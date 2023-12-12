Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGeekzoneImages don't load first time when accessing GZ in the USA
nztim

2852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

#311077 12-Dec-2023 10:20
Send private message quote this post

Not a biggie but just though I would mention it

 

When Browing GZ from the USA when I visit a page for the first-time images don't load, refresh the page and they are there.

 

Assuming this is the local Cloudflare CDN not having those images cashed?

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76434 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170988 12-Dec-2023 10:25
Send private message quote this post

Are you getting a Cloudflare challenge?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76434 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3170989 12-Dec-2023 10:26
Send private message quote this post

And what about now (on a new page - Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023 (geekzone.co.nz) for example (if you haven't visited it yet).




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

nztim

2852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3171163 12-Dec-2023 19:48
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Are you getting a Cloudflare challenge?

 

 

Yup get the Cloudflare challenge once every 24 hours




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76434 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171164 12-Dec-2023 19:50
Send private message quote this post

Shouldn't anymore.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tinkerisk
3089 posts

Uber Geek


  #3171165 12-Dec-2023 19:52
quote this post

nztim:

 

Not a biggie but just though I would mention it

 

When Browing GZ from the USA when I visit a page for the first-time images don't load, refresh the page and they are there.

 

Assuming this is the local Cloudflare CDN not having those images cashed?

 

 

Same here from GER, no cloudflare challenge at all.




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   thread, zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

nztim

2852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3171166 12-Dec-2023 19:52
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

And what about now (on a new page - Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023 (geekzone.co.nz) for example (if you haven't visited it yet).

 

 

First time the image didn't load

 

 

refreshed and it loaded.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
76434 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3171229 12-Dec-2023 20:12
Send private message quote this post

Browser? I know which ISP you are using.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 



nztim

2852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3171231 12-Dec-2023 20:22
Send private message quote this post

freitasm: Browser? I know which ISP you are using.

 

Microsoft Edge Version 120.0.2210.61




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38

Fitbit Charge 6 Review
Posted 27-Nov-2023 16:21

Cisco Launches New Research Highlighting Gap in Preparedness for AI
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:50

Seagate Takes Block Storage System to New Heights Reaching 2.5 PB
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:45

Seagate Nytro 4350 NVMe SSD Delivers Consistent Application Performance and High QoS to Data Centers
Posted 23-Nov-2023 15:38

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k Max (2nd Generation) Review
Posted 14-Nov-2023 16:17

Over half of New Zealand adults surveyed concerned about AI shopping scams
Posted 3-Nov-2023 10:42

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 