for those who travel to/from Mangawhai please have a look at Improving intersection safety
"The Mangawhai Road / Waiteitei Road intersection is a key point on the main route between Auckland and Mangawhai. Around 1,390 vehicles use Mangawhai Road, and over 2,800 use Waiteitei Road every day. It has been identified as a high risk intersection due to its layout and the number of vehicles using it. In the last five years there were four reported crashes here .
We are proposing implementing an intersection speed zone. This means variable speed limit signs would be installed on Mangawhai Road. "
please take the survey at the bottom of the page.