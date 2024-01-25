Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsOne New Zealand (including Vodafone, WxC, Farmside)POTS to ADSL phone changes ring pattern & confuses PABX
slaw54

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#311543 25-Jan-2024 18:49
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

Vodafone assured us that the removal of POTS would be painless as the modem ports would mimic the copper lines, "nothing will change they said, Howver the standard double ring pause pattern has changed to single ring longer pause single ring. This is causing the PABX to drop and then pickup the line meaning you can only take a call when the phone is ringing, is this a normal occurence ? Can Vodafone change the ring pattern, I am not sure how it is created, we would have to get tech's over to reprogram the PABX. Would appreciate any advice.

 

Steve 

Create new topic
old3eyes
9005 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3186544 25-Jan-2024 18:59
Send private message quote this post

You need to set the ring validation timer to 3 seconds. NEC PBX?




Regards,

Old3eyes

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
SATTV
1493 posts

Uber Geek


  #3186545 25-Jan-2024 19:01
Send private message quote this post

I doubt vodafone would do anything about it, you pbx tech may be the best bet.

 

If you pbx supports SIP that would be the best way to go.

 

John




I know enough to be dangerous

slaw54

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186547 25-Jan-2024 19:05
Send private message quote this post

Hi

 

Thanks for the quick response. I think it is an Erikkson LG,  I have logged into the consul but it is extremely complex, kind of hoped that we could revert back to a standard ring pattern, Vodafone teck suggestd 61 but that seems to be for voicemail. I dont know if the ring pattern is generated in the adsl modem or at the exchange(are there still exchanges?)

 

Thanks

 

Steve 



Linux
10445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3186549 25-Jan-2024 19:18
Send private message quote this post

Speak to a PBX tech this is not a service provider issue

slaw54

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186554 25-Jan-2024 20:03
Send private message quote this post

Hi Linux

 

Thanks for you comment.

 

 

 

The pbx was working fine until they (Vodafone) removed the POTS telling us that the two ports on the modem would replace the analogue phone lines with no changes in our setup, appears there was a change with a longer pause between rings which I assume means that pbx thinks the call is gone and another call is coming in on the next ring, from other comments I can see that there are settings that will compensate for this but I cannot see why they are unable to restore the original settings which would solve the problem with no additional costs.

nztim
2919 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3186555 25-Jan-2024 20:06
Send private message quote this post

Your PABX sounds old, I would suggest replacing it with a new system and SIP trunks or a cloud PABX




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Linux
10445 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3186563 25-Jan-2024 20:39
Send private message quote this post

@slaw54 Technology changes and you need to move with the times so one questions how old is this PBX?



slaw54

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186566 25-Jan-2024 21:01
Send private message quote this post

@Linux

 

Not sure, was installed 2 to 3 years, not on site right now but maybe IPECS 1000?  phones are marked Ericcson LG. Had a quick look on online and IPECS manuals seem to infer that the default off time is 600 m/s and the pause in ringing seems closer to 1 sec. I will see if I can get someone on the mainland to talk me through it if it is just a setting, still cannot really understand why a provider would make such a change without any notification and the unable to advise if it is possible to change it back. we can dial out as normal so I have just put a conventional phone on port one of the modem until its resolved.

 

Thanks for your help.

nztim
2919 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3186567 25-Jan-2024 21:09
Send private message quote this post

We install and support the IPECS UCP100/600 series PBXs but only with SIP trunks, we no longer support analogue or ISDN trunks

 

Sounds like you're going from VOIP trunks to analogue off a ONE NZ ultrahub, then back to VOIP handsets past the PBX which sounds really messy.

 

 




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

slaw54

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3186568 25-Jan-2024 21:18
Send private message quote this post

Ok

 

They never upgraded the modem its the old rectangular flat one with the LCD and buttons on the front and two phone ports  on the back so now all of our broadband and phone comms  is dependant on an old copper line and an old modem. The whole POTS thing has been a bit of a nightmare. We will see what tomorrow brings.

 

Cheers

 

Steve

nztim
2919 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3186569 25-Jan-2024 21:20
Send private message quote this post

What area is this in?




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Galaxy AI Transforms the new Galaxy S24 Series
Posted 18-Jan-2024 07:00

D-Link launches AI-Powered Aquila Pro M30 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems
Posted 17-Jan-2024 20:02

Newest LG 4K Lifestyle Projector Doubles as Art Objet
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:50

More LG Smart TV Owners Set To Enjoy the Latest webOS Upgrade
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:45

Panasonic Announces the Z95A and Z93A With Fire TV Built In
Posted 9-Jan-2024 15:30

Amazon Echo Pop Review
Posted 8-Jan-2024 14:22

Samsung Tab S9 FE Review
Posted 17-Dec-2023 08:26

Year in Search: What Kiwis Searched for in 2023
Posted 12-Dec-2023 08:18

New Air Traffic Management Platform and Resilient Buildings a Milestone for Airways
Posted 6-Dec-2023 05:00

Logitech G Launches New Flagship Console Wireless Gaming Headset Astro A50 X
Posted 5-Dec-2023 21:00

NordVPN Helps Users Protect Themselves From Vulnerable Apps
Posted 5-Dec-2023 14:27

First-of-its-Kind Flight Trials Integrate Uncrewed Aircraft Into Controlled Airspace
Posted 5-Dec-2023 13:59

Prodigi Technology Services Announces Strategic Acquisition of Conex
Posted 4-Dec-2023 09:33

Samsung Announces Galaxy AI
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:48

Epson Launches EH-LS650 Ultra Short Throw Smart Streaming Laser Projector
Posted 28-Nov-2023 14:38








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2024 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 