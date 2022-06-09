I've been dealing with drop outs for the past 4-5 months(3-4 times a day, I think the record was 6 times in a day/night) previous to this the connection was pretty solid may be a drop out once or twice a month, have logged 4 jobs over this time(each one dragged on for about 2 weeks) but still not resolved. A lot of time they go back to the idea of it's my kit, so this time I've suggested they send me a router to test. Waiting on this to be sent out.

But....

A downer Tech has been out twice, ran tests and has said there are upstream issues because once it goes down it takes about 15-20 minutes to come back up unless I restart the cable modem then it'll connect within a minute or so. I have never had to restart any of my own kit to get things going again, a restart of the cable modem will always get the connection back, if it takes a while more than a couple of minutes to come up, I power cycle it again and it comes up instantly. The Cable modem has been replaced once with a brand new one and have the same issues. My coax is a complete run without any joins and the tech has confirmed it's solid within my home.

Yesterday I tried just removing just the coax from the modem and plugging it back in, this brings back the connection almost instantly.........within 5-10 seconds rather than a complete power cycle of it. Anyone out there familiar with how these docsis modems work? I can't seem to look at the logs on the modem as Voda must change the default user/pass which is a pain because the techs never seem to check the logs on these, I believe the clue to all issues would be here.

I've got a Unifi USG connected to the cable modem and when the connection goes down, if I pull the logs from my USG it just shows "interface: eth0 has been disconnected". I do not have DPI turned on, totally aware that the USG3 is too poop for that.

Regardless HFC seems very foreign to the Vodafone support teams international or NZ, they draw a blank when I am on a HFC or cable.

If anyone has encountered similar issues with HFC and how you resolved them I would love to hear.

Please no "why don't you just go to fibre" replies, talking to people in our street it sounds just as bad if not worse.