Anyone else noticed this recent rumour about forth coming iPhones?

If the physical SIM has had its day and Apple, as they have a habit of doing, are the first to ditch it then I can't see any Telco refusing to offer support without risking losing current customers and new ones.

I know this won't spin into the Watch but it would be nice to get some other features that New Zealand hasn't had since the dawn of the iPhone (visual voice mail? FFS...)

I've given up on Kiwi Bank every offering Apple Pay. Why do I stay with them I'll never know...