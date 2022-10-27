Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
PTR records - please help
#302088 27-Oct-2022 19:05
Dear Vodafone geeks,

 

 

 

I've been trying to get a PTR record on my static IP address but nobody I spoke to at Vodafone seems to know what they are anymore.

 


My first attempt was a couple of months ago. After explaining PTR records to several people, I was told that a ticket needs to be submitted for a mistery 'technical team' to get it done for me. I never heard anything back and couldn't bring myself to call again so I dropped it for a while.

 


Last week I armed myself with patience and decided to try again. This is how it went:

 

I first tried the chat function but was told that the 'business team' sets up PTR records and I need to call 0800 438 448 to speak to them.

 

I called the 0800 number and spoke to a Christine, she was confused but I patiently explained what I was after. She seemed willing to help, found some intranet articles, put me on hold for a while, spoke to people, then told me she will have to submit a ticket for a mistery 'technical team' to get this done for me - a familiar ruse. She did promise to call me with an update, which was encouraging. Nothing happened.

 

Today (Thursday, a week later) I decided to call again. The IVR bot considered that "I want an update on my ticket" means that I want to speak to the billing team, apparently. There are no options to choose from anymore, so you're at the mercy of this thing's judgement.

 

The billing team guy I spoke to predictably had no clue what I was talking about, but he did put me on hold to check notes and speak to people. He then transferred me to the sales team because he figured that what I must mean is that I want to buy a static IP address (a second one I guess?)

 

The sales guy (I think his name was Rohit) was predictably even more confused, but I made an attempt to explain things to him so that at least he can put me through to the right people. I went on hold for a while, until he came back to explain that he's going to transfer me to a girl from the technical team.

 

The hold music stopped and the girl from the technical team started talking to me thinking she was still talking to Rohit. I informed her that I am the customer. I explained PTR records to her too and suggested there may be a ticket to check, previous notes to draw on perhaps, etc. I went on hold again.

 

She eventually came back and told to me that she checked with several senior technical experts and they said I should seek the help of a local IT tech. I politely informed her that the technical experts don't know what the hell they're talking about. I don't believe in taking my frustration out on the messenger, so I told her I'll get off the phone now, which made her very happy.

 

 

 

I am aware that this isn't a common query and I'm honestly not trying to bag on you, Vodafone. In fact, I am trying very hard to remain your customer, but it's proving difficult! Is there anyone here that can please help? 😄

  #2988915 27-Oct-2022 19:19
@JasonParis

 

Might be one for the Faults team at Smales Farm - assuming they're still based there?

  #2988916 27-Oct-2022 19:36
You are asking for something that goes beyond the knowledge of a standard CSR, they wouldn't know what a PTR record even is!

 

back in the day TelecomNZ had a complex requests email address for this stuff

 

 




  #2988919 27-Oct-2022 19:51
nztim:

 

You are asking for something that goes beyond the knowledge of a standard CSR, they wouldn't know what a PTR record even is!

 

back in the day TelecomNZ had a complex requests email address for this stuff

 

 

 

 

 

 

I agree! I really wish they had a dedicated channel for more advanced technical queries. Or they could leverage their existing online chat and pass those queries to a group of internal geeks - not hard to do with text.

 

 

 

Unfortunately there don't appear to be any working internal channels either, which is a bit disappointing. My hope was that the CSR would be able to get some help from someone that did know.



  #2988921 27-Oct-2022 19:55
@MaxineN




  #2988923 27-Oct-2022 20:00
tudorale:

 

nztim:

 

You are asking for something that goes beyond the knowledge of a standard CSR, they wouldn't know what a PTR record even is!

 

back in the day TelecomNZ had a complex requests email address for this stuff

 

 

I agree! I really wish they had a dedicated channel for more advanced technical queries. Or they could leverage their existing online chat and pass those queries to a group of internal geeks - not hard to do with text.

 

Unfortunately there don't appear to be any working internal channels either, which is a bit disappointing. My hope was that the CSR would be able to get some help from someone that did know.

 

 

I am sure one of the Vodafone folk on here will chime in and help, but definitely agree with you if the CSR doesn't understand your request (and wouldn't expect them to in this particular case) then the CSR should escalate, alternatively publish have a "complex requests" email address for this stuff which worked really well back in the day.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

  #2988929 27-Oct-2022 20:24
Vodafone is mass market, you probably want to switch a more business-orientated ISP that would understand this request first go.

