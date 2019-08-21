myfullflavour

"This device is no longer available to buy. However, we continue to support you if you’re already using it."
Well that's sure a change from 'We have none in stock right now but expect more soon'
Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??
Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??
Nope not even related, I would say they want the 5Mhz used for Sure Signal for 4G capacity
@JasonParis Maybe he could tell us more and the reason why?
I have family members using these in areas where VF coverage is poor, surprised they are doing this!
Even have one in the office (Bunker)
Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??
@JasonParis Maybe he could tell us more and the reason why?
There will be many of these out there for years to come, so can't see them grabbing that slice anytime soon; unless it can work alongside SS, in which case why would that be a reason to abandon it?
We have been waiting for 3 months for one to become available for a customer. Anyone have one they want to sell?
I love my SureSignal, no point having a mobile here without one.
Do I need to employ a security guard for it now? :)
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
I love my SureSignal, no point having a mobile here without one.
Do I need to employ a security guard for it now? :)
No, of course not! Also, on a completely unrelated note, please PM me your address :)
This is what I was told when trying to order some sure signals.
Also, last time I checked trademe Sure Signals were selling for a heck of a premium
Are all versions of the Sure Signal capable of operating off any internet connection or only the latest one?
Oh man, been waiting for them to come back into stock so we could switch from 2degrees and wifi calling! :(
Guess we will have to stick with the unreliable wifi calling... (at least it's unreliable for us here)