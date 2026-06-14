I just started subscribing to the forum last month via a monthly payment with PayPal.

It was due to renew today, but I started seeing the ads again just now.

I thought maybe I'd only done a one-off payment, so clicked the subscribe link again.

The PayPal account login button didn't work, so I did it as a guest payment.

Then I recalled having the same difficulty originally, so I manually went to PayPal and managed to login fine.

It showed my original transaction due to renew today so I quickly cancelled it as the guest payment definitely said it was recurring.

So my question is, should there be a gap between the subscription ending and the renewal payment being received?

I think (from memory) I needed to be already logged into PayPal for your link to work. (Username and password fields were filled correctly using Opera browser on Win 11.)

If this month gets doubled up from my account then call it a donation. It's just going to be a pain that as a guest I need to contact you directly if I need to cancel.

Wondering if you should cancel my guest recurring payment and I try again via my PayPal account with the above troubleshooting so I can manage it.

Apologies if this is covered elsewhere.