I tried to visit Geekzone from my work PC this morning and was greeted with an infinite loop of something like "checking whether you are a bot". It turns out that this was due to an old bookmark to https://www.geekzone.co.nz/default.asp?. Updating the bookmark to just https://www.geekzone.co.nz/ fixed the issue, so no harm done, but I just figured that I should mention it in case anyone else gets stuck.

Firefox updated itself to version 110, so that might or might not be related.