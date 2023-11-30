Hello All
Just saw the ads via stuff.co.nz and see the new mobile number from Rocketmobile? formerly Myrepublic?
anyone started to use this yet?
Jacky
Stu: Nothing to do with 2degrees. Running on the One NZ network.
https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=42&topicid=310801
Edit: snap.
And I'm moving this out of 2degrees.
Looking at the info, to get 5G, it must be on the $80 plan?
also, is roaming available?
Jacky
Some posts on Cheapies
RocketMobile: posts - ChoiceCheapies
Jacky
@jackyleunght2002 All the roaming information is on the website
https://myrepublic.net/nz/mobile-plans/
click on ' view plan details '
https://myrepublic.net/nz/mobile-plans/
click on ' view plan details '
For Rocket you need https://rocketmobile.co.nz/plans/
International Roaming isn't available on the Rocket plans at the moment (saw somewhere it was coming soon), but also no international calling other than NZ/AU both key differences that I can see to the old My Republic plans.
OP: Last FAQ on that page states 5G is on all plans.
@snj What are you on about?? Roaming is clearly listed as available with pricing so unless you provide me information on the website I am calling BS
From the Rocket mobile website
Click on "View Plan Details" on any of those plans on the Rocket Mobile site, "International Roaming: Temporarily unavailable"
I see but rocket mobile is My Republic just rebranded
Yeah, don't conflate the old My Republic plans for Rocket Mobile plans. Note that they have two sets of Terms and Conditions listed at https://rocketmobile.co.nz/support/legal-policies/ the "Pay Monthly" ones correspond to the old My Republic sites with regard to Roaming, the "Upfront" terms correspond to the information on the website for the Rocket brand.
Looks like it will be "buy before you roam" when they do implement it, but obviously they haven't got it ready in time for launching.
just saw the information about roaming charges, $8/day
im using it and its not bad,
i use about 1-2gig every day it runs on one nz network as a virtual mobile provider
pretty much the same thing as Mighty mobile
only difference with Rocketmobile and mightymobile is Rocket Mobile limits Hotspot data limit..
