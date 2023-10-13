I've recently had a bunch of travel to the UK, Indonesia and India. My phone is a Nokia G60 5G which works pefectly on Skinny 4G whilst in NZ and I can make voice calls over WiFi or VolTE.

Australia - Just works.

USA - I was in transit so didn't do a lot of testing, but I did managed to get a 4G data connection.

UK - Voice calls worked but there is still excellent 3G coverage. In fact my phone would often drop back to 3G as 4G coverage is still unreliable near my parents.

Indonesia - If I had strong WiFi voice calls worked even though Spark/Skinny don't officialy support WiFI when roaming. On mobile I showed 4G or 4G+ but no VOLTE icon and often voice calls failed. We had better luck with my wife's Nokia G20.

India - again I show 4G+ on my phone and there don't appear to be any 3G networks here in Delhi. Voice calls only work if the phone can drop back to 2G or find a good WiFi network.

So what is other peoples experience with 4G roaming as this is very disappointing. I'm going to try and arrange a support chat with Skinny, but I'm generally not free during NZ biz hours.