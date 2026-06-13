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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Mangawhai Road and Waiteitei Road intersection
tweake

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#324922 13-Jun-2026 14:53
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for those who travel to/from Mangawhai please have a look at Improving intersection safety

 

"The Mangawhai Road / Waiteitei Road intersection is a key point on the main route between Auckland and Mangawhai. Around 1,390 vehicles use Mangawhai Road, and over 2,800 use Waiteitei Road every day. It has been identified as a high risk intersection due to its layout and the number of vehicles using it. In the last five years there were four reported crashes here .

 

We are proposing implementing an intersection speed zone. This means variable speed limit signs would be installed on Mangawhai Road. "

 

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mentalinc
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  #3502720 14-Jun-2026 07:06
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Sounds like a waste of $104,000.

 

Only 4 crashes in 5 years ( 2 minor injury, 2 no injury ), and the solution is to have cars slow down a bit? Noting the average speed is 75 km/h. 

 

People wanting to turn will need to work out if the car has actually slowed down, and if they have, do they have enough time to safely turn in front of the oncoming car, vs waiting for the next gap. They also need to work out if the car they are driving entered the zone to trigger the speed sign, BEFORE the car they want to turn in front of went past the variable speed sign, and has started to slow.

 

I see an increase in crashes coming.




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mudguard
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  #3502781 14-Jun-2026 09:25
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That has always been a dodgy intersection, but that doesn't seem like many incidents. The cars coming from the west are a little blind so I feel people naturally slow anyway.

 

 

 

Maybe all the supercars coming from the golf courses after a few beers going too fast! 

Bung
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  #3502785 14-Jun-2026 09:53
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mudguard:

 

That has always been a dodgy intersection, but that doesn't seem like many incidents.

 

 

Mid 1980's I had a minor collision at an intersection near Wellington airport.  I was caught out by a car that slowed while indicating a left turn and then came straight on. I contacted the council about some signage that I  thought contributed to this late change in direction. They said that there were very few reported accidents. I told them that State Insurance had a photo album full of accidents at this intersection. Other insurance companies probably had similar records. The Police don't necessarily get involved.

 

That intersection is now a roundabout but before that the left turning lane had a raised divider added forcing cars in that lane to complete the left turn.



tweake

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  #3502791 14-Jun-2026 11:04
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Bung:

 

Mid 1980's I had a minor collision at an intersection near Wellington airport.  I was caught out by a car that slowed while indicating a left turn and then came straight on. I contacted the council about some signage that I  thought contributed to this late change in direction. They said that there were very few reported accidents. I told them that State Insurance had a photo album full of accidents at this intersection. Other insurance companies probably had similar records. The Police don't necessarily get involved.

 

 

police only have to get involved if there is reported injury. this is why proper crash stats use insurance payouts numbers and then add a bit for all the uninsured drivers. 

tweake

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  #3502792 14-Jun-2026 11:12
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mentalinc:

 

Sounds like a waste of $104,000.

 

Only 4 crashes in 5 years ( 2 minor injury, 2 no injury ), and the solution is to have cars slow down a bit? Noting the average speed is 75 km/h. 

 

People wanting to turn will need to work out if the car has actually slowed down, and if they have, do they have enough time to safely turn in front of the oncoming car, vs waiting for the next gap. They also need to work out if the car they are driving entered the zone to trigger the speed sign, BEFORE the car they want to turn in front of went past the variable speed sign, and has started to slow.

 

I see an increase in crashes coming.

 

 

i have a variable slow speed sign posted intersection i drive regularly through and its a complete and utter waste of money. most people ignore it, knowing full well its an unenforceable speed limit and near misses happen when people do slow down.

 

plus the problems at that intersect often come from that east turning cars are pointed at an angle and tend to fail to look left. plus i've had people who overshoot going west and reverse back down the road to get to the intersection. not to mention the old first car is turning but the 2nd car is going straight issue.

Bung
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  #3502796 14-Jun-2026 11:48
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tweake:

 

police only have to get involved if there is reported injury. this is why proper crash stats use insurance payouts numbers and then add a bit for all the uninsured drivers. 

 

 

NZTA say their Crash Analysis System only includes input from Police.

 
 
 
 

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geek3001
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  #3502797 14-Jun-2026 11:54
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Probably the cheapest option after AT reviewed options but likely a waste of money.

 

Signs telling drivers to slow down will only be honoured by safety-minded drivers. Speedsters will just continue to drive as fast as they wish.

 

If AT were serious about improving safety, they would put in a roundabout but that would cost more.

 

 

snj

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  #3502798 14-Jun-2026 12:06
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tweake:

 

i have a variable slow speed sign posted intersection i drive regularly through and its a complete and utter waste of money. most people ignore it, knowing full well its an unenforceable speed limit and near misses happen when people do slow down.

 

plus the problems at that intersect often come from that east turning cars are pointed at an angle and tend to fail to look left. plus i've had people who overshoot going west and reverse back down the road to get to the intersection. not to mention the old first car is turning but the 2nd car is going straight issue.

