One New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)Ghost fibre connection / address error
capresesalad

#304245 17-Apr-2023 17:43
Hi there!

 

I bought a house that doesn't appear to have had any fibre internet. But when you search the home address on One NZ / Chorus etc website it comes back showing as already having fibre installed.

 

I have tried to let One NZ know that, and they have sent two trouble shooting guys from Chorus over to help me, arriving to find no evidence of fibre ever being installed, and then leaving because they aren't installation technicians. They both told me to call One NZ and request a new fibre connection install. I have done this several times but One NZ contact centre were not lodging jobs to connect the fibre - possibly because it already shows in the system as already having fibre and perhaps didn't understand my issue.

 

I contacted Chorus directly to explain and ask if there was a job lodged for an installation and they said no and that because it shows as already having fibre installed, and that there is only 'one free install per legal title' funded by the government, I will have to pay charges to install it a "second" time.

 

Chorus said that this happens sometimes with subdivisions, but this house was built in the 1970s as a duplex so it hasn't suddenly been subdivided or had titled changed as far as I know.

 

How can I prove that this house has never had fibre? The previous owner said that they didn't have it. I have not been able to get anywhere with the One NZ contact centre about this - first contact was 5 months ago.

 

If anyone has advice let me know! I work from home and mobile data is not cutting it! I can't afford to pay for a "second" install, and don't think I should if someone has made a mistake.

mjb

mjb
  #3064549 17-Apr-2023 17:50
Can you PM me the address? (I'll poke at the chorus tool for RSPs) does the other part of the duplex have fibre?




MaxineN
Max
  #3064554 17-Apr-2023 18:31
I would very much would love to know your account details and also how this is happening.

 

 

 

DMing 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

