretty much dead now in the phone business too😬...so unfortunately now I'm back in the phone market and hunt for a new device.

The Pixel 6 is looking intriguing but I'm not sure if it is going to get here or not and no one has come forward to say yay or nay at this stage. In an ideal scenario I'd absolutely love to continue my run of sweet phones that are not Apple/SS but finding it's getting increasingly more difficult with the market share and availability Apple/SS hold.  Also from what it is clear, the S21 & S21 Ultra are ridiculously good phones so perhaps I'm being ridiculous by not falling in line...

 

Anyhow, your time has already been appreciated and hopefully this thread can be the start of compiling some Pixel 6 news!

 

Ngā mihi nui

 

V

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 33
MaxineN
1052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2787089 30-Sep-2021 15:09
Send private message quote this post

Magic 8 ball says doubtful.

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=97&topicid=273097&page_no=2#2538313

 

 

 

In truth we have a few retailers that would stock them but Google says no.

 

 

 

Would be great if carriers would actually pick up Google and show expression of interest as well as retailers. But as you say we are just "too small".

 

 

 

Unless @NikT has anything extra that's changed since this post.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Buy anything now at AliExpress.
timmmay
18587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2787091 30-Sep-2021 15:20
Send private message quote this post

Order it from Amazon. Pixel 4a from Amazon works great, no issues at all, great phone great size. Pixel 6 will be interesting, higher end. If my 4a broke I'd buy another, or a 5a, or maybe a 6 when available. I like the regular updates. I have to say though Samsung are looking pretty good, good value, good performance at a reasonable cost in the A series, but high end expensive.

Dono
22 posts

Geek


  #2787104 30-Sep-2021 15:49
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Order it from Amazon.

 

 

 

 

Agreed, i got my 4 XL from amazon, and will probably get the 6 from them too



heavenlywild
4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2787109 30-Sep-2021 16:06
Send private message quote this post

Cool I am keen on the Pixel 6 too. So is there anything we need to consider when buying from Amazon US? Will the 5G and 4G etc bands work here?

old3eyes
8864 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2787117 30-Sep-2021 16:26
Send private message quote this post

Amazon AU  maybe at a price.   Mightyape nz sells some of the pixel range   The one problem will be it will only work on 4G and 3G.    Going by the posts here with the Pixel 5 they won't work on 5G, VoLTE or VoWiFi in NZ.  I would love a Pixel my self but it  sems here that unless you buy it from a carrier you won't get the toys.  




Regards,

Old3eyes

heavenlywild
4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2787137 30-Sep-2021 16:39
Send private message quote this post

Damn, if 5G isn't a goer then it's a deal breaker for me.

 

If Amazon AU stocks it, do you think their 5G version will work here?

MaxineN
1052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2787172 30-Sep-2021 16:42
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild:

 

Damn, if 5G isn't a goer then it's a deal breaker for me.

 

If Amazon AU stocks it, do you think their 5G version will work here?

 

 

 

 

Won't be carrier approved and if it's anything like the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G it will not work flat out because Google disables it intentionally.

 

 

 

edit; @swanjg got VoLTE and 5G via root but it won't stick and likely isn't stable and that is as far as he got.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



VG

VG

18 posts

Geek


  #2787176 30-Sep-2021 16:46
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild:

 

Damn, if 5G isn't a goer then it's a deal breaker for me.

 

If Amazon AU stocks it, do you think their 5G version will work here?

 

 

 

 

Yeah this is problematic, can't be paying premium prices to then have restrictions such as this, also no VoLTE or VoWiFi that someone above mentioned.  It's off putting...also a shame we're probably many years away from that proposed Amazon NZ that's being mooted for Auckland.  I do see this new Pixel 6 as a last chance saloon to be actual players in the phone market and if they can't drop a premium phone here or compete with SS/Apple then it's not looking great for them really.  

I'm really intrigued to find out what's going to happen with this one! Appreciate all the comments so far, thanks

old3eyes
8864 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2787178 30-Sep-2021 16:49
Send private message quote this post

A way for these issues to be sorted here is for Google to sell the Pixel phones here but we get treated like a tech 3rd world by them.. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

heavenlywild
4233 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2787180 30-Sep-2021 16:54
Send private message quote this post

Sigh, in that case I'll have to stick to good ol' Samsung again.

old3eyes
8864 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2787182 30-Sep-2021 17:01
Send private message quote this post

heavenlywild: Sigh, in that case I'll have to stick to good ol' Samsung again.

 

They  seem to be carrier compatible in NZ regardless who you buy them from though some of their new stuff is not available.  I'm after the GalaxyA52 5G   but nil stock everywhere including  Samsung NZ  though this has been superseded by the Galaxy A52s 5G (faster processor) 




Regards,

Old3eyes

MaxineN
1052 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2787247 30-Sep-2021 17:46
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

 

A way for these issues to be sorted here is for Google to sell the Pixel phones here but we get treated like a tech 3rd world by them.. 

 

 

The day this happens is when hell freezes over and we stop becoming a country that just doesn't exist to most people. 

 

Also the day this lady can stop yelling at clouds because I am sick to death of there only being so little choices.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

Handle9
7816 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2787250 30-Sep-2021 18:08
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

 

A way for these issues to be sorted here is for Google to sell the Pixel phones here but we get treated like a tech 3rd world by them.. 

 

 

NZ gets treated like what it is - a small and insignificant market.

 

Pixel isn't a significant revenue source for them so understandably they aren't focused on expanding into unattractive markets.

timmmay
18587 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2787252 30-Sep-2021 18:10
Send private message quote this post

VG:

 

It's off putting...also a shame we're probably many years away from that proposed Amazon NZ that's being mooted for Auckland.

 

 

An Amazon Web Services region is completely unrelated to the rest of this conversation, as far as I can see. It'll be useful for enterprise IT, it won't make any difference to consumers. It's not an Amazon warehouse.

gzt

gzt
13728 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2787263 30-Sep-2021 19:10
Send private message quote this post

Based on previous rumoured prices I expected NZ importers to sell pixel 6 at 1099/1499 pro. Today's leak may point higher than previous leaks:

https://www.whathifi.com/news/the-google-pixel-6-price-has-leaked-and-its-surprisingly-low

With the three year support life there is no good reason to delay a purchase.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | ... | 33
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 