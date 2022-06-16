Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)VF closing WxC platform?

JY

JY

44 posts

Geek


#298428 16-Jun-2022 19:51
Send private message

So I think Voda is telling me that they're closing down the old WxC VoIP platform on which I have two landline numbers terminated on a Cisco platform (I'm testing 3CX as an upgrade option). The connection is the 'unsupported' option. The Voda email mentions HFC, Fibre, Wireless, or Copper broadband as replacement options but these are Internet delivery technologies not VoIP services. I've read the email a few times but frankly is so non-technical it doesn't make sense to me.

 

For starters I live in rural Waikanae and we don't have can't get fibre directly, instead we have a Ubiquity link at 5.8 GHz running out 6 km delivering about 450 Mbps to another part of Waikanae were we share a 1 Gbps Spark fibre connection with a friend so I don't need an Internet connection option. We have patchy cellphone service from Spark (personal phones) and Voda (work phones) so not interested in a mobile solution.

 

So what are my VoIP dial tone replacement options? I have played with 2Talk in the past so that is an option, but I'm interested in other suitable replacements for the old WxC service.

 

 

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
cyril7
8715 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2930546 16-Jun-2022 19:54
Send private message quote this post

Hi, so yes 2Talk I have many circuits with them and no complaints. Hero is another option.

Cyril

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 