 

 

I was going to post last night along similar lines but was too tired to finish my reply.

 

They installed one next to a speed camera near where I live, so you'll get people approaching the sign, it suddenly flashes 60 as they're nearly on it, and they try to drop 20km/h suddenly in fear of the camera. (I'm surprised that the Police, and now NZTA that the cameras have been passed onto them, are okay with the situation to be honest, because if I recall it was/is Police policy not to do speed enforcement within a set distance of a change of speed)

 

There are also a few along SH1 between Whangārei and Wellsford (SH12, Waipu and Oakleigh mainly) and they're largely ignored too.

 

In a sense, they should be as enforceable as school zones/etc, but the problem as I see it is that it's very hard to prove that a driver had time to see it because of how it decides to flash up the reduced speed. Additionally, as I encountered on Friday night on SH1, you can end up catching a train of cars that had been shown the 60, while it was blank for you.

 

I think they have a place (of sorts), but I'd prefer it to be restricted to time of day/peak traffic flows so they're predictable. Would make them more similar to School Zones, and other Variable Speed areas (like SH16/SH20 Tunnel area).

gzt

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  #3502803 14-Jun-2026 12:26
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at.govt: "When there is a vehicle waiting to turn out of Waiteitei Road on to Mangawhai Road, or from Mangawhai Road into Waiteitei Road, these signs will display a temporary lower speed limit."

The variable speed zones I'm familiar with are more or less based on time of day and day of week. First time I've heard of dynamic trigger criteria based on waiting cars. The dynamic variability may confuse drivers initially. That is not per se necessarily a problem for main road drivers. For merging drivers it may lead to issues with speed expectations and distance estimation related to approaching traffic.

I'm not aware of any other dynamic zones. The school zones seem to be simple time of day based. Some motorway zones may be a bit more dynamic but for most people are seen as simple day and time based for all intents and purposes.

On the whole imo, for locals it's a better solution than traffic lights those are guaranteed to have a high impact on travel times, a roundabouty thing being the lesser of the two evils.

tweake

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  #3502805 14-Jun-2026 12:42
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snj:

 

There are also a few along SH1 between Whangārei and Wellsford (SH12, Waipu and Oakleigh mainly) and they're largely ignored too.

 

In a sense, they should be as enforceable as school zones/etc, but the problem as I see it is that it's very hard to prove that a driver had time to see it because of how it decides to flash up the reduced speed. Additionally, as I encountered on Friday night on SH1, you can end up catching a train of cars that had been shown the 60, while it was blank for you.

 

 

thats the ones i deal with. police have already said they can't enforce them. there is almost no way to prove the speed limit was on and that the driver could see it.

mudguard
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  #3502833 14-Jun-2026 15:53
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gzt:
at.govt: "When there is a vehicle waiting to turn out of Waiteitei Road on to Mangawhai Road, or from Mangawhai Road into Waiteitei Road, these signs will display a temporary lower speed limit."

The variable speed zones I'm familiar with are more or less based on time of day and day of week. First time I've heard of dynamic trigger criteria based on waiting cars. The dynamic variability may confuse drivers initially. That is not per se necessarily a problem for main road drivers. For merging drivers it may lead to issues with speed expectations and distance estimation related to approaching traffic.

I'm not aware of any other dynamic zones. The school zones seem to be simple time of day based. Some motorway zones may be a bit more dynamic but for most people are seen as simple day and time based for all intents and purposes.

 

 

 

There are quite a few around the country. Heading North West out of Palmerston North has them. Triggered by queued traffic so it drops from 100 to 70 I think on the main road. They work OK in practice. If nothing else it alerts the user that there is someone waiting or coming. 

 
 
 
 

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PolicyGuy
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  #3502883 14-Jun-2026 16:28
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mudguard:

 

gzt:
The variable speed zones I'm familiar with are more or less based on time of day and day of week. First time I've heard of dynamic trigger criteria based on waiting cars. 

 

There are quite a few around the country. Heading North West out of Palmerston North has them. Triggered by queued traffic so it drops from 100 to 70 I think on the main road. They work OK in practice. If nothing else it alerts the user that there is someone waiting or coming.

 

There's one on SH1 at the intersection with Himatangi Beach Road / Rangiotu Road in the Manawatu.
Traffic approaching SH1 from either of the crossing roads causes a 70km/h flashing sign to light up on SH1.
Heavy vehicles seem to take notice, cars & vans etc not so much

bigreddog
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  #3502885 14-Jun-2026 16:46
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The dynamic zones in the Waikato/BOP I am familiar with are not triggered by waiting vehicles, they trigger for every vehicle approaching the intersection from the side roads - so no vehicle, no variable speed, but 1 vehicle or 100 vehicle the speed zones will be triggered, and there is an indication light on the back of them so the Police can and do ping people ignoring the speed signs.

 

I always wonder if we're teaching these waiting drivers the "wrong" closing speeds of the cars on the main road and at other (un-dynamic?) intersections they will expect to have more time than they will actually get?




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