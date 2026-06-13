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ForumsOff topicCat Kitten Question
tdgeek

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#324924 13-Jun-2026 17:47
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We have an SPCA adopted cat, female tabby/tortoiseshell, speyed, 18 months old now.

 

Part of the family, me, wife, MIL, in fact a major part of the family

 

My question is, while she embraces us, she is one cat in a home with 3 humans.

 

Im feeling it would be nice to adopt a kitten, not for us, but for her. Being female I assume she will or should or might show a motherly instinct which she would enjoy, thereby adding to her life enjoyment. As the kitten matured, its Mimi's cat pal

 

Thoughts?  Obviously if we went down this track it would be on the basis that if it didnt work out we would return the kitten to SPCA or adopt it out to a nice family

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farcus
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  #3502674 13-Jun-2026 17:55
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your cat will hate the kitten when you first get it, but eventually adapt.



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  #3502675 13-Jun-2026 17:55
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your cat will hate the kitten when you first get it, but eventually adapt.

gzt

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  #3502676 13-Jun-2026 17:56
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Cats just don't really need other cats around. They tend to have individual territories in the wild.

Dogs are more social obviously but even then you have to break up a fight now and then.

On the other hand if you do want to do something nice and have another cat around then adopt an old cat. Old cats are harder to find homes for and are more likely to be destroyed imo.



gbwelly
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  #3502677 13-Jun-2026 17:57
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In my experience there can really only be one matriarch top cat in a household, so you might want a male kitten. With the boys adding more males usually doesn't result in much conflict.







tdgeek

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  #3502678 13-Jun-2026 18:00
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gzt: Cats just don't really need other cats around. They tend to have individual territories in the wild.

Dogs are more social obviously but even then you have to break up a fight now and then.

On the other hand if you do want to do something nice and have another cat around the adopt an old cat. Old cats are harder to find homes for and are more likely to be destroyed imo.

 

Can you clarify that?

 

Old cats are more likely to be destroyed imo.

 

The proposed or possible kitten isnt for us, its for her. I would have thought that an older cat would be set it its ways, and be harder for a young adult cat to bond with?

 

Appreciate the feedback

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  #3502679 13-Jun-2026 18:00
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Are not two males far more likely to get into an actual smelly p****ing competition.

 
 
 
 

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  #3502680 13-Jun-2026 18:01
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gzt: Are not two males far more likely to get into an actual smelly p****ing competition.

 

Yes!!!!!!!!!

 

If I want any spraying here, it will be me in the garden!

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  #3502681 13-Jun-2026 18:02
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Old cats are more likely to be destroyed imo.

Elderly cats more likely to be destroyed by the SPCA because they're harder to find new homes for.

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  #3502683 13-Jun-2026 18:03
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gzt: Are not two males far more likely to get into an actual smelly p****ing competition.

 

Mimi is a spayed female, we would look at a speyed/neutered kitten but good point, how do speyed female kittens bond to an adult compared to a neutered male kitten?

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  #3502684 13-Jun-2026 18:10
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gzt:
Old cats are more likely to be destroyed imo.

Elderly cats more likely to be destroyed by the SPCA because they're harder to find new homes for.

 

Thats sad.

 

My wife back in the day didnt like cats, when we got together, but I had 2. Ok, fine.

 

She managed foreign students, one was going back to the home country, so if they cant find a home, it will be put down. Wife couldn't have that so she brought her here. Female tortoiseshell, 6 years old at least. Couldn't pick her up, snarl, scratch etc. In time she became the most affectionate cat you could have. Id walk to the takeaway around the corner, she would follow like a dog, then wait. When we moved here, the MIL walks around the back lawn, Mimi 1.0 follows her.

 

NB that cat was Mimi, the MIL cant speak english so when we got our current kitten , she called her Mimi so we worked with that -:)

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  #3502686 13-Jun-2026 18:34
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gzt: Are not two males far more likely to get into an actual smelly p****ing competition.
 

 

If they are neutered as kittens I've not seen any difference. All bets are off if you adopt an adult intact male. 







 
 
 
 

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  #3502690 13-Jun-2026 18:43
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I've known neutered male cats to spray. I'd expect the ones I've known were neutered as kittens don't know for sure. The internet says some percentage may start up if there are territorial issues.

Rikkitic
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  #3502691 13-Jun-2026 18:50
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gbwelly:

 

In my experience there can really only be one matriarch top cat in a household, so you might want a male kitten. With the boys adding more males usually doesn't result in much conflict.

 

 

You have got to be kidding!




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

eracode
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  #3502692 13-Jun-2026 18:54
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tdgeek:

 

NB that cat was Mimi, the MIL cant speak english so when we got our current kitten , she called her Mimi so we worked with that -:)

 

 

I did my bowel screening today and noticed that Mãori for pee/urine is mimi. No idea where your m-i-l is from but maybe she has a wicked sense of humour. 😀




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Rikkitic
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  #3502693 13-Jun-2026 19:14
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First, cats can (eventually) get used to new arrivals, but it is more likely to be grudging tolerance than warm welcome. By nature, cats are mainly solitary creatures. The bonds they develop with humans are probably variations of the bonds they develop with their mothers. These don't usually extend to other cats. But of course there are exceptions. I am speaking in general.

 

Second, cats have a pecking order just like chickens. Even if there is no overt hostility new cat will never be  number 1.

 

Third, expect mass destruction. I adopted a one-eyed kitten many years ago. He is the most destructive creature ever put on this earth. He completely shredded a set of cane chairs I thought would be impervious to him. He has shredded me on more than one occasion, though he is getting better in middle age.

 

Both my cats are neutered males. The pissing competitions are energetic and ongoing. They have marked every square centimetre of this house. The carpets are all stained yellow. I had to make a protective screen for my monitor. even after 10 years they are still doing it, though not nearly as much as they were. I don't know if the pheremones have helped. They may have. All I can say is it is better than it used to be. Here is a tip, by the way: If you go the pheremone route, get them from Amazon. They are very expensive here and they are a third cheaper there than anywhere in New Zealand for the identical product.

 

Don't expect your cats to love or support each other. If you are very, very lucky, they will content themselves with just the occasional all-out battle, teeth and claws and horrible screeching. Usually they don't draw blood.

 

So why do I still have them after all that? Your cats are your children. The commitment is one-way and forever. You don't send them back for a better model because the one you have is damaged. Love is unconditional and absolute.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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