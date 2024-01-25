Hi
Vodafone assured us that the removal of POTS would be painless as the modem ports would mimic the copper lines, "nothing will change they said, Howver the standard double ring pause pattern has changed to single ring longer pause single ring. This is causing the PABX to drop and then pickup the line meaning you can only take a call when the phone is ringing, is this a normal occurence ? Can Vodafone change the ring pattern, I am not sure how it is created, we would have to get tech's over to reprogram the PABX. Would appreciate any advice.
Steve