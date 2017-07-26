Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Ge0rge

#220105 26-Jul-2017 14:45
In the same vein as tbe similar thread, but with a more positive aspect to it!

What made me think of it was getting knocked off before lunch for the day on full pay because the work IT system has crashed :)

kryptonjohn
  #1831667 26-Jul-2017 15:01
My golf ball, when it goes 'plunk'

 

 

 

 

 

 

Fred99
  #1831682 26-Jul-2017 15:25
The first blue egg from our Araucana chook:

 

 

 

JayADee
  #1831850 26-Jul-2017 21:05
Lots of stuff my dog does. Like how she stares up at me when she wants more petting.



DaveB
  #1832019 27-Jul-2017 09:02
People that say "thank you".

kryptonjohn
  #1832024 27-Jul-2017 09:07
JayADee: Lots of stuff my dog does. Like how she stares up at me when she wants more petting.

 

Patient well behaved dog!

 

Mate's border collie rests it's chin on your leg and stares at you. If you don't give it a pat it then nudges your hand with it's nose until you comply. So demanding!

 

 

Ge0rge

  #1832799 28-Jul-2017 12:19
Watching water come out of the overflow of the two 25,000l rain water-tanks at home

jamesrt
  #1832878 28-Jul-2017 13:40
Click to see full size

 

(Picture blatantly stolen off the internet)



kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #1832884 28-Jul-2017 13:45
The Mitre10 sandpit ad, smile everytime.

 

@jamesrt Are those the Down Under kittens?




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

jamesrt
  #1832886 28-Jul-2017 13:53
kiwifidget: @jamesrt Are those the Down Under kittens?

 

No Idea, @kiwifidget; I just Google searched images for kittens and grabbed a cute one.

 

I've been enjoying the Kitten LiveStream too.

surfisup1000
  #1832887 28-Jul-2017 13:54
Heathcotes appliances whose really amazing sales have allowed me to price match at Noel Leemings. 

 

I would use Heathcotes directly, but they do not have a store in my town. 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
  #1832901 28-Jul-2017 14:14
jamesrt:

 

kiwifidget: @jamesrt Are those the Down Under kittens?

 

No Idea, @kiwifidget; I just Google searched images for kittens and grabbed a cute one.

 

I've been enjoying the Kitten LiveStream too.

 

 

It is great isn't it?! The picture looked familiar so I just wondered.




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

Rikkitic
Awrrr
  #1832902 28-Jul-2017 14:15
Well done @Ge0rge. I'm surprised someone didn't think of this sooner. My cat does something that both annoys me and makes me smile. When she wants out, in the middle of the night when I am sleeping soundly, she jumps on my bed, then onto a computer, then a plastic tray, then the floor. This makes a hell of a racket and always wakes me but I don't want to get up. It is cold. I huddle under the blankets and try to ignore her.

 

When she sees I am not moving, she does it again. And again. And again. I have tested her. She will carry on like this all night until I finally can't stand it any more and do get up. She gives me a satisfied look and bounces outside. No matter how grumpy I am I always smile at how well she has trained me. She is one smart kitty.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

DarthKermit
  #1832912 28-Jul-2017 14:30
Our lovely cat Clint curled up and sleeping. smile

gzt

gzt
  #1832922 28-Jul-2017 14:50
The sun came out!

dt

dt
  #1832937 28-Jul-2017 14:55
my 2 year old :D

