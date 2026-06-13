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ForumsTransport (cars, bikes and boats)Seeking advice on car tyre inflator for home use.
eracode

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#324921 13-Jun-2026 12:56
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I’m sick of our local petrol stations’ air lines, for car tyres, that are broken or inaudible - so I’m looking to buy an electric pump for use at home. I would be grateful for advice on this.

 

I have looked at products on-line and have tried to research via AI about types etc. I understand there’s mains powered, 12V powered, 18V battery powered, USB-charged battery powered. It’s all somewhat confusing.

 

I no longer have a battery-tool ecosystem - so if I buy an 18V skin, I’ll also have to buy a battery and charger.

 

Not too worried if I can’t pump away from home. Overall I’m leaning towards mains powered.

 

I have seen this Ozito mains unit on the Bunnings website. I would prefer to not spend more than this. Has anyone had experience with this machine?

 

Keen to receive advice and comments. TIA.




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Senecio
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  #3502617 13-Jun-2026 13:12
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I can save you half that cost, and probably less than half the size. I have the Xiaomi Pump and its awesome. Small enough to keep in the glove box or in the boot with the spare tyre. USB-C rechargable, and doubles as a power bank to charge a phone if you need it. From fully charged you'll easily top up the air pressure on 5+ cars before recharging and it comes with Shrader, Presta valve adapter for bicycles and a ball needle for sports balls. 



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  #3502618 13-Jun-2026 13:20
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I have a small 12 volt compressor that I inherited. It has saved me more than once and I am very glad to have it. Don't recall the brand offhand but I guess I could go look it up if that is really important. What matters to me is this little unit works very well and has never let me down. I would not have anything in the car that is not 12 volt because being able to operate it off the battery is a very big part of what makes it useful. It also makes it flexible. I have used it in the house and toolshed by borrowing the battery booster from the car when portable power is needed. The thing about mains power is it has to be available when and where you need it. By combining a 12 volt compressor with a portable power supply, you are no longer tied to a power source. The battery booster can be charged anytime and kept ready for use. I wouldn't have it any other way.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

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  #3502619 13-Jun-2026 13:22
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Senecio:

 

From fully charged you'll easily top up the air pressure on 5+ cars before recharging and it comes with Shrader, Presta valve adapter for bicycles and a ball needle for sports balls. 

 

 

That might depend on how much air you need. One review says probably 5 bicycle tyres on a charge.



eracode

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  #3502620 13-Jun-2026 13:33
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Senecio:

 

I can save you half that cost, and probably less than half the size. I have the Xiaomi Pump and its awesome. Small enough to keep in the glove box or in the boot with the spare tyre. USB-C rechargable, and doubles as a power bank to charge a phone if you need it. From fully charged you'll easily top up the air pressure on 5+ cars before recharging and it comes with Shrader, Presta valve adapter for bicycles and a ball needle for sports balls. 

 

 

Thanks for that. I respect your view but have to say I’m naturally sceptical about a USB-charged, physically small pump for this type of use - even though it will not get massive amounts of use. Eventually that battery will fail.




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  #3502621 13-Jun-2026 13:37
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For many years I used a 12v cigarette lighter plug compressor which worked ok, but you needed work around the power cable as you tried to reach the tyres. As I already have a number of ozito battery tools I bought the 18v tyre pump and think it's the best tyre inflator solution I've had. It's portability and ease of use (preset the pressure and it stops when reached) are it's key features. Bunnings have it with battery and charger for $139.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-cordless-high-pressure-air-inflator-kit_p0389806

 

Probably the next item on the ozito list will be the hand vacuum.

 

 

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  #3502622 13-Jun-2026 13:40
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I use this one it’s great

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bosch-cordless-air-compressor-pump-3-6-volt-usb-c/p/386178?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22546964586&gbraid=0AAAAADvumcBYxZqIPPhsKVA6rLMb-3yt1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3K7RBhDJARIsAKRtP5SG8Dmjcd0UER44J05SHDrjMN9PYDJ5CFvO2zpWxG8WVCK_BuUh8NIaAkzVEALw_wcB

 
 
 
 

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  #3502623 13-Jun-2026 13:42
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Stu1:

 

I use this one it’s great

 

 

 

https://www.mitre10.co.nz/shop/bosch-cordless-air-compressor-pump-3-6-volt-usb-c/p/386178?gclsrc=aw.ds&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=22546964586&gbraid=0AAAAADvumcBYxZqIPPhsKVA6rLMb-3yt1&gclid=Cj0KCQjw3K7RBhDJARIsAKRtP5SG8Dmjcd0UER44J05SHDrjMN9PYDJ5CFvO2zpWxG8WVCK_BuUh8NIaAkzVEALw_wcB

 

 

 




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  #3502624 13-Jun-2026 13:55
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I have the ryobi one.  I guess it’s been replaced with this:  https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-18v-one-multifunction-inflator-rmi18-tool-only_p0873100

 

Can do balloons and inflatable toys as well as car tyres/bikes. 
i already had ryobi tools, so that’s why went this way. 




