Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Vodafone NZ to become One New Zealand
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74445 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#300688 28-Sep-2022 10:00
Send private message quote this post

The press release, and some concept stores:

 

 

Vodafone New Zealand has announced it will be changing its name to One New Zealand in early 2023, following the change of ownership from Vodafone Group to new owners Infratil and Brookfield in 2019. 

 

Jason Paris, Vodafone New Zealand CEO, explains the change is the logical next step in its ongoing transformation. “We are proud to announce this decision to change our name. This move means we will have even more money to invest into our networks, onshore service, and technology solutions for our customers in New Zealand. We think One New Zealand better reflects our deep connections and legacy in New Zealand, as well as our future ambitions.

 

“For almost 25 years Vodafone has been proudly serving New Zealand and driving competition and innovation. We have stood out for leadership in New Zealand mobility; we are now also a leader in next-generation digital and technology services. We partner with the best technology companies in the world, such as Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Nokia, Palo Alto Networks, and Vodafone, and we have invested in best-in-class New Zealand security company DEFEND, to make sure our business and public sector customers get the best technology solutions.

 

“We are going from eight letters to three, and we are keeping our strong partner market relationship with Vodafone, so our customers will continue to benefit from that via access to global roaming, IoT (Internet of Things) platform, security and network technology solutions for the business and consumer market.

 

“This is much more than just a name change; it is the icing on the cake. Three years ago, we moved from global to local to focus 100% on New Zealand, and since then we have been laying the foundations to serve Aotearoa long into the future. Now, it is time to take the next step. To become One New Zealand. One team of over 3,000 employees, with one focus on one country and on one goal, to unlock the magic of technology to create an awesome Aotearoa.” 

 

Over the last three years the company has spent close to a billion dollars to dramatically improve The Smart Network. This includes being the first to launch a 5G mobile network in New Zealand (after being the first to deliver 3G and 4G) and rolling this latest technology out to dozens of cities and towns around Aotearoa, plus upgrading wireless broadband and HFC (Hybrid Fibre Coaxial) services and delivering world-class fibre broadband across the motu. This year the company was awarded the best mobile network in Aotearoa New Zealand by independent global leader in mobile testing, umlaut. 

 

The company has been overhauling the way it sells and serves, bringing most of its call-centres back home to New Zealand, forming local teams of experts and bringing all its retail stores under full ownership. It has been upgrading its legacy technology to make it easier for teams to help customers. While customer experience is better than it has ever been, One New Zealand will be on a mission to become world-famous for its service, dedicated to providing more locals helping locals, and great service where and when needed, in stores, via call centres, or on-line. 

 

To coincide with the announcement of One New Zealand, the company is announcing some exciting new initiatives, including One Good Kiwi a unique digital charity platform through which One New Zealand will donate $1.2 million a year to worthy causes that are making positive change for rangatahi, and One Plan which will give customers the freedom to use data however and whenever they want. And, from today Vodafone New Zealand is offering its business customers an upgrade to an enhanced security package with Microsoft, on them.

 

“Our commitment to Aotearoa has always been intergenerational. We recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation (soon to be Te Rourou, One New Zealand Foundation), which has now invested close to $50 million in securing a better future for rangatahi (young people), and we believe represents the biggest corporate philanthropy in New Zealand’s history, and this commitment will continue long into the future. We are committed to supporting Te Ao Māori and normalising the use of Te Reo through Whārikihia, our Māori strategy, and through honouring the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We also support numerous digital equity and youth programmes.

 

“We have been supporting the Vodafone Warriors (soon to be One New Zealand Warriors) through thick and thin for a quarter of a century now, one of the longest running sporting sponsorships in the world, and that commitment will continue. 
 
“We are incredibly proud of the difference we have made for customers over the last three years, including keeping millions of New Zealanders connected through a global pandemic and the massive shift to online. We cannot wait to help more New Zealanders do amazing things in the future, and we have a lot more plans up our sleeve to share in coming months. For now, customers will not need to do anything different at all, we will continue to operate as Vodafone New Zealand until the change happens, but in the meantime, expect to see a lot more proof of the changes that One New Zealand will bring.

 

For more information, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz and www.one.nz.  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Behodar
8443 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974013 28-Sep-2022 10:04
Send private message quote this post

Does someone in Marketing get a bonus for a name that'll confuse search engines? "No, I want a One phone, not 1 phone!"

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
antonknee
1111 posts

Uber Geek


  #2974014 28-Sep-2022 10:05
Send private message quote this post

Hated it in the speculation thread, but seen in more context - I’ve come around actually. Hello, One.

Also keen to hear more on this “One Plan” 👀

Dingbatt
5929 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2974016 28-Sep-2022 10:09
Send private message quote this post

I wonder how many years it will take for people to stop calling it the old name.

 

I still hear people referring to “Telecom” instead of Spark on the odd occasion.

