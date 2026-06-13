I’m sick of our local petrol stations’ air lines, for car tyres, that are broken or inaudible - so I’m looking to buy an electric pump for use at home. I would be grateful for advice on this.

I have looked at products on-line and have tried to research via AI about types etc. I understand there’s mains powered, 12V powered, 18V battery powered, USB-charged battery powered. It’s all somewhat confusing.

I no longer have a battery-tool ecosystem - so if I buy an 18V skin, I’ll also have to buy a battery and charger.

Not too worried if I can’t pump away from home. Overall I’m leaning towards mains powered.

I have seen this Ozito mains unit on the Bunnings website. I would prefer to not spend more than this. Has anyone had experience with this machine?

Keen to receive advice and comments. TIA.