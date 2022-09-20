Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsVodafone New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Residential copper phone landline move to fibre woes
LookingUp

395 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300588 20-Sep-2022 16:49
Send private message quote this post

A bit of a rant on the off-chance others may have advice or sympathy...

 

My mother is coming up 82, lives alone after dad tipped over a couple of years ago, and is a technophobe of the highest order.  She has a mobile phone (dad's) that she will reluctantly use for txt messaging, but that's about it - she can't/won't even answer it if it rings.

 

The problem is that her copper phone connection with Vodafone is about to be retired, and it appears to be inordinately difficult to simply get it transitioned to a fibre one.  There's even fibre in the house, which was installed for free by Chorus several years ago when they were doing the rest of the street.

 

She absolutely won't go to a mobile as would be the solution for most of us, as she's afraid that none of her numerous old friends will call her because it'll cost them money.  Living alone, she does spend a lot of time on the phone, so this is a real concern.

 

Mum's tried phoning Vodafone but gets call centre people she can't understand, and who don't seem to know how to deal with her problem.  She's tried visiting the local Vodafone shop, who said it would be easy, she could keep her number, and that all she'd need to do was call Vodafone again to get it sorted.  She tried that again today and made no progress at all, and then the line went dead at the Vodafone end, and stayed dead when she tried to call it back.  Her phone is still working for the moment though.  She's getting quite distraught, so I thought I'd have a go on the phone with Vodafone today, and that was an hour of pure frustration!

 

After being told that I couldn't pass the security check to be allowed to even have a conversation about options and methods I finally got through to a chap who accepted some account details I do have access to from work, and so he duly started on the sales pitch.  ALL WE WANT IS THE PHONE ON FIBRE, DON'T NEED INTERNET.  After much explanation we get offered a deal that was acceptable (same price has her copper connection), until I find out it's a wireless connection, and not using the fibre that's already sitting ready to be used.  After I explained again that we want to use FIBRE, we get told that would be an additional $35/month over the wireless offer as it comes with an internet package that we don't need!

 

I accept that phone over fibre is effectively 'the internet", but am wondering if others have had similar experiences and what the outcomes were.  This must be a common scenario for older people?  I see Spark have a $55/month plan that will possibly be where we're headed next, and i hope they're easier to deal with.

 

Any thoughts or advice most welcome.

Create new topic
gehenna
7420 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2970577 20-Sep-2022 16:57
Send private message quote this post

I ended up just cancelling all my folks accounts for things like mobile and internet, and set them up with plans in my name.  Made it much easier to be the family IT guy.  I bet her mates all have mobiles btw.  That was my mums excuse for not wanting to ditch the land line.  I asked all her friends that I knew about and they all had mobiles with good calling plans on them.  Your mum's living in the same decade mine was :) 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Life360 protects each family member with advanced driving, digital, and location safety features. Choose the plan that fits your family’s size and life stage.
NickR1
67 posts

Master Geek

Vodafone NZ

  #2970586 20-Sep-2022 17:50
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

 

I'm afraid we don't offer a landline over UFB product. Apologies for the incorrect advice we've given - it's possible the retail store meant our wireless mobile option.

 

Please feel free to PM me some details so I can pass feedback on or if you have any questions around the process involved for changing providers.

 

Nick

Behodar
8433 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2970587 20-Sep-2022 17:51
Send private message quote this post

As far as I'm aware, Vodafone does not offer voice over fibre (i.e. using the ATA in the fibre ONT) [Edit: Confirmed above], only over the Internet (i.e. using the router). Vodafone therefore requires that you have an Internet connection.

 

You mention Spark, which does provide a voice over fibre solution. To be honest, that's probably your best bet for a "technophobe" although I don't know how the pricing compares.



Oblivian
6711 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2970589 20-Sep-2022 17:58
Send private message quote this post

As Vodafone now only sells phone plans that make calls using broadband technology, if customers want to keep a phone service with Vodafone, they’ll need to get a broadband plan that comes with a phone line.


From their 'holding onto your landline ' faq.

So no, no voice only.

quickymart
9232 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2970600 20-Sep-2022 18:20
Send private message quote this post

Time to start looking for a new provider for her then.

 

By the way my Mum (who is a bit younger than yours) wouldn't give up her landline either - but cellphone reception at her location is quite poor, and the DSL is really slow. Her landline works quite well though, so she'll hold onto that for as long as possible.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00

Spark expands 5G in Auckland with Samsung
Posted 5-Sep-2022 12:39

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Review
Posted 4-Sep-2022 10:59

Western Digital Introduces Modular, Lightning-fast Solutions
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:16

Sony Introduces HT-A3000 Soundbar
Posted 1-Sep-2022 17:07

OPPO Launches Reno8 in New Zealand Aotearoa
Posted 1-Sep-2022 01:15








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 