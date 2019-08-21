Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone is killing off the Sure Signal
myfullflavour

823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

#255616 21-Aug-2019 10:20
Send private message

"This device is no longer available to buy. However, we continue to support you if you’re already using it."

https://www.vodafone.co.nz/mobile/3g-sure-signal/

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Oblivian
6580 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2302831 21-Aug-2019 10:57
Send private message

Well that's sure a change from 'We have none in stock right now but expect more soon'

afe66
2874 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2302848 21-Aug-2019 11:26
Send private message

And another service that vodafone is abandoning...

wellygary
6620 posts

Uber Geek


  #2302895 21-Aug-2019 11:39
Send private message

Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??



Linux
8959 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2302914 21-Aug-2019 11:46
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??

 

 

Nope not even related, I would say they want the 5Mhz used for Sure Signal for 4G capacity

 

@JasonParis Maybe he could tell us more and the reason why?

hsvhel
802 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2302925 21-Aug-2019 12:12
Send private message

I have family members using these in areas where VF coverage is poor, surprised they are doing this!

 

Even have one in the office (Bunker) 

coffeebaron
5919 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2302928 21-Aug-2019 12:16
Send private message

Linux:

 

wellygary:

 

Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??

 

 

Nope not even related, I would say they want the 5Mhz used for Sure Signal for 4G capacity

 

@JasonParis Maybe he could tell us more and the reason why?

 

 

There will be many of these out there for years to come, so can't see them grabbing that slice anytime soon; unless it can work alongside SS, in which case why would that be a reason to abandon it?

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

myfullflavour

823 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Full Flavour

  #2302936 21-Aug-2019 12:34
Send private message

Pretty gutted on behalf of our rural customers. I've advised the helpdesk to start promoting 2degrees Wi-Fi Calling as an alternative.



networkn
27187 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2302938 21-Aug-2019 12:35
Send private message

We have been waiting for 3 months for one to become available for a customer. Anyone have one they want to sell?

 

 

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2619 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2302984 21-Aug-2019 12:50
Send private message

I love my SureSignal, no point having a mobile here without one.

 

Do I need to employ a security guard for it now? :)

 

 




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

networkn
27187 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2302985 21-Aug-2019 12:52
Send private message

kiwifidget:

 

I love my SureSignal, no point having a mobile here without one.

 

Do I need to employ a security guard for it now? :)

 

 

 

 

No, of course not! Also, on a completely unrelated note, please PM me your address :)

 

 

dt

dt
1074 posts

Uber Geek


  #2302988 21-Aug-2019 12:56
Send private message

wellygary:

Signs that VF may be moving closer to launching Wi-Fi calling??

 

 

This is what I was told when trying to order some sure signals.

 

 

Also, last time I checked trademe Sure Signals were selling for a heck of a premium

networkn
27187 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2302990 21-Aug-2019 12:58
Send private message

Are all versions of the Sure Signal capable of operating off any internet connection or only the latest one?

 

 

CYaBro
3785 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2302997 21-Aug-2019 13:10
Send private message

Oh man, been waiting for them to come back into stock so we could switch from 2degrees and wifi calling! :(

 

Guess we will have to stick with the unreliable wifi calling... (at least it's unreliable for us here)

DjShadow
3827 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2303015 21-Aug-2019 13:51
Send private message

I do remember when Jason announced VoLTE that the topic of Wifi calling was brought up, a dig through twitter and there is this:

 

Click to see full size

froob
629 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2303297 21-Aug-2019 19:47
Send private message

Well that's not ideal - I guess if mine dies, the only real option will be to move the family to 2degrees. Wish I had upgraded to the v3 while I had the chance.

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 