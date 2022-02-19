Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSpark New Zealand (including Skinny and BigPipe)AT&T pulling the plug on 3G - No more prepaid roaming soon?
ztytian

31 posts

Geek


#293880 19-Feb-2022 12:58
Send private message

 

From 22nd Feb, while roaming in the USA you will need to use T-Mobile if you want to make or receive calls, as AT&T are turning off their old 3G network. 

 

This means roamers on AT&T can use text and data but won't be able to make or receive voice calls until we launch 4G voice roaming with AT&T. 

 

Until then, manually select T-Mobile in your mobile phone's settings if you need voice calling while you roam. 

 

If you have issues please call your Service Provider.

 

 

 

 

Got this message from Spark this morning. Spark used to allow 4G roaming on prepaid but I believe that changed a couple years back. While at the moment T-Mobile 3G is still a tenable option this will inevitably cease to work as T-Mobile decommissions their 3G network later this year. This is not limited to roaming in the US alone as carriers all over the globe are starting to decommission their 3G network.

 

Would Spark allow prepaid users to roam on 4G and implement VoLTE roaming, or would prepaid users be stuck with VoWiFi soon?

 

Sparking of which, has there been any updates on the VoWiFi front? It appears that DNS records have been added for the IMS servers somewhat recently but the appropriate configs are yet to be pushed to mobile devices. I understand there was reports that a public test is scheduled sometime this year, have there been any updates since?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
nztim
2346 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2871504 20-Feb-2022 08:48
Send private message

That is a bold move by AT&T there will be millions of devices on the AT&T network both 3G phones and 4G phones with no VoLTE support out there.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
ztytian

31 posts

Geek


  #2871505 20-Feb-2022 08:54
Send private message

nztim: That is a bold move by AT&T there will be millions of devices on the AT&T network both 3G phones and 4G phones with no VoLTE support out there.


All US carriers are decommissioning 3G by the end of this year. AT&T had quite a tight control over what device they allow on their network. They haven’t allowed non compliant phones for quite a while and a couple months back there was a free upgrade program for non-VoLTE phones.

I mean all US carriers have had VoLTE for close to a decade now. NZ is really late to the game.

Linux
9140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871510 20-Feb-2022 09:33
Send private message

Same thing needs to happen in New Zealand



nztim
2346 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2871513 20-Feb-2022 09:40
Send private message

Linux: Same thing needs to happen in New Zealand


The problem here is there are millions of data loggers on Vodafones 2G network including the power meter on the side of my house

This will cost millions replace




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Linux
9140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871516 20-Feb-2022 09:58
Send private message

nztim:
Linux: Same thing needs to happen in New Zealand


The problem here is there are millions of data loggers on Vodafones 2G network including the power meter on the side of my house

This will cost millions replace


That is not a problem leave 2G going for GPRS only and have no hand over the 4G / 5G network

quickymart
9083 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2871519 20-Feb-2022 10:02
Send private message

Still a few places that can't get decent 4G but get okay/usable 3G...or are there?

Linux
9140 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2871520 20-Feb-2022 10:03
Send private message

quickymart:

Still a few places that can't get decent 4G but get okay/usable 3G...or are there?



That is cause the power on 4G is turned down



MaxineN
1053 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2871523 20-Feb-2022 10:17
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Still a few places that can't get decent 4G but get okay/usable 3G...or are there?

 

 

 

 

Back at my old address in the Rei by Ross Park where I used to live 4G was absolutely out of the question. 3G barely worked in the house, didn't matter who the carrier was(although with Vodafone you could actually complete calls in the house). If you wanted to make calls or even use data you had to go up the drive way.

 

2d's VoWiFi whilst not the most stable, was absolutely the best solution I had at the time(also partially why I stayed with them for so damn long).

 

 

 

Here is 1 example of the many examples I've experienced.

 

The other example is from Yaldhurst on SH73 to West Melton. Absolutely nothing works until you get to Curraghs Road, 4G, 3G and 2G all simply do not work regardless of carrier. Also anywhere around SH75. It's 2G with a small mix of 3G all the way to Halswell.

 

Also got a mate in New Plymouth and they work in the city. Barely any 4G(On Voda) and the moment they step into their Warehouse it's 3G all the way(no cell boosters here).

 

Wishful thinking we can turn off the 3G in the near future without fixing some of the deadzone issues we have(I am all for turning it off but there's a lot of work that needs to be done first).




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

nztim
2346 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2871539 20-Feb-2022 10:57
Send private message

VoWIFi has meant I can finally get calls at home - we get about 1 bar of signal on a good day




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

andyb
199 posts

Master Geek

Spark NZ

  #2873277 23-Feb-2022 14:04
Send private message

ztytian:

 

"Would Spark allow prepaid users to roam on 4G"

 

 

 

 

Hi there - we enabled all prepaid roamers in the US to be able to roam on 4G late last week, and are working our way through the rest of the base.

 

The message sent to roamers suggests that VoLTE Roaming is being worked on. :-)

 

Cheers

 

Andrew Bluck

 

Manager of Roaming - Spark NZ

boosacnoodle
401 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2873299 23-Feb-2022 14:54
Send private message

nztim:
Linux: Same thing needs to happen in New Zealand


The problem here is there are millions of data loggers on Vodafones 2G network including the power meter on the side of my house

This will cost millions replace

 

This upgrade is already underway here in NZ.

ajw

ajw
1792 posts

Uber Geek


  #2873391 23-Feb-2022 17:18
Send private message

Followed by Tmobile in March this year and Verizon  December of this year.

ztytian

31 posts

Geek


  #2873393 23-Feb-2022 17:21
Send private message

andyb:

ztytian:


"Would Spark allow prepaid users to roam on 4G"



 


Hi there - we enabled all prepaid roamers in the US to be able to roam on 4G late last week, and are working our way through the rest of the base.


The message sent to roamers suggests that VoLTE Roaming is being worked on. :-)


Cheers


Andrew Bluck


Manager of Roaming - Spark NZ



That’s indeed great news! After a couple days of no services I’m now indeed back on ATT 4G (TMo coverage here is rather non-existent).

KiwiSurfer
1022 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2873535 23-Feb-2022 21:17
Send private message

quickymart:

 

Still a few places that can't get decent 4G but get okay/usable 3G...or are there?

 

 

Very rare now to find places where 4G is poor and 3G is good. Most typical is poor 4G areas are even worse for 3G. I've noticed that 4G works well under adverse conditions where the 3G fallback is usually totally unusable. Which is fairly impressive since as @Linux mentioned 4G power is actually deliberately tuned down to ensure (in theory) that it doesn't provide a better service than 3G. It annoying at heck when I find myself in the awkward margin between 3G/4G and my phone oscillates between a perfectly good 4G signal and a useless 3G signal. I've seen this on all 3 carriers across a variety of phones both Apple and Android. I'd prefer the carriers just run 4G at a decent power and turn off the useless 3G fallback in low signal areas (or even just get rid of 3G altogether).

mdav056
547 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2873543 23-Feb-2022 21:42
Send private message

Sitting at home now, in St Heliers, Auckland, and I have no 4G and 1-2 bars (oscillates) of 3G...




gml

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 