 

Nice location for the Vodaf-ONE sign. Can you actually get cellphone coverage from that part of Ben Lomond? 




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



Oblivian
6733 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2974017 28-Sep-2022 10:09
Send private message quote this post

And thousands of Warriors supporters groan they need to buy new shirts.

networkn
27931 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974018 28-Sep-2022 10:10
Send private message quote this post

Behodar:

 

Does someone in Marketing get a bonus for a name that'll confuse search engines? "No, I want a One phone, not 1 phone!"

 

 

Came here to post exactly this. 

 

 

nomiss7
135 posts

Master Geek


  #2974021 28-Sep-2022 10:15
Send private message quote this post

Maybe we'll finally get One eSIM.....

Dingbatt
5929 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2974022 28-Sep-2022 10:15
Send private message quote this post

Oblivian:

 

And thousands of Warriors supporters groan they need to buy new shirts.

 

 

Considering their form this season, it will probably be a welcome distraction!
Maybe use it to their advantage “ONcE were Warriors”.




“We’ve arranged a society based on science and technology, in which nobody understands anything about science technology. Carl Sagan 1996



Eva888
1251 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2974023 28-Sep-2022 10:16
Send private message quote this post

One will never win a prize for originality.

networkn
27931 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974024 28-Sep-2022 10:16
Send private message quote this post

Dingbatt:

 

Maybe use it to their advantage “ONcE were Warriors”.

 

 

That's kinda funny :)

 

 

MikeB4
17291 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2974026 28-Sep-2022 10:22
Send private message quote this post

They will have to change their own brand phones. Won’t be able to call them ‘One’ . OnePlus will have something to say about that.

I like the new branding it’s simple and memorable.

CamH
433 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2974027 28-Sep-2022 10:23
Send private message quote this post

I love how the store mockups still have the Vodafone logo though... nobody thought to check before sending out the press release??





freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74445 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974030 28-Sep-2022 10:35
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

 

To coincide with the announcement of One New Zealand, the company is announcing some exciting new initiatives, including One Good Kiwi a unique digital charity platform through which One New Zealand will donate $1.2 million a year to worthy causes that are making positive change for rangatahi, and One Plan which will give customers the freedom to use data however and whenever they want. And, from today Vodafone New Zealand is offering its business customers an upgrade to an enhanced security package with Microsoft, on them.

 

“Our commitment to Aotearoa has always been intergenerational. We recently celebrated the 20-year anniversary of Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation (soon to be Te Rourou, One New Zealand Foundation), which has now invested close to $50 million in securing a better future for rangatahi (young people), and we believe represents the biggest corporate philanthropy in New Zealand’s history, and this commitment will continue long into the future. We are committed to supporting Te Ao Māori and normalising the use of Te Reo through Whārikihia, our Māori strategy, and through honouring the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We also support numerous digital equity and youth programmes.

 

 

 

The Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation is now here: One Good Kiwi




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
74445 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2974033 28-Sep-2022 10:36
Send private message quote this post

Now that's clever - make the Vodafone logo look like a kiwi: https://twitter.com/vodafoneNZ/status/1574873783667916800 

 




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. or using one of our referral links: Sharesies | Goodsync  | Mighty Ape | Backblaze | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

davidcole
5562 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2974034 28-Sep-2022 10:39
Send private message quote this post

So what is the logo, the kiwi thing, or the green circle and white dot?

 

 




Previously known as psycik

OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 BrixOpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors
Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual
Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, 

Talkiet
4584 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2974035 28-Sep-2022 10:39
Send private message quote this post

 

Thought I had seen that logo before :-)

 

N.

 

 




--

 

Please note all comments are the product of my own brain and don't necessarily represent the position or opinions of my employer, previous employers, colleagues, friends or pets.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Vodafone New Zealand to become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

Amazon Introducing Amazon Kids on Alexa
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10

GoPro Launches Three New HERO11 Cameras
Posted 15-Sep-2022 03:00

Amazon Introduces New Kindle With Higher Resolution Display
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:15

Corel Rebrands as Alludo
Posted 14-Sep-2022 17:10

D-Link A/NZ Launches New M32 AX3200 Wi-Fi 6 AI Mesh Systems
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:56

Kordia Cyber Academy to Target the Cyber Skills Shortage
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:49

Intel and Broadcom Achieve Major Wi-Fi 7 Industry Milestone
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:45

Philips Hue Offers New Immersive Lighting Experiences for Lifestyle and Entertainment
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:38

New Jabra Elite 5 Supports Active Noise Cancellation and Long Battery Life
Posted 13-Sep-2022 20:30

JBL Quantum Boosts Gaming Audio Lineup
Posted 13-Sep-2022 18:35

Partnership aims to bring good news for te reo MÄori
Posted 13-Sep-2022 10:00








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 