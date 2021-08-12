Very much considering switching from 2D to Kogan due to cost factor.

They use the Vodafone network so assumed coverage and speed would be pretty good.

For on-call work, I often require remote access to clients through Teamviewer so require decent mobile data speed so that it's not freezing or choppy.

Got a SIM to test out with a plan, get 4G and even Volte is showing as enabled but the speeds were less than half of 2D.

2D average speed: 55Mbps/15Mbps

Kogan average speed: 4Mbps/0.2Mbps

Ran the tests around 10 times each and the highest upload I got with Kogan was 1.64Mbps...

Is it possibly a phone compatibility issue? I'm running a Huawei P30 Pro and also tested on a Xiaomi Poco X3 and getting similar results on both networks when swapping the SIMs.

Hoping to switch to an iPhone when the next one is released.

If you are on Kogan, can you share your experience? Did you notice any changes from your previous provider?

I work around Canterbury but mostly in Selwyn area.