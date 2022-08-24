Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone 3G phase out
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74231 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#299255 24-Aug-2022 14:03
Send private message quote this post

Press release

 

Vodafone New Zealand has today announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster, more reliable services before the legacy 3G network is switched off. This will deliver an improved 4G and 5G experience for its customers, by enabling Vodafone to repurpose its existing 3G spectrum. With more and more customers taking advantage of its newer network technologies, 3G data use represents less than 5% of total network data traffic, a number which is rapidly declining year on year.

 

Tony Baird, Wholesale & Infrastructure Director said, “Whilst our 3G network has served us well since 2005, 4G and 5G are the future, helping Kiwis work, play and connect across New Zealand.”

 

“We are hyper focused on continuing to build out New Zealand’s best mobile network*, and to do that it’s important we retire our legacy network infrastructure. We will only do this once 4G or 5G is available to our customers, and they should think of this as a switchover, rather than a switch off as the majority of customers have 4G and 5G capable devices. We have seen telcos across the world retire their 3G networks, including Vodafone in the UK and Europe, and we’re able to incorporate learnings from them to benefit our customers as we take the lead in this closer to home.”

 

Baird continued, “At Vodafone we’re helping customers unlock the magic of technology, and to do that, they need fast, reliable connectivity. Customers who have access to our 5G love it, which is better for them, and better for Aotearoa, as it is 10 times more energy efficient than 3G.”

 

“While we’re excited for the future, it’s really important to us to make sure none of our customers are left behind. We’ll be carefully communicating with them over the next two years, to make sure that they understand the technology change coming, and what, if anything, they need to do to stay connected.”

 

Vodafone continues to roll out its 4G and 5G networks, with over 400 upgrades and 165 new sites providing more 4G and 5G across New Zealand in 2021. The pace continues in 2022 bringing 4G or 5G to sites from Kaeo in Northland to Gore & Invercargill in Southland, and many places in-between, including 27 sites in Hamilton alone – with heaps more to come.

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
old3eyes
8872 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2958780 24-Aug-2022 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Still going to be a lot  of 4G devices out there that can't call on VoLTE then. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
Linux
9139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958781 24-Aug-2022 14:13
Send private message quote this post

Fantastic news now I hope 2degrees do the same thing

Linux
9139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958783 24-Aug-2022 14:15
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

Still going to be a lot  of 4G devices out there that can't call on VoLTE then. 



@old3eyes Then those end users will need to get with the times



old3eyes
8872 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2958787 24-Aug-2022 14:18
Send private message quote this post

Linux:
old3eyes:

 

Still going to be a lot  of 4G devices out there that can't call on VoLTE then. 

 



@old3eyes Then those end users will need to get with the times

 

 

 

Just putting it out there. 




Regards,

Old3eyes

quickymart
9081 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2958790 24-Aug-2022 14:21
Send private message quote this post

When is 2G being switched off again? I think there was a thread but I can't find it.

openmedia
2790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2958793 24-Aug-2022 14:32
Send private message quote this post

Linux:
old3eyes:

 

Still going to be a lot  of 4G devices out there that can't call on VoLTE then. 

 



@old3eyes Then those end users will need to get with the times
\

 

I've got a VoLTE capable device but the carriers haven't turned on support.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

openmedia
2790 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2958794 24-Aug-2022 14:33
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

 

Still going to be a lot  of 4G devices out there that can't call on VoLTE then. 

 

 

My 4G device (Nokia 7.2) still regularly switches to 3G whilst out and about in AKL.




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.



quickymart
9081 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2958796 24-Aug-2022 14:37
Send private message quote this post

openmedia:

 

I've got a VoLTE capable device but the carriers haven't turned on support.

 

 

The carriers?
I have a parallel imported Samsung connected to Vodafone NZ that uses VoLTE for every call.

wellygary
6744 posts

Uber Geek


  #2958797 24-Aug-2022 14:40
Send private message quote this post

old3eyes:

 

Still going to be a lot  of 4G devices out there that can't call on VoLTE then. 

 

 

Its still 2 years away thou...  that's like  at least 2 manufacturer product cycles .. so the numbers will likely be low 

Linux
9139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958798 24-Aug-2022 14:42
Send private message quote this post

@openmedia once 3G is turned off they can turn up the power on 4G (Which is 100% what we need)

Quinny
759 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2958799 24-Aug-2022 14:43
Send private message quote this post

Good luck with that. We are in a new industrial area in Hornby, Chch and can only get 3g. Same in other parts of Chch.  Other providers no better.

 

 

timmmay
18618 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2958800 24-Aug-2022 14:45
Send private message quote this post

When 3G is switched off, will devices that don't support VoLTE in NZ such as Pixel phones still work for calls? This seems like a basic question, but I never really looked into the details of how this area works - it just does.

Linux
9139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958803 24-Aug-2022 14:51
Send private message quote this post

Quinny:


Good luck with that. We are in a new industrial area in Hornby, Chch and can only get 3g. Same in other parts of Chch.  Other providers no better.



@Quinny Please read the media release again! This is 2 years off and this gives them loads of time to get ready for the 3G switch off and then they can turn up the power on 4G

Linux
9139 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2958804 24-Aug-2022 14:53
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

When 3G is switched off, will devices that don't support VoLTE in NZ such as Pixel phones still work for calls? This seems like a basic question, but I never really looked into the details of how this area works - it just does.

 

 

@timmmay No they will stop working for calls unless the Voice call can be handed down to 2G / GSM

MikeB4
17178 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2958810 24-Aug-2022 15:09
Send private message quote this post

31 August 2024,  a target date that probably has a lot of fluidity I feel.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Spark Trials End-to-End 5G Standalone Network
Posted 24-Aug-2022 08:46

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 