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enserf

enserf
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#324928 14-Jun-2026 20:00
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I just started subscribing to the forum last month via a monthly payment with PayPal.

 

It was due to renew today, but I started seeing the ads again just now.

 

I thought maybe I'd only done a one-off payment, so clicked the subscribe link again.

 

The PayPal account login button didn't work, so I did it as a guest payment.

 

Then I recalled having the same difficulty originally, so I manually went to PayPal and managed to login fine.

 

It showed my original transaction due to renew today so I quickly cancelled it as the guest payment definitely said it was recurring.

 

 

 

So my question is, should there be a gap between the subscription ending and the renewal payment being received?

 

 

 

I think (from memory) I needed to be already logged into PayPal for your link to work. (Username and password fields were filled correctly using Opera browser on Win 11.)

 

If this month gets doubled up from my account then call it a donation. It's just going to be a pain that as a guest I need to contact you directly if I need to cancel.

 

Wondering if you should cancel my guest recurring payment and I try again via my PayPal account with the above troubleshooting so I can manage it.

 

 

 

Apologies if this is covered elsewhere.

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freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3502948 14-Jun-2026 20:08
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Could you be seeing ads because you were not logged in to Geekzone?

 

I see your PayPayl cancellation and new payment. It will not double up.

 

We also add a few days to the actual expire date, just to be sure that users never see ads in between payments.




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enserf

enserf
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  #3502949 14-Jun-2026 20:10
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freitasm:

 

Could you be seeing ads because you were not logged in to Geekzone?

 

I see your PayPayl cancellation and new payment. It will not double up.

 

We also add a few days to the actual expire date, just to be sure that users never see ads in between payments.

 

 

No I was logged in fine all day- when I went to my profile it said not a subscriber.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3503090 15-Jun-2026 11:04
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I've sent a PM with details.




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