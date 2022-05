About 4700 of you have received a survey link yesterday. I sent that to the people who visit Geekzone the most. We had about 9% response rate overnight, which I think is impressive, thank you.

The survey closes by the end of next week, so I will post in this thread results and comments on some of the questions raised.

As mentioned in the email, we have no way to link the responses to individual accounts, so thanks for your honest comments.