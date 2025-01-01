Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums

Amazon Launches Infrastructure Region in New Zealand
Posted on 2-Sep-2025 10:00
AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region gives customers more choice to run workloads and securely store their content in New Zealand while serving end users with even lower latency....
AI Meets Ransomware, the New Cyber Threat
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 10:12
Ransomware has long been one of the most feared cyber threats on the internet, and for good reason. It's fast, disruptive, and increasingly effective at locking up your most important files and demanding payment in exchange for their return....
Ingram Micro Xvantage Integrations Hub Delivers a Plug-and-Play Experience
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 10:09
Ingram Micro is simplifying the technology industry's capabilities to innovate and more securely integrate at scale faster with the launch of its Xvantage Integrations Hub in New Zealand....
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 09:59
From entertainment to creativity and multitasking, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite helps users bring ideas to life and stay productive, all in a tablet made for everyday uses and budgets....
One NZ and DOC Join Forces for Conservation
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 09:55
The Department of Conservation (DOC) has chosen One New Zealand (One NZ) as a new National Conservation Partner, bringing mobile services and industry-leading technology to the frontline of conservation....
Synology Releases Major AI Updates to Office Suite
Posted on 29-Aug-2025 09:49
Synology has announced significant updates to its Synology Office Suite, featuring advanced AI capabilities in MailPlus, Office, and the new Synology AI Console....
OPPO Launches New Pad SE Tablet in New Zealand
Posted on 22-Aug-2025 01:00
OPPO New Zealand has just released the new OPPO Pad SE, a reliable and versatile tablet designed for family life, learning and entertainment....
Giltrap Group launches NordEast
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 16:37
NordEast represents six Geely Group brands, including the cutting-edge electric performance brand, Zeekr, today debuting in New Zealand....
Samsung Introduces Galaxy Buds3 FE
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 14:17
Built for Galaxy fans, Buds3 FE offer essential features at a great price, now with a smarter, more stylish twist....
WiZ HDMI Sync Box Starter Kit with TV Backlight Review
Posted on 21-Aug-2025 14:11
A fun and easy to setup lightshow for your TV....