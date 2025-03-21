

This is a possibility for all the Ai thingy's, as they are not 'intelligent'.

They are artificial sure.

More of statistical guess the next best fit word game with random elements to mix it all up.

This can 'simulate' knowledge with limits, but its not knowledge.

It seems to be indicated the ChatGPT being used was not checking internet so not pointing to

'links of facts'.

So may also date back a bit ?

Being a distillation of the most frequent associations, you as random normal, non famous person.

You would be in the noise that would produce improbable results.

Though a mix of fragments of other people with fragments of your name might also float to the top.

Takeaway for me is.

Unless the Ai provides links to 'real facts' and you go check those links are 'real facts',

or do a fact check in factual information yourself to confirm (Not the Ai).

Then like 'pirate code' may be loose guidelines.

I kinda do this using it myself, to just narrow down and provide some technical terms from Ai to do real searches.

Or feed it the technical description and ask it what the hell does that mean, please explain in simple terms.

Famous people like Abraham Lincoln there is so much material you are probably good, and maybe the statistical occurrences of his career as a 'Zombie Hunter' are weak enough.

Though if there was a tidalwave of fanfiction and reddit discussions etc, perhaps change history. :-)

Like the Scorpion , its in its nature, don't be a Turtle.