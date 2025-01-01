Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.
What is Geekzone? »
Geekzone is a community where people like you can participate in a range of discussions, separated in forums. We also have tech news and reviews.

You participate by creating a topic and engaging with other users via replies.

We all agree to follow the Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG) and keep discussions on topic.

If you need help with something, just want to discuss an idea or need a suggestion for something you are planning, join in.

The site is free to use, supported by advertising. We ask you to not block ads. Alternatively we offer an ad-free subscription.


Reviews »
WiZ HDMI Sync Box Starter Kit with TV Backlight Review
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 14:11
A fun and easy to setup lightshow for your TV....

LG OLED evo AI G5 4K Smart TV 2025 Review
Posted on 18-Aug-2025 16:05
It's been a few years since I last had a chance to experience an LG TV and recently had the opportunity to use one for a few weeks to write this review....

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 Review
Posted on 11-Aug-2025 16:11
The new Samsung foldable phone, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7, is out and it's such an evolution, compared to previous versions that it could be the best example of a foldable phone in the market yet....

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted on 23-Jul-2025 12:07
The new eero Pro 7 system is a high-performance mesh system, designed to cover your whole house with fast Wi-Fi and even faster wired connection....

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted on 21-Jul-2025 14:21
The new Synology BeeStation Plus is the private cloud for those who want to bring home their files and have no time to spend managing a network storage (NAS) device....


Subscribe to the latest forum posts via RSS
Most recent topics »
What TV series episode did you watch and how was it?
Created by Coil, last reply by Rikkitic on 4-Sep-2025 07:45 (4350 replies)
Pages ... 288 289 290

Wordle... And other online word games, etc
Created by rogercruse, last reply by larknz on 4-Sep-2025 07:40 (6650 replies)
Pages ... 442 443 444

Plan to move to Quic from Voyager
Created by xyeovillian, last reply by Behodar on 4-Sep-2025 07:37 (48 replies)
Pages ... 2 3 4

GST and Lotto
Created by ArnoldGoat, last reply by Handle9 on 4-Sep-2025 06:47 (25 replies)
Pages ... 2

Email options for a small community organisation
Created by Qitas, last reply by Qitas on 4-Sep-2025 06:16

Latest TradeMe/FB scam
Created by jonb, last reply by insane on 4-Sep-2025 02:06 (12 replies)

New Dish TV+A7080 missing channels 1 and 2
Created by Eva888, last reply by Apsattv on 3-Sep-2025 23:11 (8 replies)

Today's Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
Created by neb, last reply by kingdragonfly on 3-Sep-2025 22:24 (4109 replies)
Pages ... 272 273 274

NZ iTunes Movie Store
Created by Movieman, last reply by RogerMellie on 3-Sep-2025 22:02 (1794 replies)
Pages ... 118 119 120

Smiths City - will it be the next 'Dick Smith'?
Created by amiga500, last reply by lxsw20 on 3-Sep-2025 21:58 (259 replies)
Pages ... 16 17 18

ADT monitored alarm - needs to be replaced because of 3G closedown but don't want to spend $999!
Created by lchiu7, last reply by MichaelNZ on 3-Sep-2025 21:41 (27 replies)
Pages ... 2

Wiim Amp Ultra - thoughts, and where and how to buy.
Created by Biglegs, last reply by Dunnersfella on 3-Sep-2025 21:39 (9 replies)

ISP recommendations for business hyperfibre?
Created by redherring, last reply by MichaelNZ on 3-Sep-2025 20:08 (12 replies)

Ordering the new iPhone 17 Pro Max - How long does it to deliver through Spark?
Created by alpayaldi, last reply by Linux on 3-Sep-2025 20:03 (8 replies)

Tuatahi Compulsory Upgrading ONT - Call Centre Swamped
Created by FineWine, last reply by acsylaa on 3-Sep-2025 19:27 (16 replies)
Pages ... 2

Reusing passwords, possibly a NZ data breach and latest activities on Geekzone
Created by freitasm, last reply by acsylaa on 3-Sep-2025 19:22 (15 replies)

Anyone with any experience with Chinese Vivo phones in New Zealand - specifically the 100X Ultra and 200X Ultra?
Created by Dave2ic, last reply by inspectaclueso on 3-Sep-2025 19:15 (9 replies)

YouTube Premium Family plans and different addresses
Created by freitasm, last reply by Ragnor on 3-Sep-2025 18:48 (2 replies)

CAT6 cabling - much the same or stick with Dynamix
Created by NightStalker, last reply by NightStalker on 3-Sep-2025 18:47 (4 replies)

FS: $250 Noel leeming Digital Gift Card
Created by Linux, last reply by Linux on 3-Sep-2025 18:27



News and reviews »
Subscribe to News via RSS
Amazon Launches Infrastructure Region in New Zealand
Posted on 2-Sep-2025 10:00
AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region gives customers more choice to run workloads and securely store their content in New Zealand while serving end users with even lower latency....


AI Meets Ransomware, the New Cyber Threat
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 10:12
Ransomware has long been one of the most feared cyber threats on the internet, and for good reason. It's fast, disruptive, and increasingly effective at locking up your most important files and demanding payment in exchange for their return....

Ingram Micro Xvantage Integrations Hub Delivers a Plug-and-Play Experience
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 10:09
Ingram Micro is simplifying the technology industry's capabilities to innovate and more securely integrate at scale faster with the launch of its Xvantage Integrations Hub in New Zealand....

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 09:59
From entertainment to creativity and multitasking, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite helps users bring ideas to life and stay productive, all in a tablet made for everyday uses and budgets....

One NZ and DOC Join Forces for Conservation
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 09:55
The Department of Conservation (DOC) has chosen One New Zealand (One NZ) as a new National Conservation Partner, bringing mobile services and industry-leading technology to the frontline of conservation....

Synology Releases Major AI Updates to Office Suite
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 09:49
Synology has announced significant updates to its Synology Office Suite, featuring advanced AI capabilities in MailPlus, Office, and the new Synology AI Console....

OPPO Launches New Pad SE Tablet in New Zealand
Posted on 22-Aug-2025 01:00
OPPO New Zealand has just released the new OPPO Pad SE, a reliable and versatile tablet designed for family life, learning and entertainment....

Giltrap Group launches NordEast
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 16:37
NordEast represents six Geely Group brands, including the cutting-edge electric performance brand, Zeekr, today debuting in New Zealand....

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Buds3 FE
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 14:17
Built for Galaxy fans, Buds3 FE offer essential features at a great price, now with a smarter, more stylish twist....

WiZ HDMI Sync Box Starter Kit with TV Backlight Review
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 14:11
A fun and easy to setup lightshow for your TV....



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 