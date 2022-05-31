Ok so finances have finally worked in our favour (for once) and we are now able to buy a new MacBook to replace our old 2012 MacBook Pro

I've already figured out that we don't necessarily need a MacBook Pro and that a MacBook Air should be sufficient for our needs

looking at the major retailers it seems PB Tech are the cheapest (I get a very small discount there)

This is the one I am looking at

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKAPP213125612/Apple-13-Macbook-Air-Silver---Apple-M1-chip-with-8

it's hard to see from the photos of the MacBook Air online, but it doesn't seem to have many slots on the side (USB and others)

on our MacBook Pro is has several different slots on the left hand side - 2 x USB 1 x Ethernet 1 x unknown (I've never used it) and 1 slot which I plug in an adaptor into an old cable that goes into our old Compaq Monitor.

I use the 2 USB - 1 for a wireless mouse and 1 for charging my fitbit / blue tooth speaker / blue tooth keyboard

if I wanted to plus the Compaq monitor in, I assume I'd have to buy another adaptor or something?

Can someone please advise how many slots are available on the MacBook Air and if I will need an adaptor or similar to be able to use the monitor (may be able to buy a newer monitor if necessary, but the compaq one works fine)

I want to be able to go into the store armed with the right questions to ask and the right knowledge

If anyone has any other advice, it would be greatly appreciated