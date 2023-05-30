Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One NZ wireless broadband modem.
Moahunter

111 posts

Master Geek


#305714 30-May-2023 12:21
Going over to this service from fibre but I cannot connect my "landline" phone. The input on the modem is RJ12(?) but my phone terminates in a BT connecter. Is there any adapter? I can't find one.

 

Btw the modem is a Deco X58-4G.

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12588 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082349 30-May-2023 12:29
RJ12 is common, most ADSL routers etc usually came with one.......  

 

Can I ask why you switched to 4G ? Fibre is far more superior - unless you've moved somewhere without it...

 

 




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12588 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082351 30-May-2023 12:32
Also, you sure its a RJ12 port..... cant see one on this image of the unit.

 




Moahunter

111 posts

Master Geek


  #3082352 30-May-2023 12:38
xpd:

 

RJ12 is common, most ADSL routers etc usually came with one.......  

 

Can I ask why you switched to 4G ? Fibre is far more superior - unless you've moved somewhere without it...

 

 

 

 

Saves me $20 a month but perhaps I should reconsider.



MaxineN
Max
1196 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3082353 30-May-2023 12:43
xpd:

 

Also, you sure its a RJ12 port..... cant see one on this image of the unit.

 

 

 

 

 

X50 is not the same as the X58.

 

 

 

X58-4G has a RJ11 at the back for VoLTE landline. 

 

 

 

OP can you see if your handset has a removable RJ11 at the base of the handset? That way you could just use the RJ11 to RJ11 that's included in the box.




Moahunter

111 posts

Master Geek


  #3082361 30-May-2023 13:01
"you sure its a RJ12 port..... cant see one on this image of the unit"

 

It's labelled Phone and slightly smaller than the other 2 below it.

 

Whatever it is, how do I connect to my existing phone connecter?

MaxineN
Max
1196 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
One NZ
Subscriber

  #3082364 30-May-2023 13:06
You need to go RJ11 to RJ11 rather than BT.

Most landline handsets can have the cable replaced to fit.

We hopefully included one in the x58 deco box.




xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12588 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3082403 30-May-2023 13:56
MaxineN:

 

xpd:

 

Also, you sure its a RJ12 port..... cant see one on this image of the unit.

 

 

 

 

X50 is not the same as the X58.

 

 

 

X58-4G has a RJ11 at the back for VoLTE landline. 

 

 

 

 

Ta - my Google-fu not operating :D 

 

 




quickymart
10381 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3082407 30-May-2023 14:10
Moahunter:

 

Saves me $20 a month but perhaps I should reconsider.

 

 

Not worth the saving. Maybe shop around for a different fibre provider. Depends on your usage pattern, though.

Moahunter

111 posts

Master Geek


  #3082415 30-May-2023 14:38
I'm now totally confused. There is a cable in the box but it wont't fit the socket in my handset.  I want my phone close by me and the modem is the other end of the room. So I need some kind of adapter and cable.

RunningMan
7511 posts

Uber Geek


  #3082440 30-May-2023 16:35
Does the phone have a fixed or removable cable? If removable, what socket on the phone end?

