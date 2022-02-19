From 22nd Feb, while roaming in the USA you will need to use T-Mobile if you want to make or receive calls, as AT&T are turning off their old 3G network. This means roamers on AT&T can use text and data but won't be able to make or receive voice calls until we launch 4G voice roaming with AT&T. Until then, manually select T-Mobile in your mobile phone's settings if you need voice calling while you roam. If you have issues please call your Service Provider.

Got this message from Spark this morning. Spark used to allow 4G roaming on prepaid but I believe that changed a couple years back. While at the moment T-Mobile 3G is still a tenable option this will inevitably cease to work as T-Mobile decommissions their 3G network later this year. This is not limited to roaming in the US alone as carriers all over the globe are starting to decommission their 3G network.

Would Spark allow prepaid users to roam on 4G and implement VoLTE roaming, or would prepaid users be stuck with VoWiFi soon?

Sparking of which, has there been any updates on the VoWiFi front? It appears that DNS records have been added for the IMS servers somewhat recently but the appropriate configs are yet to be pushed to mobile devices. I understand there was reports that a public test is scheduled sometime this year, have there been any updates since?