In the same vein as tbe similar thread, but with a more positive aspect to it!
What made me think of it was getting knocked off before lunch for the day on full pay because the work IT system has crashed :)
My golf ball, when it goes 'plunk'
JayADee: Lots of stuff my dog does. Like how she stares up at me when she wants more petting.
Patient well behaved dog!
Mate's border collie rests it's chin on your leg and stares at you. If you don't give it a pat it then nudges your hand with it's nose until you comply. So demanding!
Watching water come out of the overflow of the two 25,000l rain water-tanks at home
kiwifidget: @jamesrt Are those the Down Under kittens?
No Idea, @kiwifidget; I just Google searched images for kittens and grabbed a cute one.
I've been enjoying the Kitten LiveStream too.
Heathcotes appliances whose really amazing sales have allowed me to price match at Noel Leemings.
I would use Heathcotes directly, but they do not have a store in my town.
jamesrt:
It is great isn't it?! The picture looked familiar so I just wondered.
Well done @Ge0rge. I'm surprised someone didn't think of this sooner. My cat does something that both annoys me and makes me smile. When she wants out, in the middle of the night when I am sleeping soundly, she jumps on my bed, then onto a computer, then a plastic tray, then the floor. This makes a hell of a racket and always wakes me but I don't want to get up. It is cold. I huddle under the blankets and try to ignore her.
When she sees I am not moving, she does it again. And again. And again. I have tested her. She will carry on like this all night until I finally can't stand it any more and do get up. She gives me a satisfied look and bounces outside. No matter how grumpy I am I always smile at how well she has trained me. She is one smart kitty.
Our lovely cat Clint curled up and sleeping.