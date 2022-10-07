Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
My laptop has decided it's having a bad day today, basically unusable, please help!
#300828 7-Oct-2022 16:07
Hi everyone. Went to use my laptop earlier today, all is fine as usual. Then around midday drama struck. I noticed Steam (Gaming) was doing an update but it was paused. Went to move the mouse and what not, nothing was working, laptop had frozen. Held power button down, turned back on, steam update happened, again same thing froze. Repeated the process again, this time I clicked cancel on the update, everything froze. I clicked cancel within seconds of booting up, and like wise it froze within seconds of the update popping up.

So turned PC back on (powering on/off) done by holding down power button, remember everything is frozen I can’t select anything. I then encountered these messages, absolutely no idea what they mean or why they popped up. Everything is now moving at an absolute snail pace, however I’ve now loaded Chrome (which took 5 minutes to load, I’m surprised it loaded at all) and pages are loading fine. I’ve been signed out of lots of things, but not the end of the world.

Just wondering if anyone knows what might be happening?

Thanks.








Create new topic
  #2978726 7-Oct-2022 16:08
I don’t even use Microsoft Edge either (If that’s what the error is referring to)

  #2978774 7-Oct-2022 16:14
Does this notebook have a hard drive, or a SSD? Do you have the ability to remove the drive & test it from a desktop PC?

  #2978784 7-Oct-2022 16:36
wratterus:

 

Does this notebook have a hard drive, or a SSD? Do you have the ability to remove the drive & test it from a desktop PC?

 

 

 

 

SSD. Can't remove it AFAIK. Everything pretty sealed tight.

 

 

 

It's actually working fine now (Minus the logging out from websites), however the popup about edge not being installed is popping up every so often.



Given the symptoms and age of your laptop I would say that the SSD is failing, or there is bad corruption on the filesystem, backup your files to an external drive and/or online service like Google Drive or Dropbox or OneDrive ect and look at running https://crystalmark.info/en/download/ the standard zip version is fine and see what it says.

  #2978803 7-Oct-2022 17:16
lNomNoml:

 

Given the symptoms and age of your laptop I would say that the SSD is failing, or there is bad corruption on the filesystem, backup your files to an external drive and/or online service like Google Drive or Dropbox or OneDrive ect and look at running https://crystalmark.info/en/download/ the standard zip version is fine and see what it says.

 

 

 

 

Cheers mate. Yes certainly getting on in age now, just checking and purchased from MightyApe in Jan 2017. So about 5.5 years old, the listing also tells me it was released in NZ Oct 2016, so yes getting on. 

 

 

 

Have also got a portable drive my files are on, fairly confident I have everything on there. 

  #2978816 7-Oct-2022 18:23
Everything was running fine. Went to the supermarket, got home and saw Blue Screen of death (which I saw earlier). Have booted up again and it’s running extremely slow again, Steam trying to update as well.


  #2978817 7-Oct-2022 18:25
  #2978822 7-Oct-2022 19:16
All the symptoms of a failing drive I'd suggest

  #2978848 7-Oct-2022 21:57
On another thread I see you are looking at getting a new laptop to replace this failed one.

 

What will you do with this failed one?

 

I would be interested in trying to restore your laptop for one of my family.

 

TIA.




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

  #2978850 7-Oct-2022 22:07
Back up anything on that drive that is important and you don't already have backed up, now.

  #2978853 7-Oct-2022 22:15
Gordy7:

On another thread I see you are looking at getting a new laptop to replace this failed one.


What will you do with this failed one?


I would be interested in trying to restore your laptop for one of my family.


TIA.



I can certainly pencil your name on it if I can’t find a use for it myself . Although still has all my files and what not on it currently.

  #2978854 7-Oct-2022 22:17
lxsw20:

Back up anything on that drive that is important and you don't already have backed up, now.



Fairly confident I have everything I want on a portable drive. Probably too late now anyway as I can’t do anything with it, doesn’t want to load anything and is extremely slow.

