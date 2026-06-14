FREE to a good home Epson ink cartridges for a printer I no longer have. These high capacity cartridges are all in original boxes and/or sealed plastic. They are all years past their "Best Before" date. Fit a number of Epson Stylus and Workforce printers, see Epson NZ web site regarding compatibility.

Epson 140 Black (extra high capacity)

Epson 138 Black

Epson 138 Yellow

Epson 138 Cyan

Epson 138 Magenta

I much prefer pickup in Auckland Central 1010, i.e., CBD. If no takers I will consider shipment, you pay the cost