Unable to Recieve Calls - Auckland
Been having issues with my Skinny Sim since yesterday lunch time where i cant receive any calls, just says to the person calling the phone isnt available or something along those lines.

 

Have tried the following:

 

Restart phone
remove sim
Try sim in a different phone, went for a drive to a different area to see if it was the area im in which was the issue.
Text messaging and calling out still works.

 

Nothing has worked to get this going again. My wife is also on skinny and has Zero issues with making or receiving calls.

 

Phone is a One Plus 8 Pro, but also tried a Huawei Mate 9.

 

There is nothing on the skinny or spark outages page over this.

 

I have spoken with online chat and they advised me to do the above things, no help

 

I have spoken with someone at the help desk again asking me to do the above, also no help. They advised they have been having a lot of calls over this and acknologe its been happening since yesterday, so why nothing on the outages page? no eta on when it will be fixed either

 

 

 

Rather frustrating when you need to be contactable for work.

 

 

 

anyone else having issues?

Not In Te Atatu where that fibre feeder was chewed by rats?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

nztim: Not In Te Atatu where that fibre feeder was chewed by rats?

 

nope, i drove from south auckland, where i live to henderson and back and got nothing the whole way.

Is that continuing? Spark have problems

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=39&topicid=296001

