kingdragonfly

I thought I'd start this thread about bad use / over promised uses of AI.
I know a company that does real estate price valuations. After hiring a number of PhD's and spending a fortune on AI, ordinary statistical analysis still more accurate than the AI models.
Here's another example, of a 80 move chess game
Power Usage of an Atari 2600: 5 watt-hours (Wh)
Power Usage of ChatGPT: 40 to 80 Wh or more
ChatGPT Defeated at Chess by 1970s-Era Atari 2600: Cnet
...
By using a software emulator to run Atari's 1979 game Video Chess, Citrix engineer Robert Caruso said he was able to set up a match between ChatGPT and the 46-year-old game. The matchup did not go well for ChatGPT.
"ChatGPT confused rooks for bishops, missed pawn forks and repeatedly lost track of where pieces were -- first blaming the Atari icons as too abstract, then faring no better even after switching to standard chess notations," Caruso wrote in a LinkedIn post.
"It made enough blunders to get laughed out of a 3rd-grade chess club," Caruso said. "ChatGPT got absolutely wrecked at the beginner level."
...