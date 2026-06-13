tweake: i have a variable slow speed sign posted intersection i drive regularly through and its a complete and utter waste of money. most people ignore it, knowing full well its an unenforceable speed limit and near misses happen when people do slow down. plus the problems at that intersect often come from that east turning cars are pointed at an angle and tend to fail to look left. plus i've had people who overshoot going west and reverse back down the road to get to the intersection. not to mention the old first car is turning but the 2nd car is going straight issue.

I was going to post last night along similar lines but was too tired to finish my reply.

They installed one next to a speed camera near where I live, so you'll get people approaching the sign, it suddenly flashes 60 as they're nearly on it, and they try to drop 20km/h suddenly in fear of the camera. (I'm surprised that the Police, and now NZTA that the cameras have been passed onto them, are okay with the situation to be honest, because if I recall it was/is Police policy not to do speed enforcement within a set distance of a change of speed)

There are also a few along SH1 between Whangārei and Wellsford (SH12, Waipu and Oakleigh mainly) and they're largely ignored too.

In a sense, they should be as enforceable as school zones/etc, but the problem as I see it is that it's very hard to prove that a driver had time to see it because of how it decides to flash up the reduced speed. Additionally, as I encountered on Friday night on SH1, you can end up catching a train of cars that had been shown the 60, while it was blank for you.

I think they have a place (of sorts), but I'd prefer it to be restricted to time of day/peak traffic flows so they're predictable. Would make them more similar to School Zones, and other Variable Speed areas (like SH16/SH20 Tunnel area).