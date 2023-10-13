Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
4G VOLTE Roaming
#309373 13-Oct-2023 03:47
I've recently had a bunch of travel to the UK, Indonesia and India. My phone is a Nokia G60 5G which works pefectly on Skinny 4G whilst in NZ and I can make voice calls over WiFi or VolTE.

 

Australia - Just works.

 

USA - I was in transit so didn't do a lot of testing, but I did managed to get a 4G data connection.

 

UK - Voice calls worked but there is still excellent 3G coverage. In fact my phone would often drop back to 3G as 4G coverage is still unreliable near my parents.

 

Indonesia - If I had strong WiFi voice calls worked even though Spark/Skinny don't officialy support WiFI when roaming. On mobile I showed 4G or 4G+ but no VOLTE icon and often voice calls failed. We had better luck with my wife's Nokia G20.

 

India - again I show 4G+ on my phone and there don't appear to be any 3G networks here in Delhi. Voice calls only work if the phone can drop back to 2G or find a good WiFi network.

 

 

 

So what is other peoples experience with 4G roaming as this is very disappointing. I'm going to try and arrange a support chat with Skinny, but I'm generally not free during NZ biz hours.




  #3147040 13-Oct-2023 06:16
Do Skinny list on its website which handsets will work with VoLTE roaming?

I know 2degrees do

