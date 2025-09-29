Behodar: I can see the Stuff comments already. "OMG I'm on Vodafone FibreX and they're getting rid of it! Isn't fibre supposed to be the future? I'm moving to Spark Fixed Wireless!!1"

I'm guessing One/VF will be aiming to have a "seamless" transition path for their customers across to their wireless BB network,...

won't want Chorus trying to muscle in....