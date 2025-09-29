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ForumsOne NZ (including Farmside)One NZ to retire HFC (cable) network
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BDFL - Memuneh
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#322848 29-Sep-2025 09:26
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Rumours flying around as per subject. Waiting for a press release/comment.

 

 




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Behodar
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  #3419691 29-Sep-2025 09:34
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I can see the Stuff comments already.

 

"OMG I'm on Vodafone FibreX and they're getting rid of it! Isn't fibre supposed to be the future? I'm moving to Spark Fixed Wireless!!1"



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  #3419693 29-Sep-2025 09:47
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Behodar:

 

I can see the Stuff comments already.

 

"OMG I'm on Vodafone FibreX and they're getting rid of it! Isn't fibre supposed to be the future? I'm moving to Spark Fixed Wireless!!1"

 

 

I'm guessing One/VF will be aiming to have a "seamless" transition path for their customers across to their wireless BB network,... 

 

won't want Chorus trying to muscle in....

MaxineN
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  #3419694 29-Sep-2025 09:47
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If true.

 

On one hand. Unfortunate. 

 

On the other hand. It hasn't gotten much love for a good while, if it's just a money sink... I can understand making it EOL and getting rid of it. I just worry at how this will be handled.




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Eva888
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  #3419696 29-Sep-2025 09:54
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Oh no. Was perfectly happy with it. Wonder what they will offer and if it’s time to change providers since starting from scratch. 

Bung
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  #3419697 29-Sep-2025 09:57
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Will they have to remove the ugly bundles of cable strung on poles?

michaelmurfy
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  #3419698 29-Sep-2025 10:02
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Bung: Will they have to remove the ugly bundles of cable strung on poles?

 

I'm pretty sure that's a requirement?




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  #3419701 29-Sep-2025 10:12
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My understanding was they kept HFC running as long as they could, because keeping it active and generating any amount of revenue was likely cheaper than the civils work required to go remove the network from the poles. I imagine the network would probably have to start losing them a reasonable bit of money for them to consider pulling it down now.




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  #3419702 29-Sep-2025 10:18
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My question is will our superwifi decos still work if we leave One NZ or are they somehow locked and can only be used on the One network. 

MaxineN
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  #3419703 29-Sep-2025 10:20
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Eva888:

 

My question is will our superwifi decos still work if we leave One NZ or are they somehow locked and can only be used on the One network. 

 

 

 

 

Yes they will still work no matter what ISP you're on.




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  #3419704 29-Sep-2025 10:20
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michaelmurfy:

 

Bung: Will they have to remove the ugly bundles of cable strung on poles?

 

I'm pretty sure that's a requirement?

 

 

Maye they'll do a deal with Chorus and share costs removing coax and copper at same time :)

 

 




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  #3419712 29-Sep-2025 10:47
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So much for trying out DOCSIS 4.0

 
 
 
 

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  #3419714 29-Sep-2025 10:50
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Wow, I still remember when cable was the "bees-knees" compared to ADSL and people in Auckland being envious they couldn't get cable.

 

Times sure have changed though - fibre came along a cleaned the floor with cable.

 

re the lack of love comment, I agree - I still remember when I worked there Telstra Saturn did their triple play thing: phone, cable TV and internet. Now there's only internet left on the network.

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  #3419724 29-Sep-2025 11:11
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quickymart:

 

I still remember when I worked there Telstra Saturn did their triple play thing: phone, cable TV and internet. Now there's only internet left on the network.

 

 

Internet ate phone and cable TV anyway... 

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  #3419726 29-Sep-2025 11:17
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Me grabs some popcorrn to watch this thread

netspanner
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  #3419728 29-Sep-2025 11:24
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Wow thats sad, there goes my $75pm cheap unlimited internet. So what happens to the DECO where its named as a cable only device. They will have to replace it. 

 

 

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