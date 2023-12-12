Not a biggie but just though I would mention it
When Browing GZ from the USA when I visit a page for the first-time images don't load, refresh the page and they are there.
Assuming this is the local Cloudflare CDN not having those images cashed?
Are you getting a Cloudflare challenge?
And what about now (on a new page - Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023 (geekzone.co.nz) for example (if you haven't visited it yet).
freitasm:
Are you getting a Cloudflare challenge?
Yup get the Cloudflare challenge once every 24 hours
nztim:
Same here from GER, no cloudflare challenge at all.
freitasm:
And what about now (on a new page - Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023 (geekzone.co.nz) for example (if you haven't visited it yet).
First time the image didn't load
refreshed and it loaded.
freitasm: Browser? I know which ISP you are using.
Microsoft Edge Version 120.0.2210.61
