We have an SPCA adopted cat, female tabby/tortoiseshell, speyed, 18 months old now.

Part of the family, me, wife, MIL, in fact a major part of the family

My question is, while she embraces us, she is one cat in a home with 3 humans.

Im feeling it would be nice to adopt a kitten, not for us, but for her. Being female I assume she will or should or might show a motherly instinct which she would enjoy, thereby adding to her life enjoyment. As the kitten matured, its Mimi's cat pal

Thoughts? Obviously if we went down this track it would be on the basis that if it didnt work out we would return the kitten to SPCA or adopt it out to a nice family