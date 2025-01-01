Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums



AWS Asia Pacific (New Zealand) Region gives customers more choice to run workloads and securely store their content in New Zealand while serving end users with even lower latency....Ransomware has long been one of the most feared cyber threats on the internet, and for good reason. It's fast, disruptive, and increasingly effective at locking up your most important files and demanding payment in exchange for their return....Ingram Micro is simplifying the technology industry's capabilities to innovate and more securely integrate at scale faster with the launch of its Xvantage Integrations Hub in New Zealand....From entertainment to creativity and multitasking, Galaxy Tab S10 Lite helps users bring ideas to life and stay productive, all in a tablet made for everyday uses and budgets....The Department of Conservation (DOC) has chosen One New Zealand (One NZ) as a new National Conservation Partner, bringing mobile services and industry-leading technology to the frontline of conservation....Synology has announced significant updates to its Synology Office Suite, featuring advanced AI capabilities in MailPlus, Office, and the new Synology AI Console....OPPO New Zealand has just released the new OPPO Pad SE, a reliable and versatile tablet designed for family life, learning and entertainment....NordEast represents six Geely Group brands, including the cutting-edge electric performance brand, Zeekr, today debuting in New Zealand....Built for Galaxy fans, Buds3 FE offer essential features at a great price, now with a smarter, more stylish twist....A fun and easy to setup lightshow for your TV....