freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#268494 22-Mar-2020 12:57
Hi folks

 

Sometimes things change and these come with little or no warning. One of these changes is about to fall on me so I need a bit of help from the community at large. 

 

My request is simple: if you use an adblocker while visiting Geekzone, please consider whitelisting our site.

 

If you don't want to, or can't whitelist, please consider a Geekzone subscription - $25/year or $125/lifetime and you can have Geekzone without ads. For additional contributions you can use our PressPatron page (not integrated with the subscription service).

 

Another way to help: if you are planning on opening an investment account with Sharesies, please use my Sharesies referral code and I will get a $5 credit to my account. If you want to open an investment account and trade US shares, please consider using my Hatch investments please use my Hatch referral code and we both will get a $10 bonus when you complete a $100 deposit within the first 30 days.

 

Or if you are planning on buying anything on Mighty Ape, consider using my Mighty Ape referral code.

 

If you are planning on switching broadband please check the Geekzone Broadband site - and you check CompareBear Electricity comparison too.

 

For price comparison, you can always use Geekzone Price

 

And, no I am not keen on a philosophical discussion of reasons to adblock on each and every site. It's a time of action, not discussion.

 

Thank you to everyone helping Geekzone - and special thanks to our moderators doing their volunteer work here. 




gehenna
7386 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443673 22-Mar-2020 13:10
IMO anyone posting repetitively in the COVID thread and Politics forums should subscribe if not already done.  

Rikkitic
Awrrr
15640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443793 22-Mar-2020 14:16
I am a subscriber and  I really hate ads but will try whitelisting for awhile. My preference would actually be an additonal donation. Could you set up an account for this?

 

 




freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443796 22-Mar-2020 14:19
@Rikkitic:

 

I am a subscriber and  I really hate ads but will try whitelisting for awhile. My preference would actually be an additonal donation. Could you set up an account for this?

 

 

As a subscriber I don't expect you do whitelist for ads. You already have done your part, thank you!

 

If you wish to donate more, you can use Paypal or head to our PressPatron webpage here.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443800 22-Mar-2020 14:25
freitasm:

 

As a subscriber I don't expect you do whitelist for ads. You already have done your part, thank you!

 

If you wish to donate more, you can use Paypal or head to our PressPatron webpage here.

 

 

Thanks. I will make a donation later when on my other computer. Geekzone is a bargain at any price!

 

 




JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443802 22-Mar-2020 14:30
Rikkitic:

 

Geekzone is a bargain at any price!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Could not agree more.




stuartgr
161 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443803 22-Mar-2020 14:31
Subbed - after all the use I've had out of this place over the last number of years, its the least i could do.

 

 

 

Thanks Maurico!

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443804 22-Mar-2020 14:32
Thank you all!




josephhinvest
1470 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2443813 22-Mar-2020 14:37
@freitasm

I let my sub expire years ago when I left the IT field (have had the site whitelisted since then). I’ve had many years of good interactions on geekzone and I am happy to renew my support for the site and you. I have renewed my sub. I wish you and all geekzoners the best in these uncertain and stressful times. Stay safe everybody.

Thanks,
Joseph

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443818 22-Mar-2020 14:45
Another way to help: if you are planning on opening an investment account with Sharesies, please use my referral code and I will get a $5 credit to my account. Or if you are planning on buying anything on Mighty Ape, consider using my Mighty Ape referral code.




Rikkitic
Awrrr
15640 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443854 22-Mar-2020 15:30
Payment made. Hope it helps a little.

 

 




larknz
447 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443862 22-Mar-2020 15:51
I am a lifetime subscriber and I consider the investment to be great value for money.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2443878 22-Mar-2020 16:09
larknz: I am a lifetime subscriber and I consider the investment to be great value for money.

 

Personally i deliberately haven't gone lifetime as it adds up far more overtime and as a heavy user, i think geekzone deserves every little bit.




BlueOwl
61 posts

Master Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2443914 22-Mar-2020 16:48
I don't post a lot here, or even read a lot to be honest. But I think this site is something that serves a great purpose, it needs to be kept going, and therefore needs to be supported.

 

Subscribed, lifetime.

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74193 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2443916 22-Mar-2020 16:51
Thanks again, all of you!




martyyn
1722 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2443982 22-Mar-2020 18:05
I'm another who has deliberately not gone lifetime because I'm happy to pay $25 every year.

I personally think $25 is way too cheap so I'll look at donating more this week.

