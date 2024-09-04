Quinny: I am affected by this. I cover two family members who don't really use data but need their phones to always be on air due to disabilities. I have argued with Vodafone/One several times that not everyone wants "Endless Dataaaa" with zero success. So frustrating that they have limited plan options with lower data and cost. Can't change to another provider as my sister only has coverage with Vodafone/One.

There are a number of other providers who run on the One network, and some of these have very good prices. Kogan Mobile, Mighty Mobile, to name a few. Kogan in particular offers 12 month plans which may be ideal for ease of management if you are managing phones for family members -- just pay once a year and off you go.

The plans covered by this increase all seem to be on account plans -- Prepay may be a better option if the on account plans are too pricey. They offer a flexible prepay plan where you can adjust and pay for exactly what you need.

One (as far as I know) still offers the old school Pay & Go pan which is an option if you just need to use it every now and then. It has no monthly fees but the catch is you must top up every 12 months to keep the SIM current and the casual charges are quite high. But for very low usage, it may be cheaper than paying for a plan every month.