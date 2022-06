Thought I'd start a thread for a place to post various antivaxxer/5G/woo-woo/whatever posts that have ended up in other threads, this thread is for... well, I think the subject says it all.

For starters, a friend of mine was down in New Plymouth a few days ago and reported seeing a group of Maori protesters making a fuss about something. They were waving big flags with... Trump on them.

I mean, Trump of all people. A group of very much non-white people waving the flag of the icon of the American white power movement. The mind boggles.