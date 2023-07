Hi there,



I’m running the latest iOS 16.5.1 done everything restarted turned on/off it’s 48hours and still not able to activate my iMessage it’s been working fine and haven’t changed networks or anything.



Also just seen another friends instagram story with the same problem…



Spend an hour on the phone yesterday with Vodafone/one and they opened up a ticket but still have had nothing back from them…



Anyone have a solution??



Please 🙏