Finch: Hey guys.



Another bit of fun thread.



What's something small that really annoys you?



I don't mean small as in size, I mean something which may not annoy somebody else, but does annoy you.



Lately I have sold a couple of things on Trade Me, the buyers haven't responded to my E-Mails. This is something we all got annoyed at I know, but why the #%$# do people buy something and then not go through with the deal??



ARGHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!





Your turn.....

Canadian banks generally - Kiwis don't know how lucky they are. But maybe that's too big.In particular: a Canadian bank that locks my VISA card for "suspected fraudulent activity" every time I actually try to buy anything online. I think they are seeing my New Zealand IP address and simply assume it's fraud...even after presenting me with the two-factor "Enter the password for your VISA account" prompt during the transaction. Maybe using a VPN to a Canadian IP will help avoid that in future. I just thought of it after the most recent round of "Yes, those are all my attempts to buy things with your credit card. Can you place unblock my account?" This typically takes 4-5 business days as they offer a two-day response to any query and they stick to that like it was written in stone.1. I ask them if there is a problem as purchases are being declined.2. Two days later they say they have blocked it because....etc...listing the "offending" transactions.3. I respond saying those are all me trying to buy stuff. Please unblock the account.4. Two days later they unblock the account.