MyRepublic is now Rocket Mobile
#310801 23-Nov-2023 09:16
Just received:

 

 

Rocket Mobile is a new Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) brand dedicated to helping Kiwis take their mobile data for granted, and stop them from overpaying for mobile plans.

 

Head of Product and Marketing James Whittome says there is huge potential for more Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to operate in the country, which will increase competition and bring down costs for all New Zealand mobile users.

 

"Rocket Mobile has landed. With the busy Christmas retail period just around the corner, it's the perfect time for Kiwis to shop around for the best deal when it comes to mobile data, and our unlimited plans enable users to stay connected without disruption, wherever they're holidaying in the country" says Whittome.

 

"Instead of sucking people in with short-term half price signup offers, and bundle prices you can only access if you buy other services like power, we have everyday low prices."

 

The company will operate on an 'upfront mobile' model, where customers pay in advance each month using a credit or debit card, like popular music and video streaming services.

 

"Some providers call this 'prepay', but we think that's confusing as 'prepay' sometimes comes with catches and nasty surprises which cause you to either pay more than budgeted, or get cut off. Upfront mobile means the price you see is the price you pay."

 

"This new approach also means we no longer need to conduct credit checks to activate an account. Anyone with a valid debit or credit card can purchase a plan. We know having to provide photo ID has been a pain point for some customers, so we're happy to remove that barrier."

 

Rocket Mobile is also calling out other mobile providers who tack on card fees, MMS overage and voicemail charges, or add in extra costs with a 28-day billing cycle, effectively creating an extra month of fees each year.

 

"Many Kiwis are really struggling, and we're saying enough's enough when it comes to sneaky fees. So many providers rely on consumer complacency to not look around for a better deal. The Commerce Commission has already called this out, and we urge all New Zealanders to look carefully at what's out there, make the switch to us, and start saving," adds Whittome.

 

Formerly providing mobile services under the MyRepublic brand, this will become Rocket Mobile from 23 November 2023.

 

"Since we launched mobile last year, we've been showing Kiwis how we do data differently, by offering unlimited mobile plans that never stop, or slow down to an unusable speed."

 

"We were the first in New Zealand to deliver unlimited data mobile plans at various speeds, and we introduced the country's cheapest unlimited mobile data plan at launch with our $25 per month Starter plan. Our new Rocket Mobile brand reaffirms our proposition to Kiwi consumers."

 

"We knew we wanted to retain and grow our mobile business in New Zealand. What better way to pick our new brand than asking our loyal customer base directly? 'Rocket Mobile' shot ahead by a mile, leaving all the alternatives in the dust."

 

"Unlike bigger companies, our rebrand comes at no extra cost to customers, since there are no expensive retail fitouts or other physical materials to swap out," adds Whittome.

 

Singapore-based MyRepublic CEO Malcolm Rodrigues says he sees great potential in the New Zealand mobile market. "We're investing in the launch of Rocket Mobile because we believe in growing our mobile business in New Zealand. Our small but ambitious Kiwi team has been working hard to shake things up, and offer something truly novel to the market."

 

"We have even more exciting offers up our sleeve on the horizon, which are really going to turn the traditional ways of doing telecommunications upside down," says Rodrigues.

 

Rocket Mobile NZ operates on One NZ's award-winning network, covering more than 98.5% of the country's population and 5G access.

 

The company will continue to operate as MyRepublic for broadband and mobile services in other markets such as Singapore.

 




quickymart
  #3162692 23-Nov-2023 09:25
Maybe My Republic's name had such a poor reputation they had to rebrand?

 
 
 
 

Wakrak
  #3164685 27-Nov-2023 20:55
They've just posted on Cheapies too

 

Max Plan: Unlimited Texts/Calls (AU/NZ) & Data (Max Speed) + 40GB Hotspot Data $60/month (Normally $70/month) @ Rocket Mobile - ChoiceCheapies

cokemaster
  #3164686 27-Nov-2023 21:01
Upfront plans are quite common in Australia with Optus and Telstra both offering them as their Postpaid offering. Vodafone AU is the last MNO to offer traditional postpaid plans (which require full credit checks, spend limits etc). 
Glad to see them coming over to NZ. 

 

Does solve a number of issues eg. no shock bills, can't call expensive destinations, you know what your spend is going to be every month. 

 

 




