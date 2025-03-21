https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/545525/chatgpt-faces-complaint-over-false-horror-story
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
People just love to complain. I asked ChatGPT about myself, it clearly indicated it was searching Facebook, LinkedIn and the wider internet.
It got my work right, pulled up 3 pictures of randoms and one of my sister for some reason. Then it had 3 paragraphs of information about other people with the same name, but cited sources for all of them.
It's generative AI. It makes things up. I can't believe someone would go to the lengths to make a legal complaint - I mean, how many people are going to be searching for his name on ChatGPT??
It can't find anything about me. Keeps referring to a well-known person who happens to have the same name.
<wah> Someone said something nasty about me on FB......or X or ... ??
wellygary:
<wah> Someone said something nasty about me on FB......or X or ... ??
Wah, someone called you a child killer and worse. Better be on the lookout for raging vigilantes!
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
This does have some implications. Consider applying for a job. Its entirely possible the recruiter would google your name. The next logical step is to start using AI to do this. Indeed the product we use for recruitment has some AI capability built in that pulls info from various sites to match up a suitability score (trivialising it a bit here). Now imagine getting the horror story described returned to you as a recruiter. You're going to move onto the next candidate even though the story is completely false.
Rikkitic:
https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/world/545525/chatgpt-faces-complaint-over-false-horror-story
It's a FUG breach to just drop a link with no comments.
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freitasm:
It's a FUG breach to just drop a link with no comments.
Sorry. I thought this one was clear enough to be okay. Old age breeds complacency. Won't happen again.
Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos
This is a possibility for all the Ai thingy's, as they are not 'intelligent'.
They are artificial sure.
More of statistical guess the next best fit word game with random elements to mix it all up.
This can 'simulate' knowledge with limits, but its not knowledge.
It seems to be indicated the ChatGPT being used was not checking internet so not pointing to
'links of facts'.
So may also date back a bit ?
Being a distillation of the most frequent associations, you as random normal, non famous person.
You would be in the noise that would produce improbable results.
Though a mix of fragments of other people with fragments of your name might also float to the top.
Takeaway for me is.
Unless the Ai provides links to 'real facts' and you go check those links are 'real facts',
or do a fact check in factual information yourself to confirm (Not the Ai).
Then like 'pirate code' may be loose guidelines.
I kinda do this using it myself, to just narrow down and provide some technical terms from Ai to do real searches.
Or feed it the technical description and ask it what the hell does that mean, please explain in simple terms.
Famous people like Abraham Lincoln there is so much material you are probably good, and maybe the statistical occurrences of his career as a 'Zombie Hunter' are weak enough.
Though if there was a tidalwave of fanfiction and reddit discussions etc, perhaps change history. :-)
Like the Scorpion , its in its nature, don't be a Turtle.
k1w1k1d:
It can't find anything about me. Keeps referring to a well-known person who happens to have the same name.
Same. Nobody can find me on the internet as they will only find pages and pages about the famous guy with the same name as me. And that's just the way I like it.
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