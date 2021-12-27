Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Vodafone eSIM. Apple may force their hand with iPhone 14 being eSIM only
seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

#293090 27-Dec-2021 17:21
Send private message

Anyone else noticed this recent rumour about forth coming iPhones

 

If the physical SIM has had its day and Apple, as they have a habit of doing, are the first to ditch it then I can't see any Telco refusing to offer support without risking losing current customers and new ones.

 

I know this won't spin into the Watch but it would be nice to get some other features that New Zealand hasn't had since the dawn of the iPhone (visual voice mail? FFS...)

 

I've given up on Kiwi Bank every offering Apple Pay. Why do I stay with them I'll never know...

 

 

 1 | 2
Dochart
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839208 27-Dec-2021 18:19
Send private message

I just saw this article before you posted it. Imagine the likes of MVNO operators such as Skinny, Warehouse Mobile, Kogan etc offering eSIM that would be so good for us if Apple do decide to get rid of the sim slot on the iPhones. It would force all NZ mobile networks to offer eSIM.




JD

seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2839224 27-Dec-2021 19:46
Send private message

Dochart: I just saw this article before you posted it. Imagine the likes of MVNO operators such as Skinny, Warehouse Mobile, Kogan etc offering eSIM that would be so good for us if Apple do decide to get rid of the sim slot on the iPhones. It would force all NZ mobile networks to offer eSIM.

 

I have a UK mobile number as well as my NZ number.

 

The UK number is with Giffgaff who, like VF, don't support eSIM. (Giffgaff will post you a SIM for free to NZ!)

 

So I need 2 phones, one for each number, even though my shinny new iPhone 13 Pro can take 1 physical and 2 eSIMs.

 

That's why I'm hoping that one or both of my mobile operators cave in and start offering eSIM.

alasta
5671 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2839228 27-Dec-2021 19:57
Send private message

Vodafone have officially stated that they intend to roll out eSIM in 2022, so it's probably going to happen regardless of whether the iPhone 14 rumours are true. 



Dochart
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839229 27-Dec-2021 19:59
Send private message

alasta:

Vodafone have officially stated that they intend to roll out eSIM in 2022, so it's probably going to happen regardless of whether the iPhone 14 rumours are true. 



They only stated that eSIM was going to be available for pay monthly on Vodafone. It should be available for both prepaid and pay monthly.




JD

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839230 27-Dec-2021 20:01
Send private message

You don't make the rules which customers it is available for VodafoneNZ do as they are the ones paying for it

Ge0rge
1435 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2839247 27-Dec-2021 20:32
Send private message

Linux: You don't make the rules which customers it is available for VodafoneNZ do as they are the ones paying for it

 

 

 

To be fair, you don't get to make the rules about people's opinions either.

MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2839251 27-Dec-2021 20:47
Send private message

eSim is kind of dead to me since we took so long to launch it and only one company does it and it's pay monthly only. Honestly I'd rather just think about how apple making their phones eSim only would push more eSim into cheaper handsets and not reserved for just the flagships.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.



Dochart
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2839252 27-Dec-2021 20:51
Send private message

MaxineN: eSim is kind of dead to me since we took so long to launch it and only one company does it and it's pay monthly only. Honestly I'd rather just think about how apple making their phones eSim only would push more eSim into cheaper handsets and not reserved for just the flagships.


You can get eSIM on prepaid with Spark as long as you purchase a plan.




JD

Linux
8990 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839253 27-Dec-2021 20:53
Send private message

Ge0rge:

 

Linux: You don't make the rules which customers it is available for VodafoneNZ do as they are the ones paying for it

 

To be fair, you don't get to make the rules about people's opinions either.

 

 

@Ge0rge They can have their opinion but it will make zero difference to how VodafoneNZ will deploy eSIM

 

As clearly stated by VodafoneNZ On Account only

lxsw20
2898 posts

Uber Geek


  #2839254 27-Dec-2021 20:57
Send private message

Dochart:
MaxineN: eSim is kind of dead to me since we took so long to launch it and only one company does it and it's pay monthly only. Honestly I'd rather just think about how apple making their phones eSim only would push more eSim into cheaper handsets and not reserved for just the flagships.


