Getting a new MacBook - YAY!
OnceBitten

444 posts

Ultimate Geek


#296226 31-May-2022 13:11
Ok so finances have finally worked in our favour (for once) and we are now able to buy a new MacBook to replace our old 2012 MacBook Pro

 

I've already figured out that we don't necessarily need a MacBook Pro and that a MacBook Air should be sufficient for our needs

 

looking at the major retailers it seems PB Tech are the cheapest (I get a very small discount there)

 

This is the one I am looking at

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/NBKAPP213125612/Apple-13-Macbook-Air-Silver---Apple-M1-chip-with-8

 

 

 

it's hard to see from the photos of the MacBook Air online, but it doesn't seem to have many slots on the side (USB and others)

 

on our MacBook Pro is has several different slots on the left hand side - 2 x USB 1 x Ethernet 1 x unknown (I've never used it) and 1 slot which I plug in an adaptor into an old cable that goes into our old Compaq Monitor.

 

I use the 2 USB - 1 for a wireless mouse and 1 for charging my fitbit / blue tooth speaker / blue tooth keyboard

 

if I wanted to plus the Compaq monitor in, I assume I'd have to buy another adaptor or something? 

 

 

 

Can someone please advise how many slots are available on the MacBook Air and if I will need an adaptor or similar to be able to use the monitor (may be able to buy a newer monitor if necessary, but the compaq one works fine)

 

I want to be able to go into the store armed with the right questions to ask and the right knowledge 

 

 

 

If anyone has any other advice, it would be greatly appreciated

Behodar
8206 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2920873 31-May-2022 13:23
The specs are listed on Apple's site: https://www.apple.com/nz/macbook-air/specs/

 

There are only two ports, so yes, you'll need an adapter or hub of some description. Alternatively you could use a Bluetooth mouse to free up one of the ports.

 

What sort of port are you using for your external display now? And what ports does the display itself have? Don't be afraid to post photos if you're unsure :)

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6188 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2920876 31-May-2022 13:36
This MBA M1 review, published 12 days ago, may help you - has photos of ports, both sides:

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1

 

 




OnceBitten

444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2920878 31-May-2022 13:45
eracode:

 

This MBA M1 review, published 12 days ago may help you - has photos of ports, both sides:

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1

 

 

 

 

 

 

great thanks for that - very helpful



alasta
5628 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2920886 31-May-2022 14:05
If you want an HDMI and USB-A port then you might want to consider one of these

 

Do you really need to use your Mac to charge other devices? You could just re-purpose an old iPhone charging brick for that. 

shk292
2333 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2920944 31-May-2022 14:13
A family member got a similar MacBook recently and we sourced a USB-C hub from PB tech with the required ports. You can get them a lot cheaper than the Apple ones, and they seem to work just as well

Scotdownunder
171 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2920949 31-May-2022 14:20
If buying a USB-C hub, get a deal on that when buying the Mac.  You should be able to get $10 - 20 off at least.

 

Also consider what you might want the hub to support, HDMI (to your monitor), Ethernet (for wired connection), powered USB-C (for external drive) etc.  Pass-thru power is also important as it keep one of the mac ports free.

 

enjoy

OnceBitten

444 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2920963 31-May-2022 14:36
eracode:

 

This MBA M1 review, published 12 days ago, may help you - has photos of ports, both sides:

 

https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-air-2020-m1

 

 

 

 

 

 

thanks - I'll try and get a photo or 2 tonight

 

I know it's not an HDMI port that's on the 2012 MacBook



antoniosk
2235 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2920967 31-May-2022 14:42
https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPSAC0008/SATECHI-Aluminium-Space-Gray-Type-C-4K-Ethernet-Mu?qr=GShopping&gclid=Cj0KCQjw1tGUBhDXARIsAIJx01n0s7X5HFKPCn9mcaXsJJy2Q11t24QtQL9I8D4W-HoHDuxOId93m6caAvFiEALw_wcB

 

 

 

these work really well, and support a multitude of goodnesses, and frequently come on deal for about $110.

 

Regarding the MBA, PBTech just finished a cost-price sale and it was worth about 11% off the price of the device. Not sure if you can wait, queens birthday IS next week..... then Matariki and im sure no end of loose opportunities to create a 'sale'




nova
122 posts

Master Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2920970 31-May-2022 14:47
You can buy a refurbished Macbook Air M1 from Apple for $1489 with full warranty, and by all accounts these are refurbished to a high standard. I wouldn't buy a refurbished apple product from anyone else.

 

https://www.apple.com/nz/shop/refurbished/mac

 

These just have two usb-c  ports on the left hand side, and a 3.5mm audio jack on the right hand side. You can buy HDMI adapters that plug into the usb-c port, but the official apple ones are quite pricey, you are probably better getting a full usb-c docking station.

 

 

