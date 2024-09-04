Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
One NZ bumping prices of many older mobile plans
wellygary

#315974 4-Sep-2024 09:56
The NZ Herald headline is a bit misleading thou,

 

Most of the plans appear to be deprecated, and the price move simply brings them inline with their current mobile market offerings,  ($45,$65 )  

 

"One NZ raises mobile pricing by $5 per month, cites 24% bump in usage"

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/one-nz-raises-mobile-pricing-by-5-per-month-cites-24-bump-in-usage/LULCKO2NIVERVGACTNZBSHSMQU/

 

https://one.nz/planchanges/?srsltid=AfmBOoqK97bXFxsP3o3gUKD1vMUpqUyKXXBvpTgbo-mVUmpha407zbC6

 

• Red Share $29.99 – Open term
• Consumer Red Sharer Promo – 1 month
• $29 Plan – Open term
• $39 Plan – 24 months
• $39 Plan – Open term
• $59 Plan – Open term
• Advantage Lite – SIMO
• Advantage – 1 month
• On Account Connect – 1 month
• Red Lite – 1 month
• Red+ Lite – SIMO
• Red – 1 month
• Red+ – 24 month term
• Red+ Essentials – SIMO
• Red+ Essentials – BYO smartphone – Open term
• Red Essentials – SIMO

heavenlywild
  #3278729 4-Sep-2024 10:16
Seems like all I hear is One NZ increasing prices... broadband... mobile plans... etc. It seems more common over other companies.




heavenlywild
  #3278731 4-Sep-2024 10:16
Perhaps they need more money to pay for the Christchurch stadium naming rights? 

 

Sorry I can't help myself!




Quinny
  #3278736 4-Sep-2024 10:38
I am affected by this. I cover two family members who don't really use data but need their phones to always be on air due to disabilities. I have argued with Vodafone/One several times that not everyone wants "Endless Dataaaa" with zero success. So frustrating that they have limited plan options with lower data and cost. Can't change to another provider as my sister only has coverage with Vodafone/One.  



KiwiSurfer
  #3278752 4-Sep-2024 11:09
Quinny:

 

I am affected by this. I cover two family members who don't really use data but need their phones to always be on air due to disabilities. I have argued with Vodafone/One several times that not everyone wants "Endless Dataaaa" with zero success. So frustrating that they have limited plan options with lower data and cost. Can't change to another provider as my sister only has coverage with Vodafone/One.  

 

 

There are a number of other providers who run on the One network, and some of these have very good prices. Kogan Mobile, Mighty Mobile, to name a few. Kogan in particular offers 12 month plans which may be ideal for ease of management if you are managing phones for family members -- just pay once a year and off you go.

 

The plans covered by this increase all seem to be on account plans -- Prepay may be a better option if the on account plans are too pricey. They offer a flexible prepay plan where you can adjust and pay for exactly what you need.

 

One (as far as I know) still offers the old school Pay & Go pan which is an option if you just need to use it every now and then. It has no monthly fees but the catch is you must top up every 12 months to keep the SIM current and the casual charges are quite high. But for very low usage, it may be cheaper than paying for a plan every month.

  #3278779 4-Sep-2024 13:06
My sister was impacted by this price increase also a 2 x friends they have all moved to other providers (not using OneNZ network)

 

@Quinny Which location is this you speak of with only OneNZ coverage?

boosacnoodle
  #3278928 4-Sep-2024 16:07
When they dropped the Vodafone name, and "saved millions", was that passed back on to customers? What about when they off shored the majority of their customer support staff to India, was that cost-saving passed back on to customers?

 

Now that costs are going up - allegedly - they suddenly need to put prices up. This shouldn't be surprising from the guy who said “We, as an industry, have not done a great job on monetising demand.”. Where is the same outrage as we have seen directed at the supermarkets and energy providers?

wellygary

  #3278937 4-Sep-2024 16:41
boosacnoodle:

 

When they dropped the Vodafone name, and "saved millions", was that passed back on to customers? What about when they off shored the majority of their customer support staff to India, was that cost-saving passed back on to customers?

 

 

Who says that local robber barons are any better than the offshore variety....

 

"Since its inception in 1994, the listed infrastructure investment entity Infratil has aimed to provide percentage returns to investors between 10% and 20%."

 

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/business/thank-god-it-worked-can-infratils-double-digit-investment-returns-continue/OHPAD5OO6FHHJM7K4DVCZPNQNM/

 

 

 

 



KiwiSurfer
  #3278941 4-Sep-2024 16:52
boosacnoodle:

 

When they dropped the Vodafone name, and "saved millions", was that passed back on to customers? What about when they off shored the majority of their customer support staff to India, was that cost-saving passed back on to customers?

 

 

Didn't they on-shore it back to NZ not that long ago? Perhaps they've turned around and gone the other way all over again.

 

At the end of the day costs are increasing in all industries. However if you look at the long term, mobile prices have come down in recent years -- I still remember when texts was 20c, 1MB data cost a dollar if not more, etc. Now days you can get unlimited texts, unlimited domestic calling, and a decent chuck of data (enough for an average low-usage consumer) for $20 or less a month, Prices nowadays are very reasonable considering the considerable investment BellSouth/Vodafone/One (as well as the two other major carriers) has made into NZ over the years and continue to make today. They built a new cell site not far from where I live improving coverage and bringing in more capacity, extra 5G/4G capacity is being added to 10s if not 100s of sites in my region, etc. This goes for the other two carriers too.

 

There are also as I've said MNVOs who have branched out into different pricing strategies which work for customers that may find the One pricing not suitable for their use case.

Oblivian
  #3278996 4-Sep-2024 17:54
Funny how this got more traction once read on herald instead..

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=40&topicid=315780

Also got a txt today that all myflex plans (that I just moved to from one of those) are increasing $1 in sept.

alasta
  #3279191 5-Sep-2024 10:01
I am with OneNZ and have the following requirements:

 

  • 300mbs fibre.
  • 20Gb mobile data, or ideally unlimited.
  • Apple Watch connectivity.
  • No interest in bundled streaming services.

About a year ago I cross shopped One against Spark and was surprised at how much more expensive the latter was. I checked again this week and it looks like the gap has narrowed quite a bit. If One NZ ever really annoy me then I would probably switch over. 

