Hi everyone. Went to use my laptop earlier today, all is fine as usual. Then around midday drama struck. I noticed Steam (Gaming) was doing an update but it was paused. Went to move the mouse and what not, nothing was working, laptop had frozen. Held power button down, turned back on, steam update happened, again same thing froze. Repeated the process again, this time I clicked cancel on the update, everything froze. I clicked cancel within seconds of booting up, and like wise it froze within seconds of the update popping up.
So turned PC back on (powering on/off) done by holding down power button, remember everything is frozen I can’t select anything. I then encountered these messages, absolutely no idea what they mean or why they popped up. Everything is now moving at an absolute snail pace, however I’ve now loaded Chrome (which took 5 minutes to load, I’m surprised it loaded at all) and pages are loading fine. I’ve been signed out of lots of things, but not the end of the world.
Just wondering if anyone knows what might be happening?
Thanks.