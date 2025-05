We both have One NZ mobiles on pre-paid plans (not on account) and in December we are flying to Sydney then doing a cruise around South Australia back to Sydney

My wife wants to be able to use her phone for calls / txts while we are away in case of an emergency - does anyone know if there is a plan we can go on for the 2.5 weeks we are away?

Or does anyone know what the roaming charges are for Australia?

any advice would be appreciated