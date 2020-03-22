Hi folks

Sometimes things change and these come with little or no warning. One of these changes is about to fall on me so I need a bit of help from the community at large.

My request is simple: if you use an adblocker while visiting Geekzone, please consider whitelisting our site.

If you don't want to, or can't whitelist, please consider a Geekzone subscription - $25/year or $125/lifetime and you can have Geekzone without ads. For additional contributions you can use our PressPatron page (not integrated with the subscription service).

Another way to help: if you are planning on opening an investment account with Sharesies, please use my Sharesies referral code and I will get a $5 credit to my account. If you want to open an investment account and trade US shares, please consider using my Hatch investments please use my Hatch referral code and we both will get a $10 bonus when you complete a $100 deposit within the first 30 days.

Or if you are planning on buying anything on Mighty Ape, consider using my Mighty Ape referral code.

If you are planning on switching broadband please check the Geekzone Broadband site - and you check CompareBear Electricity comparison too.

For price comparison, you can always use Geekzone Price.

And, no I am not keen on a philosophical discussion of reasons to adblock on each and every site. It's a time of action, not discussion.

Thank you to everyone helping Geekzone - and special thanks to our moderators doing their volunteer work here.