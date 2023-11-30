Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Rocketmobile - anyone started to use this yet?
jackyleunght2002

Ultimate Geek
#310927 30-Nov-2023 19:58
Hello All


 


Just saw the ads via stuff.co.nz and see the new mobile number from Rocketmobile? formerly Myrepublic?


 


anyone started to use this yet?


 


Jacky 

RunningMan
Uber Geek
  #3166552 30-Nov-2023 20:01
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310801 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek
Moderator
  #3166554 30-Nov-2023 20:03
Nothing to do with 2degrees. Running on the One NZ network.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310801

Edit: snap.

And I'm moving this out of 2degrees.




jackyleunght2002

Ultimate Geek
  #3166568 30-Nov-2023 21:01
Stu: Nothing to do with 2degrees. Running on the One NZ network.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310801

Edit: snap.

And I'm moving this out of 2degrees.

 

 

 

Looking at the info, to get 5G, it must be on the $80 plan?

 

 

 

also, is roaming available?

 

 

 

Jacky 

 

 



Stu

Stu
Hammered
Uber Geek
Moderator
  #3166576 30-Nov-2023 21:09
I have no idea what they offer. Might pay to contact Rocket Mobile if it's not something obvious on their website.




Wakrak
Uber Geek
  #3166581 30-Nov-2023 21:24
Some posts on Cheapies 
RocketMobile: posts - ChoiceCheapies

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3166582 30-Nov-2023 21:25
jackyleunght2002:

 

Stu: Nothing to do with 2degrees. Running on the One NZ network.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310801

Edit: snap.

And I'm moving this out of 2degrees.

 

Looking at the info, to get 5G, it must be on the $80 plan?

 

also, is roaming available?

 

Jacky 

 

 

@jackyleunght2002 All the roaming information is on the website

 

https://myrepublic.net/nz/mobile-plans/

 

click on ' view plan details '

snj

snj
Master Geek
  #3166599 30-Nov-2023 22:04
Linux:

 

https://myrepublic.net/nz/mobile-plans/

 

click on ' view plan details '

 

 

For Rocket you need https://rocketmobile.co.nz/plans/

 

International Roaming isn't available on the Rocket plans at the moment (saw somewhere it was coming soon), but also no international calling other than NZ/AU both key differences that I can see to the old My Republic plans.

 

OP: Last FAQ on that page states 5G is on all plans.

 
 
 
 

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3166601 30-Nov-2023 22:12
snj:

 

Linux:

 

https://myrepublic.net/nz/mobile-plans/

 

click on ' view plan details '

 

 

For Rocket you need https://rocketmobile.co.nz/plans/

 

International Roaming isn't available on the Rocket plans at the moment (saw somewhere it was coming soon), but also no international calling other than NZ/AU both key differences that I can see to the old My Republic plans.

 

OP: Last FAQ on that page states 5G is on all plans.

 

 

@snj What are you on about?? Roaming is clearly listed as available with pricing so unless you provide me information on the website I am calling BS

 

From the Rocket mobile website

 

snj

snj
Master Geek
  #3166602 30-Nov-2023 22:14
Linux:

 

snj:

 

For Rocket you need https://rocketmobile.co.nz/plans/

 

International Roaming isn't available on the Rocket plans at the moment (saw somewhere it was coming soon), but also no international calling other than NZ/AU both key differences that I can see to the old My Republic plans.

 

OP: Last FAQ on that page states 5G is on all plans.

 

 

@snj What are you on about?? Roaming is clearly listed as available with pricing so unless you provide me information on the website I am calling BS

 

 

Click on "View Plan Details" on any of those plans on the Rocket Mobile site, "International Roaming: Temporarily unavailable"

Linux
Uber Geek
  #3166603 30-Nov-2023 22:15
snj:

 

Linux:

 

snj:

 

For Rocket you need https://rocketmobile.co.nz/plans/

 

International Roaming isn't available on the Rocket plans at the moment (saw somewhere it was coming soon), but also no international calling other than NZ/AU both key differences that I can see to the old My Republic plans.

 

OP: Last FAQ on that page states 5G is on all plans.

 

 

@snj What are you on about?? Roaming is clearly listed as available with pricing so unless you provide me information on the website I am calling BS

 

 

Click on "View Plan Details" on any of those plans on the Rocket Mobile site, "International Roaming: Temporarily unavailable"

 

 

I see but rocket mobile is My Republic just rebranded

 

Wakrak
Uber Geek
  #3166604 30-Nov-2023 22:18
From a RocketMobile rep on Cheapies

"Unfortunately roaming isn't currently available but will be back as an $8/day add on soon, keep an eye on our Facebook page for updates on that."

 

 

snj

snj
Master Geek
  #3166605 30-Nov-2023 22:25
Yeah, don't conflate the old My Republic plans for Rocket Mobile plans. Note that they have two sets of Terms and Conditions listed at https://rocketmobile.co.nz/support/legal-policies/ the "Pay Monthly" ones correspond to the old My Republic sites with regard to Roaming, the "Upfront" terms correspond to the information on the website for the Rocket brand.

 

Looks like it will be "buy before you roam" when they do implement it, but obviously they haven't got it ready in time for launching.

jackyleunght2002

Ultimate Geek
  #3193364 10-Feb-2024 19:04
jackyleunght2002:

 

Stu: Nothing to do with 2degrees. Running on the One NZ network.

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310801

Edit: snap.

And I'm moving this out of 2degrees.

 

 

 

Looking at the info, to get 5G, it must be on the $80 plan?

 

 

 

also, is roaming available?

 

 

 

Jacky 

 

 

 

 

 

 

just saw the information about roaming charges, $8/day 

Stu1
Uber Geek
  #3193372 10-Feb-2024 20:10
No international calling is a shame

aj6828
Master Geek
  #3193689 10-Feb-2024 22:12
im using it and its not bad,

 

i use about 1-2gig every day it runs on one nz network as a virtual mobile provider

 

pretty much the same thing as Mighty mobile

 

only difference with Rocketmobile and mightymobile is Rocket Mobile limits Hotspot data limit..