You can get eSIM on prepaid with Spark as long as you purchase a plan.

 

 

 

You can get it on prepaid full stop with Spark.

MaxineN
1035 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2839256 27-Dec-2021 20:58
Send private message

Dochart:
MaxineN: eSim is kind of dead to me since we took so long to launch it and only one company does it and it's pay monthly only. Honestly I'd rather just think about how apple making their phones eSim only would push more eSim into cheaper handsets and not reserved for just the flagships.


You can get eSIM on prepaid with Spark as long as you purchase a plan.


And yet I don't have a eSim capable device so it's a bit moot. Even if I did. Kogan mobile still offers better value over spark. Don't see the point of switching.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10977 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2839318 27-Dec-2021 21:57
Send private message

This thread is all over the place...

 

1) Spark offer both eSim and also a pretty good Visual Voicemail implementation.
2) 2degrees and Vodafone have both stated they're going to have eSim available soon.
3) Why the dig towards Apple Pay? This is a whole other complex beast that banks just simply can't offer overnight, their core have to support card tokenization for a start, just go with a bank that works for your needs. This is off-topic right from the very start anyway.

 

The MNVO's will likely follow suit if there is a drive towards eSim. I've personally got my work number as an eSim on my iPhone through Spark with 2degrees being my personal provider. Just like everything quoted (including the Apple Pay dig) it isn't a "if" it'll happen but instead a "when" it'll happen. Patience folks.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

insane
2994 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2839322 27-Dec-2021 22:11
Send private message

From what I've seen the processes and system interactions needed to make it all tick is pretty darn complex, so it's no wonder it's taking a while for all telcos to have full support.

If Apple do switch to esim only, that'll provide additional impetus for sure. Apple might also need to fast track their accreditation process though or they may risk shooting themselves in the foot.

rugrat
2726 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2839382 27-Dec-2021 22:59
Send private message

If iPhone 14 up is eSIM only, and it is not available on my plan and provider of choice, guess I won’t be buying any 14 plus iPhones.

 

Not going on rip off post paid (in my eyes) or more expensive prepay just so my phone will work.

 

Saying the other telco’s etc will introduce it, seems they have been saying that for a few years and for some reason it’s only available on the more expensive plans/ post paid.

seoras

87 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2839386 27-Dec-2021 23:25
Send private message

rugrat:

 

If iPhone 14 up is eSIM only, and it is not available on my plan and provider of choice, guess I won’t be buying any 14 plus iPhones.

 

Not going on rip off post paid (in my eyes) or more expensive prepay just so my phone will work.

 

Saying the other telco’s etc will introduce it, seems they have been saying that for a few years and for some reason it’s only available on the more expensive plans/ post paid.

 

 

iPhone isn't a phone. No smart phone is. I think the name is misleading these days since we use them as phones for only a small percentage of the time we use them. The "smart phone" being an amalgamation of all electronic devices into one.

 

The Telco's realise that they play a much smaller part in the platform usage than maybe the once did for that reason.

 

When the iPhone launched Apple went cap in hand to AT&T who bought into it for a 2 year exclusive. The same wouldn't be true today, I'd say the reverse.

 

I suspect the budget Telco's, and PAYG part of the NZ duopoly, are reluctant to move to eSIM because it makes SIM hopping so much easier. It certainly won't be a technical limitation or issue. It is more likely a tactical marketing one.

 

So by Apple making a device with no physical SIM their hand will be forced.

 

You might want to go with the provider but I'd prefer to stick to iPhones and switch provider. I wonder what the split would be in preferences? Do you go with the new iPhone or do you stick with the telco? Which is more important to you?

 

As a telco do you want to take a gamble and roll the dice on that one? What if you don't do it but your rivals do? Prisoners dilemma.

 

 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





