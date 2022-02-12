Hi All,

Have been having a look through these forums for the past couple of days and notice the wealth of knowledge that gets passed around, so I thought I would try asking here...

I am on Spark ADSL (Fibre not available in my area, and no plans yet to bring it up my hill, also out of 4g antennae range for wireless BB but im not rural either.) and have been having major issues with my upload speeds. I have lived in the house I am in for around four years now (Cracroft, Christchurch) and have had technicians out numerous times to take a look. They usually do something to the line out on the road and internet usually comes back to life for a few months until having to call again. Technicians have been in my roof space looking for faults, but couldnt pinpoint where or if there was a fault in there at all. It eventually started working again so they just left it.

Around the end of December last year I have been completely dropping off my network and my download speed halved to a maximum of 3Mbps and upload speed dropped to a maximum of 0.1Mbps, pings all the way up at 1150ms. Previously, I was up around 5-7Mbps download and 0.5-1Mbps upload 40-100ms ping. Not the greatest speeds, but i understand the limitations of the old copper lines.

Since having this issue, I decided to make sure the fault wasn't inside the house and had an electrician come in and upgrade the old phone line cables. However still had speed issues...

So I emailled a spark rep that had helped me before and she created a ticket to look into it. Got the usual "restart router" "disconnect all devices" "use an ethernet cable" "change routers" "reset routers" etc. All had been done to no avail... She then said they they would monitor my line over the next 48hours and get back to me and that was a week ago.

With the upload speed dropping frequently to 0.01Mbps, it seems to trip my router up into thinking there is no connection and so everything restarts.

Anyways,

Just wanted to hear from anyone that has had any similar issues and managed to get it fixed or any suggestions on what to do next. Any help would be appreciated! honestly...

Thanks for reading :)

P.s If it takes me a while to answer anything its because my internet is crap lol