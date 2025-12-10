New thread for the coming 2026 F1 Season





A big year ahead with new technical regulations significantly different to previous seasons.



Lots of questions to be answered this coming year

Cadillac and Audi in the competition

New Engine supplier change around - Honda to Aston etc

No DRS / Mechanical Aero

Z-mode with front and rear wings closed, X-mode can be deployed at times (not in wet?) to open wings up

Z-mode with front and rear wings closed, X-mode can be deployed at times (not in wet?) to open wings up 50-50 split between electric power and the internal combustion engine (with nearly a 300 per cent increase in electrical power)

No Heat Recovery system, so kinetic braking harvesting only

Cars a bit smaller





Lots of variables in there. Will see see a surprise rise or fall in the mix?

No guarantees form this year will translate directly into next year immediately.



Will teams not fighting for titles have switched development across earlier this season to maximise the new regs of 2026?

Lower teams get more wind tunnel time so was Ferrari actually cooking something up for 2026?

And how will NZ driver Liam Lawson fare next year with a new rookie teammate?



Bring it on!









