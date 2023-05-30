Going over to this service from fibre but I cannot connect my "landline" phone. The input on the modem is RJ12(?) but my phone terminates in a BT connecter. Is there any adapter? I can't find one.
Btw the modem is a Deco X58-4G.
RJ12 is common, most ADSL routers etc usually came with one.......
Can I ask why you switched to 4G ? Fibre is far more superior - unless you've moved somewhere without it...
Also, you sure its a RJ12 port..... cant see one on this image of the unit.
Saves me $20 a month but perhaps I should reconsider.
X50 is not the same as the X58.
X58-4G has a RJ11 at the back for VoLTE landline.
OP can you see if your handset has a removable RJ11 at the base of the handset? That way you could just use the RJ11 to RJ11 that's included in the box.
"you sure its a RJ12 port..... cant see one on this image of the unit"
It's labelled Phone and slightly smaller than the other 2 below it.
Whatever it is, how do I connect to my existing phone connecter?
Ta - my Google-fu not operating :D
Moahunter:
Saves me $20 a month but perhaps I should reconsider.
Not worth the saving. Maybe shop around for a different fibre provider. Depends on your usage pattern, though.
I'm now totally confused. There is a cable in the box but it wont't fit the socket in my handset. I want my phone close by me and the modem is the other end of the room. So I need some kind of adapter and cable.
Does the phone have a fixed or removable cable? If removable, what socket on the phone end?