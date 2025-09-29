Rumours flying around as per subject. Waiting for a press release/comment.
Rumours flying around as per subject. Waiting for a press release/comment.
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I can see the Stuff comments already.
"OMG I'm on Vodafone FibreX and they're getting rid of it! Isn't fibre supposed to be the future? I'm moving to Spark Fixed Wireless!!1"
Behodar:
I can see the Stuff comments already.
"OMG I'm on Vodafone FibreX and they're getting rid of it! Isn't fibre supposed to be the future? I'm moving to Spark Fixed Wireless!!1"
I'm guessing One/VF will be aiming to have a "seamless" transition path for their customers across to their wireless BB network,...
won't want Chorus trying to muscle in....
If true.
On one hand. Unfortunate.
On the other hand. It hasn't gotten much love for a good while, if it's just a money sink... I can understand making it EOL and getting rid of it. I just worry at how this will be handled.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
Oh no. Was perfectly happy with it. Wonder what they will offer and if it’s time to change providers since starting from scratch.
Will they have to remove the ugly bundles of cable strung on poles?
Bung: Will they have to remove the ugly bundles of cable strung on poles?
I'm pretty sure that's a requirement?
Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
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Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
My understanding was they kept HFC running as long as they could, because keeping it active and generating any amount of revenue was likely cheaper than the civils work required to go remove the network from the poles. I imagine the network would probably have to start losing them a reasonable bit of money for them to consider pulling it down now.
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Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
My question is will our superwifi decos still work if we leave One NZ or are they somehow locked and can only be used on the One network.
Eva888:
My question is will our superwifi decos still work if we leave One NZ or are they somehow locked and can only be used on the One network.
Yes they will still work no matter what ISP you're on.
Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.
michaelmurfy:
Bung: Will they have to remove the ugly bundles of cable strung on poles?
I'm pretty sure that's a requirement?
Maye they'll do a deal with Chorus and share costs removing coax and copper at same time :)
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So much for trying out DOCSIS 4.0
Wow, I still remember when cable was the "bees-knees" compared to ADSL and people in Auckland being envious they couldn't get cable.
Times sure have changed though - fibre came along a cleaned the floor with cable.
re the lack of love comment, I agree - I still remember when I worked there Telstra Saturn did their triple play thing: phone, cable TV and internet. Now there's only internet left on the network.
quickymart:
I still remember when I worked there Telstra Saturn did their triple play thing: phone, cable TV and internet. Now there's only internet left on the network.
Internet ate phone and cable TV anyway...
Me grabs some popcorrn to watch this thread
Wow thats sad, there goes my $75pm cheap unlimited internet. So what happens to the DECO where its named as a cable only device. They will have to replace it.
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