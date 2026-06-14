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ForumsOffers and WantedGONE_Free: Epson 138 and 140 Ink Cartridges
mail2mm

94 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 14

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#324927 14-Jun-2026 16:03
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FREE to a good home Epson ink cartridges for a printer I no longer have.  These high capacity cartridges are all in original boxes and/or sealed plastic.  They are all years past their "Best Before" date.  Fit a number of Epson Stylus and Workforce printers,  see Epson NZ web site regarding compatibility.

 

Epson 140 Black (extra high capacity)

 

Epson 138 Black

 

Epson 138 Yellow

 

Epson 138 Cyan

 

Epson 138 Magenta

 

I much prefer pickup in Auckland Central 1010, i.e., CBD.  If no takers I will consider shipment, you pay the cost

 

 

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xbmcnut
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  #3503317 15-Jun-2026 17:28
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Keen. DM sent




RS820+, DS223, CoreELEC on Odroid N2+, 3 x Echo Dot & 7 x Google Homes connected to Home Assistant on Beelink SEi12.

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