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  #3502628 13-Jun-2026 14:21
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I had a Bosch USB charged one until it got wet and died.

 

It did the trick, however took ages to inflate anything- not a lot of volume goes through something that small.

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  #3502629 13-Jun-2026 14:24
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aaristotle:

 

For many years I used a 12v cigarette lighter plug compressor which worked ok, but you needed work around the power cable as you tried to reach the tyres. As I already have a number of ozito battery tools I bought the 18v tyre pump and think it's the best tyre inflator solution I've had. It's portability and ease of use (preset the pressure and it stops when reached) are it's key features. Bunnings have it with battery and charger for $139.

 

https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ozito-pxc-18v-cordless-high-pressure-air-inflator-kit_p0389806

 

Probably the next item on the ozito list will be the hand vacuum.

 

 

I got that as a kit when I had a slow leak because my ryobi one is somewhere at the back of the shed where its weeks of clearing to get to it.

 

Works great, and the battery and charger pack was not much more than a bare tool. But now I see the battery and charger there for $25 so basically the same as the difference.




Richard rich.ms

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  #3502632 13-Jun-2026 14:38
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Senecio:

 

I can save you half that cost, and probably less than half the size. I have the Xiaomi Pump and its awesome. Small enough to keep in the glove box or in the boot with the spare tyre. USB-C rechargable, and doubles as a power bank to charge a phone if you need it. From fully charged you'll easily top up the air pressure on 5+ cars before recharging and it comes with Shrader, Presta valve adapter for bicycles and a ball needle for sports balls. 

 

 

I will give a +1 for this device. Its is not a toy.

 

I have an EV with high pressure tyres. Pressure should ideally be 42psi or 2.9 bar.

 

I periodically check and top them up - every few months. The tyres usually drift down several psi between checks. Its surprisingly quick and lasts several sessions.

 

If  you want a pump that can inflate a tye from dead flat - that would require something heavy duty.

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

 
 
 
 

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Senecio
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  #3502634 13-Jun-2026 14:41
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Bung:

 

Senecio:

 

From fully charged you'll easily top up the air pressure on 5+ cars before recharging and it comes with Shrader, Presta valve adapter for bicycles and a ball needle for sports balls. 

 

 

That might depend on how much air you need. One review says probably 5 bicycle tyres on a charge.

 

 

I've owned this pump for 3 yrs. I can confirm you can top up multiple car tyres on a single charge. I never said from flat I said top up. I check mine and my wife's car tyres every month. I also top up our bike tyres every week as they are tubeless so they always need topping up. I go about 3 months between charges.

 

 

 

I also bought one of these for my father in law 2 yrs agao and he loves it.

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  #3502635 13-Jun-2026 14:45
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eracode:

 

I’m sick of our local petrol stations’ air lines, for car tyres, that are broken or inaudible - so I’m looking to buy an electric pump for use at home. I would be grateful for advice on this.

 

I have looked at products on-line and have tried to research via AI about types etc. I understand there’s mains powered, 12V powered, 18V battery powered, USB-charged battery powered. It’s all somewhat confusing.

 

 

if its home use only then look at mains powered. most cheap compressors will do basic car tires easy enough. 

 

for incar, one of the small 12 volt ones will work, prefer ones that clip onto the battery as cig socket is very limited in power.

 

i suggest checking out project farm on utube as he does comparison testing on them.

 

a couple of generic things to watch for. check what pressure you need. high pressure is what typically kills cheap compressors. get a decent pressure gauge and worth while getting one thats also a deflator. (dropping tire pressure to get traction can get you out of trouble). if you need high pressure eg over 50psi (a lot of ute/suv tires now require high pressures), then quality matters a lot.

 

if you want a home one to double for air tools, then volume matters a lot and it gets complicated.

gzt

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  #3502643 13-Jun-2026 15:48
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I have a cheapo cigarette lighter cord pump for tyres and inflatable toys etc. It goes in the boot on long trips.

For quick checks and top-ups I'm looking for something quick easy and rechargable in the car.

Something that integrates the end valve with the gun would be perfect to eliminate the fiddling around and dirty hands that inevitably comes with a dangly hose thing with the clip release thing.

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  #3502651 13-Jun-2026 16:01
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davidcole:

 

I have the ryobi one.  I guess it’s been replaced with this:  https://www.bunnings.co.nz/ryobi-18v-one-multifunction-inflator-rmi18-tool-only_p0873100

 

Can do balloons and inflatable toys as well as car tyres/bikes. 
i already had ryobi tools, so that’s why went this way. 

 

 

I have this one. It’s excellent. It replaced a 12v twin piston monster. It’s not as fast but it’s much more portable. 

 

it has no problem inflating my Pajero tyres from flat. 

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