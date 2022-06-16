So I think Voda is telling me that they're closing down the old WxC VoIP platform on which I have two landline numbers terminated on a Cisco platform (I'm testing 3CX as an upgrade option). The connection is the 'unsupported' option. The Voda email mentions HFC, Fibre, Wireless, or Copper broadband as replacement options but these are Internet delivery technologies not VoIP services. I've read the email a few times but frankly is so non-technical it doesn't make sense to me.

For starters I live in rural Waikanae and we don't have can't get fibre directly, instead we have a Ubiquity link at 5.8 GHz running out 6 km delivering about 450 Mbps to another part of Waikanae were we share a 1 Gbps Spark fibre connection with a friend so I don't need an Internet connection option. We have patchy cellphone service from Spark (personal phones) and Voda (work phones) so not interested in a mobile solution.

So what are my VoIP dial tone replacement options? I have played with 2Talk in the past so that is an option, but I'm interested in other suitable replacements for the old WxC service.